MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 18

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The NBA and NHL give us a Game 7 on Sunday, but we can get to the MLB action first with 10 games on the DFS slate and the first one starting at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations to try and help you end your weekend on a high note.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. MIN ($9,700): The Twins have been on fire, though they're still middling in terms of offense. I think Peralta can handle their offense, even if it maybe won't lead to a win - though that's not to say the Brewers can't or won't come out on top. Minnesota has been hot, but this isn't the 1927 Yankees. As for Peralta, he has a 2.66 ERA through nine starts, and that's with a 9.24 K/9 rate that's actually low for him.

Matthew Liberatore, STL at KAN ($9,100): In his age-25 campaign, Liberatore has looked like the pitcher he was projected as a prospect. The lefty has a 3.11 ERA with a 2.12 from his last five appearances. The Royals are bottom-six in runs scored, and that's clearly because they're last in homers.

Shane Baz, TAM at MIA ($8,800): This is more of a roll of the dice. Baz has a 5.02 ERA, but with a 4.33 FIP. He also has a 9.63 K/9 rate across eight outings while his home ERA in Tampa's new park is 6.03 with a 2.31 on the road. The Marlins are just below average offensively, yet I don't expect that to continue based on roster and track record.

Top Targets

Though Elly De La Cruz ($3,800) doesn't have any triples after 10 last season, there's little to complain about him as he's racked up eight homers and 15 stolen bases after 25 and 67 during 2024. Luis L. Ortiz has posted a career 4.55 FIP, and his first season with the Guardians isn't going well with a 7.29 road ERA.

Other Tigers hitters handled the load offensively while Riley Greene ($3,400) started slowly, but he's now doing well wit a 1.133 OPS the last three weeks where he's also produced eight of his 11 home runs. Jose Berrios has a 5.65 ERA at home this year while lefties have hit .277 against overall.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Bargain Bats

The Orioles have struggled and fired their manager, though Gunnar Henderson ($3,200) is picking things up and is up to six homers, two triples, and three steals. The lefty also has an OPS over .900 against righties and at home. Michael Soroka has only made three starts this season, but he has a 6.43 ERA and a 5.36 the last three years.

After missing all of 2023, Rhys Hoskins ($2,900) struggled a bit for the Brewers during 2024 and still hit 26 home runs. This season, he's at five homers and two stolen bases alongside a .389 OBP. Zebby Matthews will be making his first MLB start of 2025. While he pitched well in Triple-A, last year, he's compiled a 6.69 ERA from nine big-league starts.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Kyle Tucker ($4,300), Dansby Swanson ($3,300), Michael Busch ($3,000)

Cannon has been slightly better than last season when he recorded a 4.49 ERA. However, his current 3.60 isn't exactly great. Cannon is also at a 4.30 FIP compared to a 4.64 during 2024. And his career road ERA is 5.00. Since he's a righty, I've selected two Cubs lefties from in this stack.

Tucker has 10 homers and 12 stolen bases while already over 30 RBI and runs scored. Since 2023, he's slugged .536 against righties. Swanson has produced a .983 OPS the last three weeks. And during his time with the Cubs, he's slugged .451 at Wrigley Field. Busch notched 21 homers last year and is currently at seven. The lefty has also recorded a .356 OBP and .475 slugging percentage.

Rays at Marlins (Cal Quantrill): Josh Lowe ($3,300), Junior Caminero ($3,100), Yandy Diaz ($3,000)

For the third straight season, Quantrill is primed to finish with a sub-2.00 K/BB rate. And for the second consecutive one, he's on pace for an FIP over 5.00. Even though Quantrill has left the Rockies, he's still conceding more homers on a per-nine-innings base. There are two righties from the Rays below as they've gone .417 against Quantrill.

Lowe only just returned from injury, but let's look at his track record with 10 homers and 25 steals last year and 20 and 32 in 2023. Caminero has been up and down, yet he's tallied eight home runs and two stolen bases. He's also slugged .473 against his fellow righties. Diaz claims a career .285 average and .369 OBP, so he should improve at the plate. He's also accumulated six homers and eight doubles while exceeding 30 of the latter in each of the last three seasons.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.