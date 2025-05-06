MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday May, 6

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Potential rainout for Tigers @ Rockies. Proceed accordingly!

Paul Skenes checks in as the lone starter priced in the $10k range today, but it's actually Chris Sale ($8,800) who we have projected for the most fantasy points. He gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, and he gets a matchup against a Reds squad that has been held to one run combined over its last two games.

We've also starred Zack Wheeler, Zac Gallen and Cade Povich in our optimizer. Povich is the best point-per-dollar value after Sale in large part due to his lowly $5k salary, but he's best used only as a contrarian GPP option. Meanwhile, Wheeler has gone for 20 DK points in three consecutive starts and is a worthy option to spend up on. Michael King, Pablo Lopez and Matthew Liberatore all rank well in the metrics below as well.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):