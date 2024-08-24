MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 24

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After yesterday's monster, FanDuel's Saturday main slate is cut in half, featuring just seven games, so we'll see more similar lineup builds/targets across most builds. All 14 pitchers are listed, with six of them coming in as pay up options at $9,000 or greater. Royals-Phillies gives us our highest run line, though it currently sits at just 9.0 at FanDuel (9.5 at other books). Three games come in with a slate-low 7.5 run line.

Wind looks to be blowing out in double-digits in Kansas City, helping support that elevated run line. Wind also looks favorable in Los Angeles, while it should be a detriment in Chicago. We're dry across the slate.

Pitching

Tarik Skubal, DET at CWS ($11,500): Loyal readers know I prefer not to fully pay up for pitching, but this looks like a clear and obvious spot to do so. Skubal has earned nine quality starts in his last 10 starts, with that lone blemish showing a 28 point fantasy floor, while earning at least 40 points seven times. Somewhat surprisingly, he hasn't faced the White Sox since his first start of the season, where he threw six shutout innings in route to 46 fantasy points. Current White Sox are hitting hitting .205 off him with a .487 OPS, though just a 20 percent strikeout rate. I'm willing to bank on that rising here. The only concern is it's perhaps too obvious, and expectations should be sky high.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. TB ($9,200): The middle tier of pitching doesn't interest me much Saturday, so I'll highlight Kershaw as a pay down in the pay up tier. He appears to be rounding into form, allowing just two runs across his last 16.1 frames, striking out 13. Innings/pitch counts remain a concern as he's made it more than five innings just twice, but those outings were his last two starts as he's building up. Tampa has an above average 110 wRC+ off lefties, but its lineup doesn't scare us away, and they strike out at a 25.0 percent rate. Kershaw is not going to challenge Skubal's high potential, but he should offer stability.

Jake Irvin, WSH at ATL ($7,400): I believe Irvin's adversary is going to be a popular option in the middle tier, and Irvin's current form isn't great, but that's led to a major price reduction. He's got just one quality start in his last five and two in his last seven, having allowed two runs in all seven and at least four four times. But is anyone watching the Braves? They refuse to string together multiple hits and manufacture runs. They've scored three runs or less in five straight and seven of their last eight, and come with a 24.5 percent strikeout rate against righties. Finally, their current roster is just 8-for-46 (.174) with a .530 OPS off of Irvin, striking out at a 30.8 percent mark. Form suggests risk, matchup suggests major potential.

Top Targets

We need stability in these top targets, and perhaps some price breaks if we're going to pay up for Skubal. Francisco Lindor ($3,800) seems to offer that. He's hit safely in four straight and 16 of his last 17, failing to reach nine fantasy points just four times in that stretch. Bobby Witt ($4,400) profiles identically, though is far more expensive.

With the favorable winds, highest run total and the game being a toss up, we'll want exposure to both the Royals and Phillies. Brady Singer has been better at home than on the road and does a decent job keeping the ball on the ground, but he's been more getable for lefties, allowing a .366 wOBA against .229 to righties. As such, Bryce Harper ($3,700) or Kyle Schwarber ($3,700) enter the discussion.

Strictly a BvP play with limited exposure, but for the price, I'll roll with it. C.J. Abrams ($3,400) is 4-for-9 with two homers off of Charlie Morton.

Bargain Bats

The LvL matchup isn't preferred, but has anyone noticed Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,200) is third in all of baseball in RBI? That season-long body of work and his current form seem worth the risk at this price, which decreased $200 from Friday despite a 2-for-5, RBI, two runs scored line.

Jacob Young ($2,700) has been a nuisance for the Braves, going 9-for-29 (.310) with three steals to date. You can run on Morton, who has allowed 20 steals in 23 starts.

Detroit has the slate's highest expected run total at 5.5, so we likely need shares even if they aren't a group we usually target. Ky Bush doesn't have enough innings under his belt to target splits, so we'll rely on the Tigers' body of work. Spencer Torkelson ($2,800) has a .369 wOBA, 142 wRC+ and massive .333 ISO off lefties if you're interested in a feast or famine play. Andy Ibanez ($2,400) offers four-position eligibility and sits at .391/157/.204, should he start. Finally Colt Keith ($2,700) may be the safest option. He sits at .340/122/.086 and is riding a six-game hitting streak, collecting 10 total hits.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Taj Bradley (Rays): Mookie Betts ($4,000), Freddie Freeman ($3,600), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,400)

Stacking this limited slate is difficult and nothing immediately jumps out, so why not consider arguably the best offense on the slate at a fair price? Taj Bradley is laboring, allowing 18 runs and 26 hits across his last four starts, spanning just 20.0 innings, and has a 4.50 home ERA and 4.97 FIP. With Shohei Ohtani ($4,800) leading off, we're not necessarily going to be able to bank on surrounding ourselves around his production. But this trio gives us the next three in the Dodgers order for maximum exposure to Bradley. Freeman and Betts sit with a .396 and .387 wOBA off righties, respectively, with at least a 152 wRC+. Keep an eye on the Dodgers lineup card and feel free to substitue Max Muncy ($3,400) for Hernandez if he's elevated in the order. Hernandez' RvR splits aren't elite, and he hasn't homered since August 10. Gavin Lux ($2,800) is also in play for additional salary relief, should the batting order work in our favor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.