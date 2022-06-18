FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Nine games are on the Saturday main slate, with first pitch scheduled to go between 4:05 and 4:35 p.m. ET. There appears to be ample depth on the mound, which will make choosing the right offenses to target paramount to success.

Pitching

The slate's top two options are difficult to fade, though it's doable given the wealth of second-tier options in plus matchups. Justin Verlander ($10,900) gets a White Sox side that ranks 27th with a .285 wOBA against righties, posting a meager 86 wRC+ and .111 ISO. They fan only 19.9 percent of the time, perhaps limiting some upside, but Verlander has been under 33 FanDuel points (FDP) just once in his last eight starts, lending ample stability. Aaron Nola ($10,200) profiles similarly. The Nationals don't swing and miss a lot (20.4 percent), they just stink, offering a 95 wRC+ and .133 ISO against righties. Nola's floor has been lower, posting four games with 24 or less FDP, but he's also given us six games of 40-plus FDP.

Four southpaws sit in the next tier of arms that intrigue. Jeffrey Springs ($8,700) has gone for 30-plus FDP in five straight and gets a Baltimore side that fans 25.4 percent of the time against lefties. Alex Wood ($8,600) similarly has been worth 26-plus FDP in four straight and faces a Pirates lineup that whiffs 24.5 percent of the time against lefties while ranking 29th with a .283 wOBA. Cole Irvin ($8,500) doesn't have huge upside, but he has failed to reach 24 FDP just three times in 10 starts entering a matchup with Kansas City and their 93 wRC+ against lefties. There's an obvious lack of strikeouts from both parties here, however, capping the upside. And finally, I wouldn't fault anyone for rolling the dice on Taylor Hearn ($8,000). He's been worth 30-plus FDP in four of his last seven and gets a Detroit lineup that ranks 28th with a .285 wOBA and 30th with a .090 ISO.

Top Targets

Chicago's Johnny Cueto has allowed 14 runs across his last four starts, spanning 23.2 innings, so Houston figures to scratch early and often Saturday. Yordan Alvarez ($4,200) is locked in, reaching base in 17 straight games while driving in a run in 11 of his 14 games in June.

There's zero stability in Jazz Chisholm's ($4,100) game, it's all feast or famine. But with a .398 wOBA and .329 ISO against righties, paired with two doubles and three walks against Mets' starter Taijuan Walker, Saturday looks like a spot for him to feast.

Chris Flexen has been tougher on lefties than righties, but I still have interest in Shohei Ohtani ($4,000), who brings an 11-game hitting streak into Saturday. Mike Trout ($4,400) is obviously also in play, surprisingly being a bit more boom or bust of late, with three games of 28.2-plus FDP and four of six or fewer in his last seven.

Value Bats

I'd expect many to gravitate toward the Mets' top bats against lefty Braxton Garrett, but if we trust the splits, there's value in this lineup. Eduardo Escobar ($2,500) is priced way down due to some vision issues that are reportedly sorted out, and he offers a .398 wOBA and .294 ISO against lefties. Brandon Nimmo ($3,000) likely hits atop the order, giving us exposure to some big bats after him, and sits with a .352 wOBA in this spot, second on the team.

Pittsburgh's Jose Quintana has allowed eight runs and 13 hits over his last 8.1 innings, and with the Giants' lineup being so left-hand-hitting dominant, we can look for a little value out of its few right-handed options, led by Darren Ruf ($2,900), who has a modest .359 wOBA in this spot, but a .250 ISO and only 11.1 percent soft contact rate.

Stack to Consider

Rays vs. Orioles (Kyle Bradish): Randy Arozarena ($3,900), Manuel Margot ($3,300), Yandy Diaz ($2,900)

Bradish hasn't shown capable of getting major leaguers out regularly, carrying a 6.86 ERA and 5.61 FIP into Saturday. He's allowing a whopping .488 wOBA and 1.149 OPS to righties, something we'll have to trust as the Rays lineup doesn't have a hitter with a wOBA north of .350 in this spot. But they got Bradish for five runs in 5.1 innings in an earlier meeting, thanks to Arozarena's two homers off of him. Margot figures to return to the lineup after a day off, hitting near the top of the order. Diaz has absolutely no power, carrying just a .038 ISO, but his .407 OBP should help lend itself to scoring opportunities. I have some interest in Kevin Kiermaier ($2,700) too despite the left-handed bat, so lets see how Tampa lines up and adjust accordingly.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.