MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Graham Ashcraft , Reds: Ashcraft has consistently limited run production over the past month, and he's posted five quality starts over his past six outings. Across that span, the right-hander has posted a 1.75

Steven Matz , Cardinals: Matz began the season on a rough note out of the Cardinals' rotation and was moved to the bullpen afterward. However, he's moved back to the rotation recently and has picked up his first two wins of the season over his last three outings. During that time, he's allowed just one run while striking out 14 in 17 innings, including a start in which he held the surging Cubs in check. The southpaw has displayed some inconsistency this season, but has been a reliable option in recent starts. FAAB: $7

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Ashcraft has consistently limited run production over the past month, and he's posted five quality starts over his past six outings. Across that span, the right-hander has posted a 1.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 36 innings. He has a lackluster 16.4 percent strikeout rate this season and has picked up just three wins during his recent hot streak, but he's still been a solid option for fantasy managers looking for consistent ratios. FAAB: $6

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon has also had some lackluster starts over the first half of the 2023 campaign, but he's performed well amid the Cubs' recent hot streak that turned them into contenders in the NL Central. He's picked up wins in three of his last four starts and has posted a 1.78 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 25.1 innings during that time. Those recent outings have come against fairly lackluster teams, but it's still been encouraging to see him generate some more consistent success. FAAB: $6

Mike Clevinger, White Sox: Clevinger recently missed a month and a half due to bicep inflammation, but returned to the mound Saturday and tossed five scoreless innings to pick up the win. He was limited to 72 pitches against Cleveland, but that may have been due in part to the fact that he was mentioned in trade rumors before Tuesday's deadline. The right-hander will remain with the White Sox for the final two months of the season and has had some encouraging starts this year. FAAB: $5

Kutter Crawford, Red Sox: Crawford has made four starts since the All-Star break and has been relatively successful, posting a 2.18 ERA, 23:6 K:BB and 0.87 WHIP in 20.2 innings. The right-hander pitched his way back into Boston's rotation with consistent results out of the bullpen, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in a starting role down the stretch, even with Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock getting closer to returning from the injured list. Assuming Crawford remains in the rotation, he has an opportunity to be a solid rest-of-season fantasy option for managers looking for ratios and strikeouts. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Gregory Santos, White Sox: The White Sox have had a disappointing season overall in 2023, and Liam Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery recently after an inspirational return to the mound earlier in the season. The team also traded Kendall Graveman to the Astros last week, so Santos is a solid candidate to take over as the team's primary closer. Over five appearances since the All-Star break, Santos has posted a 1.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings. He earned a save in his most recent appearance, and he's one of the most reliable relievers remaining in Chicago's bullpen. FAAB: $7

Brooks Raley, Mets: The Mets traded away several key players ahead of Tuesday's deadline, including closer David Robertson. While Adam Ottavino has seen some save chances for the Mets this year, Raley has had solid results this season and has converted two of his three save opportunities over his last four outings. He's held the opposition scoreless in 16 of his last 18 appearances, posting a 1.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 15 innings. Although the southpaw blew a save in his most recent outing, it's certainly possible Raley takes over as the Mets' primary closer down the stretch. FAAB: $6

Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals: The Cardinals traded closer Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays last weekend, and St. Louis has had just one save situation since the deal was made. JoJo Romero picked up the save Sunday against the Cubs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Gallegos receive the bulk of the closing duties down the stretch. Gallegos hasn't allowed a run in his last seven appearances, picking up three holds while striking out eight in 8.1 innings. The right-hander earned double-digit saves for the Cardinals in 2021 and 2022 and should see plenty of high-leverage work over the final two months of the season. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Yan Gomes, Cubs: Gomes has been in a timeshare at catcher with Tucker Barnhart and Miguel Amaya for parts of the season, but the former has been in the starting lineup for 15 of the Cubs' past 18 games. Gomes has been a key part of the team's recent success and has logged extra-base hits in eight of his last nine games, slashing .412/.444/.706 with a home run, seven doubles, nine RBI and four runs. The 36-year-old has solidified himself as the Cubs' primary catcher since the All-Star break and should have plenty of opportunities for playing time as the team pushes for a postseason berth. FAAB: $3

Gary Sanchez, Padres: Sanchez has had plenty of ups and downs in 2023, but he's amid a power surge over the past week. Across his last eight games, the 30-year-old has slashed .321/.406/.929 with five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and six runs. Sanchez's .214 batting average on the season leaves something to be desired, but he's had consistent playing time over the past month and has had decent power and run production. FAAB: $2

First Base

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto was hitting below .200 before this week, but he's been dominant over his last three games with three consecutive multi-hit performances. During that time, he's gone 6-for-13 with three home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs. Although the Reds also have Spencer Steer available to play first base, Votto has seen consistent playing time when healthy during his age-39 season. Following a slow start to the second half, Votto has gotten back on track recently and is at least a solid streaming option at this point. FAAB: $5

Second Base

Zack Gelof, Athletics: Gelof made his major-league debut after the All-Star break and has been somewhat inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but he's homered four times over the last nine matchups. During that time, he's also hit .222 with a double, seven runs, five RBI and three steals. While the 23-year-old could continue to experience some occasional growing pains, he's had consistent playing time near the top of the lineup and has been a well-rounded source of counting stats. FAAB: $6

Third Base

Jeimer Candelario, Cubs: Candelario was a solid contributor late in his time with the Nationals, and he's been dominant during his first two games with the Cubs. He's had back-to-back four-hit games since being traded and now has four multi-hit performances over his last nine games. Across that nine-game span, the 29-year-old has slashed .484/.579/.774 with a home run, six doubles, 12 runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Candelario should have an opportunity to maintain consistent playing time with his new team, and he's a solid rest-of-season option. FAAB: $8

Shortstop

Maikel Garcia, Royals: Garcia has had several surges of production this season and is amid a stretch in which he's reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games. During that time, he's slashed .295/.313/.443 with a home run, a triple, four doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs and a stolen base. The 23-year-old has homered just four times during the 2023 campaign, but he's been a relatively solid contributor in other areas and warrants fantasy consideration. FAAB: $5

Liover Peguero, Pirates: Peguero went hitless in his first three games after being called up by the Pirates in mid-July, but he's had some glimpses of production since then. Over his last eight games, he's gone 7-for-18 with three home runs, a double, eight RBI and four runs. Peguero hasn't been an everyday player for the Pirates, but he has the ability to play second base and shortstop and could see some opportunities to produce down the stretch. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Randal Grichuk, Angels: Grichuk has been a consistent force at the plate over the past month and was traded from the Rockies to the Angels last weekend along with C.J. Cron. Across Grichuk's last 18 games, he's slashed .373/.417/.731 with seven home runs, three doubles, 14 runs, 10 RBI and a stolen base. The 31-year-old didn't display much power earlier this season, as he's now homered just nine times during the 2023 campaign. However, he's hitting .311 this season and has been a fairly well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $7

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals: O'Neill missed two and a half months from early May to mid-July, but he returned to action July 20 and has been relatively productive since then. He's reached base safely in 11 of his 12 games since returning, slashing .310/.408/.548 with two home runs, four doubles, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. The 28-year-old should have an opportunity to maintain consistent playing time in the heart of the order late in the season now that he's back to full health. FAAB: $6

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: The Cubs have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball since the All-Star break, and Tauchman has been a key part of the team's success. He's had four multi-hit performances over the last eight games, slashing .462/.500/.808 with two home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs and a steal. The 32-year-old has had consistent playing time for most of the season and has been effective as the Cubs' leadoff man recently. FAAB: $5

Matt Wallner, Twins: Wallner was called up by the Twins shortly after the All-Star break and has been an everyday player over the past few weeks. He's reached base safely in nine of the last 12 games and has slashed .262/.340/.667 with five home runs, two doubles, nine runs and eight RBI during that time. His playing time could decrease once Byron Buxton is fully healthy, but Wallner's recent production should allow him to maintain somewhat regular at-bats and makes him a solid streaming candidate, especially in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $3