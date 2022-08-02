FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Tuesday

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A relatively standard 13-game slate awaits Tuesday evening. Likely goes without saying, but it's trade deadline day, so we're going to see a handful of scratches and subsequent bench fill-ins that can offer some surprising value. All teams have listed starters, so we've got no shortage of pitchers to choose from.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Tuesday on FanDuel

Corbin Burnes ($11,300) and Jacob deGrom ($10,900) in his season debut headline, and are in clear smash spots against Pittsburgh and Washington, respectively. Absolutely use them if they fit into your budget, though deGrom could see a lighter workload out of the gate.

Triston McKenzie ($10,100) stands out in a matchup against Arizona, but a GPP boom or bust option is Cristian Javier ($9,700) at Boston. He's had his innings limited of late, which has capped his upside, but he's still missing a ton of bats (12.3 per nine). Boston is without Rafael Devers and Trevor Story, and who knows what else they may send packing before first pitch.

I never fully trust Spencer Strider ($8,300) because he has the tendency to chase strikeouts and run his pitch count up, but he seems underpriced Tuesday. He's coming off a 43 FDP outing against these same Phillies in which he was surprisingly efficient. He's now thrown 8.2 innings against Philadelphia to date, striking out 11 while giving up three hits and one run. He's the clear upside play in a middle tier that seems to offer a plethora of safe options for 30-plus FDP, including Zac Gallen at $9,300, Tyler Anderson at $9,000 and Adam Wainwright at $8,500.

I don't think I'd go below Noah Syndergaard ($7,700) or Lucas Giolito ($7,800) on this slate with so many safe options in the middle. Syndergaard's strikeouts are ticking upward, giving him increased upside in a soft matchup against Oakland. Giolito can be our GPP wild card. He's been bad, but the 5.14 ERA isn't backed by a 3.75 xFIP, and he's still striking out 10.1 per nine. The matchup with Kansas City isn't scary.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

The Dodgers have three bats with a wOBA north of .400 against lefties, and that doesn't include a white hot Freddie Freeman. If we pair splits with a small BvP sample, Mookie Betts ($4,400) emerges as the preference. He has a .406 wOBA, 167 wRC+ and .270 ISO and is 7-for-11 (.636) with two homers and a ridiculous 2.147 OPS against Alex Wood.

Washington's bullpen has the seventh-highest ERA and have allowed the fifth-most homers across the league. With Cory Abbott tasked with starting Tuesday, we should see plenty of innings from said 'pen, putting the Mets' top bats of Pete Alonso ($4,000) and Francisco Lindor ($3,800) in spots for success. Lindor is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has homered in two of three.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

Two offenses are in absolute smash spots Tuesday: Milwaukee (against Pittsburgh and Bryse Wilson) and Baltimore (against Texas and Spencer Howard.) Wilson is getting pelted by lefties to the tune of a .457 wOBA and 1.082 OPS, something the Brewers have plenty of. Christian Yelich ($3,400), Rowdy Tellez ($3,300) and/or Kolten Wong ($2,900) are all in play, with Wong's .362 wOBA leading the way.

Howard's struggles have come against righties, against whom he's allowing a .447 wOBA and 1.062 OPS. Baltimore doesn't have a lot of targetable RvR splits, but given Howard's struggles, we can take a chance on Ryan Mountcastle ($3,000) and/or Austin Hays ($2,900).

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Phillies (Nick Nelson): Austin Riley ($4,300), Matt Olson ($3,800), Eddie Rosario ($2,200)

Nelson will serve as an opener here, and we should feel relatively confident targeting the heart of Atlanta's order against the Phillies' middle relief corps. Riley and Olson lead the team with a .377 and .372 wOBA, respectively. Riley has hit safely in 21 of his last 22, while Olson has homered in three of five. There are plenty more options on the roster, but Rosario can offer some budget-friendly production. There's a chance he slots fifth in the lineup, likely sixth at worst, making this a 3-4-5 or 3-4-6 stack. Rosario has quietly collected five hits in his last 15 at-bats, and we don't need much more at this salary to provide a return.

Astros vs. Red Sox (Kutter Crawford): Yordan Alvarez ($4,600), Kyle Tucker ($3,600), Aledmys Diaz ($2,800)

Crawford is allowing a .371 wOBA to lefties versus just a .237 wOBA to righties, which seems to make Alvarez and Tucker among the most obvious plays. Alvarez especially, as he has an obscene .476 wOBA, 221 wRC+ and .401 ISO against opposite-handed arms. Tucker sits with just a .368 wOBA, but still an above-average 138 wRC+ and .226 ISO. The problem we have here is finding a third piece with Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley both on the injured list. Diaz has slotted into the Astros' cleanup spot lately and has eight hits in his last 13 at-bats, including three homers. He's perhaps not ideal, but he appears to be the best third option.

