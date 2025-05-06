MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday May, 6

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday May, 6

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 6, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Potential rainout for Tigers @ Rockies. Proceed accordingly!

Paul Skenes checks in as the lone starter priced in the $10k range today, but it's actually Chris Sale ($8,800) who we have projected for the most fantasy points. He gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, and he gets a matchup against a Reds squad that has been held to one run combined over its last two games.

We've also starred Zack Wheeler, Zac Gallen and Cade Povich in our optimizer. Povich is the best point-per-dollar value after Sale in large part due to his lowly $5k salary, but he's best used only as a contrarian GPP option. Meanwhile, Wheeler has gone for 20 DK points in three consecutive starts and is a worthy option to spend up on. Michael King, Pablo Lopez and Matthew Liberatore all rank well in the metrics below as well.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Chris Sale1938
Paul Skenes27719
Zack Wheeler38111
Michael King45

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Tigers6.24High
Royals5.923High
Braves5.99High
Twins5.519High
Athletics5.56High
Mariners5.03High
Cubs4.92Low
Blue Jays4.824Medium
Diamondbacks4.88High
Mets4.710Medium
Angels4.65Medium
Phillies4.413Medium
Brewers4.418Low
Yankees4.21Medium
Rays3.917Low
Astros3.915Medium
Pirates3.822Low
Rockies3.720High
Padres3.716Medium
Cardinals3.514Low
Giants3.511Medium
Orioles3.47Low
Reds3.012Low
White Sox2.921Low

My primary team stack targets

Twins vs. RHP Cade Povich (5.16 ERA, 1.65 WHIP). Key pieces: Ryan Jeffers, Ty France, Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

Braves vs. LHP Andrew Abbott (4.59 FIP vs. 2.84 ERA). Key pieces: Austin Riley, Alex Verdugo, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson

Angels vs. RHP Jose Urena (4.80 career ERA). Key pieces: Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Zach Neto, Taylor Ward

Mets vs. RHP Zac Gallen (4.93 ERA). Key pieces: Jeff McNeil, Mark Vientos, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

