FanDuel MLB: Friday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Friday's main slate includes 12 games, going off between7:05 and 10:10 p.m. EDT. There are five arms priced in five figures, but none truly pass the name test. As such, we'll be chosing matchup moreso than talent. No game has a run total under eight, so scoring shouldn't come lightly.

Pitching

Kodai Senga, NYM at OAK ($10,800): This has to be chalk city, but that doesn't make it wrong. Three of the five top arms face the Dodgers, Astros and Blue Jays, not exactly offenses I want to go against. Senga has been brilliant in two starts, allowing six hits and two runs while fanning 14 across 11.1 frames. Then there's the matchup against the lowly A's, who currently have a 24.2 percent K rate while posting only a .295 wOBA.

Marco Gonzales, SEA vs. COL ($7,700): There's certainly merit to multiple names priced above Gonzales, but lets try to be a little different here. The pitcher himself isn't overly appealing, as Gonzales hasn't made it six innings in either of his first two starts, sports just a 5.1 K/9 rate and a 5.52 xFIP. But both of those starts came against Cleveland, and if he can maintain his stuff, there's reason to think it plays up here. Colorado comes in with a 26.4 percent K rate against lefties while only earning a 74 wRC+. And we're in Seattle's spacious park here.

Cal Quantrill, CLE at WAS ($6,900): With the lack of an ace on this slate, I have no problem paying down for a matchup and targeting a plethora of bats as my build. Quantrill certainly fits that description; Washington has a paltry .256 wOBA, 53 wRC+ and .084 ISO against righties, all the worst in the league. They don't strike out much, but their inability to do any damage could give Quantrill some innings and win potential.

Top Targets

It seems to make sense to start building around the hottest team in baseball, especially in an inviting matchup against a slumping Jose Berrios ($7,500) in a hitter-friendly park. Berrios has been hit equally hard by lefties and righties through two starts, but his struggles go back to last year as well, lending confidence in building around either Wander Franco ($4,100) or Brandon Lowe ($4,100).

Matt Olson ($4,300) has become strikeout prone since I targeted him in this column last week, whiffing eight times in his last three with just one homer. But we're expecting left-to-right winds at a double-digit MPH clip here. It's an absolute play chasing a home run, but there's reason to suggest the pull-happy Olson can get one up and out Thursday against an inconsistent Brady Singer ($8,400). If you're buying into the wind and need a bargain from this lineup, Ozzie Albies ($2,800) will also hit from the left side. He's looked poor, but does have hits in three straight, including a homer.

Seattle has some horrendous splits against left-handed pitching. But Austin Gomber ($7,200) isn't exactly someone to shy away from. He's allowing a .381 wOBA to righties through 35 plate apperances. Perhaps Julio Rodriguez ($4,000) is an under the radar big name in a spot to surge here. His .356 wOBA is the best amongst Mariner regulars.

Bargain Bats

Bobby Witt ($2,900) continues to see his price slide, but there are signs of life, having gone 6-for-13 in his last three games. A matchup against Charlie Morton ($9,100) and his 5.52 xFIP isn't scary; it certainly looks like Father Time is catching up to Atlanta's starter.

Martin Perez ($10,100) has carried his 2022 success into his first two starts of 2023, and though the Astros did beat him three times in five starts last year, it came with just a 3.82 ERA and .256 wOBA, so I don't want to go too crazy with Houston bats. But Chas McCormick ($3,400) offers appeal out of the leadoff spot. He's got a .542 wOBA, 257 wRC+ and .500 ISO in his first 10 plate appearances against lefties, and is a nice 5-for-13 off of Perez in his career.

Cody Bellinger ($2,900) doesn't look as lost at the plate as he's been in previous years, and has collected five hits, including a homer, over his last three games. There's a nice revenge narrative here as he returns to Los Angeles, and a matchup against Noah Syndergaard ($8,000) further boosts that, as he's allowing a .384 wOBA and .921 OPS to lefties through 30 plate appearances.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians vs. Trevor Williams: Jose Ramirez ($3,600), Steven Kwan ($3,200), Amed Rosario ($2,500)

The pricing here is almost too good to be true, but it also speaks to some early season struggles. Trevor Williams hasn't been awful in two starts, but he hasn't been good either, allowing 11 hits and five runs in 10.1 innings. He also allowed a .376 wOBA and moderate .875 OPS to lefties last season. As such, I'm simply going 1-2-3 in the Guardians order, with lefties Kwan and Ramirez sandwiching the righty Rosario. This trio only needs to each double-digits in fantasy points to give us a 4x return thanks to the low pricing. It's certainly capable of more.

Yankees vs. Louie Varland: Aaron Judge ($4,500), Anthony Rizzo ($3,300), Franchy Cordero ($3,100)

Minnesota jumped all over the Yankees Thursday, and a little payback could be in order here against an inexperienced starter and/or a long showing from the Twins bullpen. This isn't a traditional stack given Cordero's likely spot in the 8-hole, but it's one where you can adjust as lineups are give. The Yankees have five regulars with a wOBA north of .400 against righties in the early going, led by Rizzo's unstustainable .470 wOBA, 208 wRC+ and .306 ISO. Judge isn't a must play given his price, and I'd have ample interest in DJ LeMahieu ($3,000) if he's deemed healthy enough to start.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.