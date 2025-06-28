This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's all about the late afternoon on Saturday as there are 10 games on the MLB DFS docket listing start times of 4:05 or 4:10 p.m. EDT. That makes for plenty of options, and hopefully the following lineup recommendations can help you.

Pitching

Bryan Woo, SEA at TEX ($10,200): Though Woo has posted a 3.12 ERA through 15 starts after a 2.89 over 22 appearances last season, that's still a quality number. And his 3.83 road mark isn't too shabby either while Saturday's matchup is favorable as the Rangers are bottom-five in runs scored alongside a sub-.300 OBP.

Quinn Priester, MIL vs. COL ($7,900): Over his last nine outings, Priester has a 2.64 ERA. He's not likely to sustain that, but should stay in form for at least one more start as the Rockies are 27th in offense while collectively slugging .380 even playing their home games at Coors Field.

Miles Mikolas, STL at CLE ($7,600): Mikolas has never been a strikeout pitcher, and this year has been worse than usual. He's also gotten his homers in check and his 4.31 ERA is paired with a 3.74 FIP. Mikolas has consistently performed better on the road with the Cardinals by recording a 4.24 ERA compared to a 5.65 at home since 2023. I'm not saying I'd roster him for many matchups, but Cleveland is 25th in runs scored and Jose Ramirez is currently banged up.

Top Targets

A second baseman with an OPS over 1.000? Believe it! Ketel Marte ($6,200) has been one of the best hitters this year, though that isn't new considering an .877 OPS versus righties and .910 at home the last three seasons. Sandy Alcantara's numbers have been better from his last four starts, yet he faced the Pirates and the Rockies (in Miami) during that stretch and still claims an overall 9.82 road ERA.

Thanks in part to a .991 OPS the last three weeks, Christian Yelich ($5,000) is at 15 homers and 12 stolen bases. His OPS this year versus right-handed pitchers is .898, with his issues earlier on largely coming against his fellow southpaws. Lefties have hit .368 against Antonio Senzatela with his poor numbers not merely a product of Coors as he's produced a 5.16 ERA in away outings the last couple campaigns.

Bargain Bats

Though Xavier Edwards ($3,900) carries a similar offensive profile to former Marlin Juan Pierre, that's sufficient at shortstop as he's gotten on base at a .361 clip with 14 steals. And last year, he managed to swipe 31 bags across 70 games. As a switch-hitter, Edwards is dicey against lefties with a career .780 OPS versus righties. Brandon Pfaadt hasn't claimed the breakthrough season I thought he might having struggled to a 5.49 ERA while lefties have gone .287 against.

On DraftKings, Gavin Lux ($2,900) is slotted as a third baseman. And at this salary, he's worth a shot as a salary saver. During his Cincinnati debut, the former Dodger has hit .270 with 14 doubles. Lux's power has been unremarkable, yet he's slugged .418 at home and .438 against righties. Randy Vasquez has registered 5.06 K/9 and 4.16 BB/9 rates, so I like Lux's odds of getting on base on Saturday. Lefties have also batted a career .297 against Vasquez.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at Orioles (Zach Eflin): Josh Lowe ($4,600), Brandon Lowe ($4,500), Jonathan Aranda ($4,400)

Former Ray Eflin is having a season resembling his first foray into MLB when he posted a 5.85 ERA in 22 starts for the Phillies. He's currently at a 5.46 to go with 6.20 K/9 and 2.21 HR/9 rates. Not only have lefties hit .333 against Eflin, but they've also managed 13 of the 15 home runs he's given up. And that's why I've selected three left-handed Rays for this stack.

Josh Lowe may only have five homers and six stolen bases, though that's in only 38 games. Injuries have been an issue, but only two years ago he went deep 20 times alongside 32 steals. Brandon Lowe has notched 17 homers as a second baseman. He also lists an .869 OPS versus righties. Aranda is more inclined to dispatch liners for doubles, yet he pairs his nine home runs with a .331 average and 16 doubles. His approach allows to hit for average against lefties while slugging .520 and producing all of his homers versus righties.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Lucas Giolito): George Springer ($5,000), Addison Barger ($3,800), Alejandro Kirk ($3,600)

It's seemingly all about the AL East on Saturday. Giolito didn't pitch last year and this is his first campaign with the Red Sox, so the data related to recent performance is up for debate. That being said, he's impressed with a 2.15 road ERA and a 7.66 at home. Since Giolito is a righty and as Fenway tends to be favorable to lefties, I have a southpaw below. Why two righties? Because they've hit .317 against Giolito this season.

Everything is going fairly well for Springer in terms of this matchup thanks to an .811 OPS the last three weeks with an .839 versus righties and .844 on the road this season. Barger is the lefty we were promised. He's surprised by batting .260 with eight homers and 17 doubles while slugging .500 against righties. Kirk makes a fine choice for your DFS catcher as he's registered a .919 OPS the last three weeks while going .303 against his fellow righties on the year.

