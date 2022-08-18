MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Edward Cabrera , Marlins: Cabrera recently missed just under two months due to right elbow tendinitis, but he returned to the mound in early August and has been dominant since then. He's made three starts following his return and has posted a 21:7 K:BB and 0.89 WHIP over 14.2 scoreless innings. Cabrera was productive prior to his injury, and it's been encouraging to see him pick up where he left off immediately after his return from the injured list. Although he didn't last longer than 5.2 innings in any of his last three outings, he now has a 28.8 percent strikeout rate and has plenty of fantasy value as he continues to build his pitch count back up. FAAB: $14

The Mets made a splash this week by calling up Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse, and he should have the chance to carve out playing time while the major-league club deals with several absences. Multiple other players have also returned from recent injuries and have the potential to serve as fantasy assets over the final month and a half of the season.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers: Rodriguez missed the last few months while on personal leave, but he's slated to rejoin the Tigers' rotation Sunday. The southpaw had inconsistent results to begin his time in Detroit, but he's been productive over three rehab starts at Triple-A Toledo over the last several weeks. In his most recent minor-league outing, he allowed just one run while striking out 11 over six innings. He has a lackluster 20.1 percent strikeout rate in the majors this year, but he's been productive in the past and shouldn't face major workload restrictions upon his return. He had success striking batters out during his rehab assignment and will have strong fantasy value if he can maintain that production once he rejoins Detroit's rotation. FAAB: $8

Michael Wacha, Red Sox: Wacha missed a month and a half due to a shoulder injury but returned to action Sunday and was electric against the struggling Yankees. The right-hander gave up two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters over seven scoreless innings to earn the win at home. Wacha was in the midst of a rebound season prior to his injury, and he didn't miss a beat in his return to the mound. His 4.30 xFIP suggests that he's been somewhat lucky this season, but he's been a strong fantasy asset for most of the year. FAAB: $8

Ross Stripling, Blue Jays: Stripling returned to the mound Wednesday after a short stint on the IL due to a hip injury, and he was dominant during his first game back in action. He carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and ultimately struck out seven over 6.1 scoreless innings against the Orioles. The right-hander hasn't provided much length during his starts throughout the season, but he's posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 26.2 innings over his last five outings and carries fantasy value for managers looking to improve their ratios. FAAB: $7

Drew Smyly, Cubs: Smyly gave up five runs in four innings during his final start in July but has been much more productive since the start of August. Over three starts this month, he's posted a 1.06 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 17 innings en route to two wins. All three of those starts came against favorable opponents (Miami, Cincinnati and Washington), and he's struggled with inconsistency for most of the season. In spite of that inconsistency, however, he's worthy of fantasy consideration if he can maintain his momentum over the final two months of the regular season. FAAB: $6

Relief Pitcher

Alexis Diaz, Reds: Diaz has been one of the Reds' strongest relievers this season and has been rewarded with more high-leverage opportunities over the last week, earning a save and a win over his last two outings. The right-hander has made six appearances in August, striking out 15 in 7.1 scoreless innings while earning a win, two saves and two holds. The 25-year-old has earned plenty of trust during his first major-league season and should continue to see his fair share of save chances down the stretch. FAAB: $9

Jason Adam, Rays: While the Rays' closing situation has been fluid this season, Adam once again finds himself as one of the team's top options for ninth-inning duties. The right-hander has tossed 10.1 scoreless innings over 10 appearances across the last month and has picked up two saves over his last three outings. After posting a 5.91 ERA over 12 appearances with the Cubs last year, he has a 1.13 ERA and 0.63 WHIP across 51 outings in 2022. Adam should at least help fantasy managers with ratios and will have even more value if he can retain his recent closing duties. FAAB: $6

Scott Effross, Yankees: Clay Holmes has struggled in recent weeks and was placed on the injured list with a back injury Wednesday. While Aroldis Chapman seems to be the likeliest option for save chances going forward, Effross was mentioned by manager Aaron Boone as part of a closing committee for the Yankees. It seems likely that the Yankees will use the right-handed Effross in situations when they face right-handed hitters. He's been effective over 54 appearances between the Cubs and Yankees this year, recording a 2.81 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 51.1 innings. He should be in the mix for fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for somebody who could provide occasional saves. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: Langeliers is firmly behind Sean Murphy for catching duties but should have plenty of opportunities to carve out playing time as the Athletics' designated hitter down the stretch. Langeliers has been productive over his first two major-league games, going 2-for-8 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI during that time. The 29-year-old slashed .283/.366/.510 with 19 homers, 62 runs, 56 RBI and five stolen bases over 92 games at Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the year and has gotten off to a hot start in the majors. FAAB: $5

First Base

Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals: Pasquantino is rostered in a decent number of leagues but certainly warrants fantasy consideration in leagues wherever he's still available. The 24-year-old has showcased plenty of power this month, slashing .382/.426/.727 with five home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs over 15 games. Pasquantino has had a consistent spot in the heart of the Royals' order and is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak that includes five multi-hit performances. FAAB: $12

Second Base

Luis Rengifo, Angels: Rengifo is in the column for a second consecutive week since he's maintained dominance at the plate over the last week. The 25-year-old has racked up seven extra-base hits over the last nine games, posting a .949 OPS with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI and six runs over that stretch. He sustained a lower-back injury Wednesday against the Mariners, but the issue isn't expected to force him to miss time. As long as Rengifo's injury doesn't turn out to be serious, he carries plenty of fantasy value as an everyday player for the Angels. FAAB: $9

Third Base

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty is one of the Mets' top prospects and should have the opportunity to serve as the team's primary third baseman while Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme are on the injured list. Baty impressed during his major-league debut Wednesday by blasting a home run during his first at-bat. The 22-year-old spent the bulk of the season at Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .312/.406/.544 with 19 homers, 73 runs, 59 RBI and two stolen bases over 89 games. While Baty could lose his spot on the active roster once Escobar and Guillorme are back in action, he at least carries some short-term value with the possibility of carving out some sustained playing time if he continues to perform well. FAAB: $8

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: Kim has been relatively impressive for most of the season, but his fantasy value came with the caveat that he'd lose out on playing time once Fernando Tatis returned to action. However, Kim is now in line to serve as the primary shortstop down the stretch since Tatis has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Kim has been especially productive recently, slashing .344/.382/.563 with seven doubles, seven RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his last eight games. Although he didn't homer across that span, he has increased fantasy value now that he's looking at sustained playing time down the stretch. FAAB: $7

Nico Hoerner, Cubs: Hoerner has had little trouble reaching base over the last week and has posted four multi-hit performances over his last eight games. The 25-year-old slashed .387/.472/.613 with a home run, four doubles, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base during that time and has had an everyday role in the heart of the order. Hoerner's fantasy value is hindered by his lack of power and the Cubs' lackluster lineup, but he at least offers strong ratios with some decent run-producing abilities. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Franmil Reyes, Cubs: Reyes was in last week's column as a speculative addition in case his production improved following his change in scenery, and he's been on a tear since joining the Cubs. Over seven games with his new club, the 27-year-old has posted a 1.100 OPS with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, five RBI and four runs. Reyes has taken on a prominent spot in the Cubs' lineup and should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch as long as he remains productive at the plate. FAAB: $6

Harold Ramirez, Rays: Ramirez missed three weeks between late July and early August due to a thumb injury, but he returned to the field Tuesday and has gone 2-for-9 with a solo home run and a strikeout over that stretch. The 27-year-old has homered just five times over 80 games in 2022, but he's slashed .325/.374/.450 with 36 RBI and 32 runs. Ramirez should have a chance to reclaim consistent at-bats now that he's back to full health, and he's worthy of fantasy consideration for those looking for ratios and run production. FAAB: $5

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade has gone yard just eight times this season, but five of those home runs have come over his last nine games. In addition to his five homers, he logged a 1.491 OPS with two doubles, eight RBI and seven runs across that span. Wade's playing time has remained somewhat inconsistent, as manager Gabe Kapler tends to follow platoons pretty strictly, Wade is at least a player to consider in deeper leagues while he's swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $4

Jake Fraley, Reds: Fraley missed significant time earlier in the season due to knee and toe issues, but he returned to action in late July. He was eased back into the fold with some days off early on, but he's now started five of the last nine games. The 27-year-old has been especially productive over the last five matchups, slashing .381/.409/.762 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs and three RBI over that stretch. Fraley struggled to generate much production over his three seasons in Seattle but has been more productive over his limited sample in 2022. FAAB: $4

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers: Carpenter has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers to begin his major-league career but has performed well in his opportunities recently. Over his last four games, he's gone 6-for-12 with two home runs, a double, five runs and four RBI. His big-league production comes after he slashed .313/.380/.645 with 30 home runs, 75 RBI, 60 runs and three stolen bases over 97 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels to begin the year. Even if Carpenter continues to play exclusively in the strong side of a platoon, he's worth considering while he's swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $3

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri began the year with the Astros but spent several weeks in the minors prior to being dealt to the Rays ahead of the trade deadline. He's had consistent playing time since joining Tampa Bay and has had plenty of success crossing the plate recently. Over his last six games, he's hit .333 with a double, eight runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old's run production has come while hitting near the bottom of the Rays' order, so the results seem somewhat unsustainable, especially considering Siri's .189 batting average over 62 major-league games this season. However, he's at least worth short-term consideration for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are looking for a fill-in option. FAAB: $2