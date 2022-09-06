FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Another pitching heavy 12-game slate is in store Tuesday evening. Six arms top the $10,000 mark, with four more coming in at $9,000 or higher. Weather could be a factor on the east coast, but the skies mainly look clear as of submission.

Pitching

Based solely on the matchups, my preferred pay-up choices are Shane Bieber ($10,800) and Kyle Wright ($10,600). Bieber will square off against the Royals, who don't strike out a ton at 22.1 percent but rank 26th with a .298 wOBA against righties while also carrying just a 91 wRC+. Bieber has had a 32-point floor and 55-point ceiling across his last seven starts. Wright figures to be popular in a matchup against Oakland, who check in with a .276 wOBA, 83 wRC+ and 23.5 percent K rate. Wright has gone for 40-plus FDP in four straight starts and 37 FDP or better in eight of nine. I don't hate Joe Musgrove at $10,400, who could be in a pitcher's duel with Merrill Kelly, but he hasn't been nearly as consistent.

GPP managers may want to consider Eduardo Rodriguez ($7,900) at a reduced price. The Angels have a 24.6 percent K rate against lefties while posting only a .288 wOBA and 85 wRC+. Rodriguez went for 36 FDP in an earlier matchup against them, a cool 4.6x value at his current salary, and he has posted 28 FDP or better in six of his last nine outings. There's obviously some volatility, as the other three starts produced 24 FDP combined, but this matchup reduces the risk. Truth be told, there isn't much below him that's enticing. Perhaps Justin Dunn ($7,100) can be serviceable if we're trusting he'll be healthy and throw five-plus innings against a Cubs team with a marginally below average 98 wRC+

Top Targets

The Cardinals got to Paolo Espino for four runs and seven hits in 4.2 innings last time they saw him, and he's been far more vulnerable to righties than lefties (.351 wOBA against a .309), so starting offensive builds around either Paul Goldschmidt ($4,700) or Nolan Arenado ($4,400) makes sense. I like Arenado a tad more based on their current forms, the slight discount, and the fact that he's taken Espino deep previously.

Cole Irvin's 1.94 home ERA comes with a 3.95 xFIP, and we likely wouldn't ignore Atlanta bats against a lefty anyways. Austin Riley ($4,200) had a four-game home run streak snapped in his last game, but has a robust .503 wOBA, 227 wRC+ and .398 ISO against southpaws. He can be stacked with either or both of the team's catchers if they draw starts, as Travis d'Arnaud ($2,700) and William Contreras ($2,900) sport a .404 wOBA, 159 wRC+ and .225 ISO and .423/172/.219, respectively.

Bargain Bats

Brandon Woodruff has been far worse away from home, and a matchup in Coors Field likely won't help that trend. It's been righties that have done him in, with a .387 wOBA and .884 OPS, and given C.J. Cron's second-half struggles, I don't mind taking a chance on Randal Grichuk ($3,200) or Brendan Rodgers ($2,900) despite their poor RvR splits.

Staying in the same ballpark, Rockies' starter Chad Kuhl has peculiar splits, with a lower ERA at home where he's struggled against lefties but a higher road ERA where he struggles against righties. If we trust that, the Brewers become very stackable with a plethora of top-of-the-order left-handed bats. Rowdy Tellez ($3,100) offers some thump, while the floor is likely safer with Christian Yelich ($3,600) and Kolten Wong ($3,500).

Joey Meneses ($3,200), and the entire Nationals lineup, surprised over the weekend against the Mets and offer some value as well. Cards' starter Jose Quintana has allowed seven hits in each of his last three starts, none of which lasted more than five innings. Ildemaro Vargas ($2,400) has been productive as well.

Finally, Royals' starter Kris Bubic has been worse against same-handed bats than righties. The Guardians lineup doesn't have targetable splits against lefties, but perhaps we can pair the .467 wOBA and 1.102 OPS that Bubic allows with the .369 wOBA and 143 wRC+ that Andres Gimenez ($2,700) carries to find some success.

Stack to Consider

Orioles vs. Blue Jays (Mitch White): Cedric Mullins ($3,100), Anthony Santander ($3,000) Adley Rutschman ($2,800)

White has allowed 13 runs and 16 hits across his last 9.2 innings, and we'll bank on those struggles to continue. The challenge is that he doesn't have targetable splits against either side of the plate, nor do the Orioles have anyone that truly rakes against righties. Rutschman may be the exception and would appear to have standalone value if not stacking here as he carries a .386 wOBA, .232 ISO and 156 wRC+ against righties into Tuesday, all team bests. We can take a stab at Mullins and Santander to give us a top-three lineup stack and maximize those plate appearances.

