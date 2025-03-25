MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2025 MLB Win Totals To Target

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Predictions: MLB Win Totals 2025 from Peter Schoenke

Before each baseball season the last 24 years I've written a story at RotoWire with my best bets for the season-long MLB win totals. I'm a big fan of the season win total bets ever since I started making them in person in Las Vegas back in the late 1990s. I've used several concepts of sabrermetrical analysis to try to find teams that appeared to be good historical bets.

I've had a decent track record, winning 61 of 116 (with one push) bets for a 52.5 percent win rate. My best bet each season is 19-18 (I had multiple biggest bets some years). On bets of $100 or more (I vary my bet size to emphasize how strongly I feel about the pick) where I'm 14-14 (53.8 percent). I'm most impressive when looking at the total amount bet, where I've been correct 54.5 percent of the time ($3,625 in winning bets, $3,025 in losers - not factoring in the vig*).

However, I have had a rough few years. Last year's cover photo for the story were the Royals. I took the under. They instead improved by 30 games. The year before, I took the under on the Orioles. They improved by 18 games and were the surprise team to make the playoffs.

My track record lately has waned as I'm 3-8 in the past two seasons. And the early Japan games to start the season didn't fit with my schedule. But after 24 years, I still think these methods have merit. And there are some big outliers of statistical metrics that may be ripe to take advantage of. So here is my take on the 2025 season from a wagering perspective.

For this exercise, I'm using MLB odds from FanDuel as of March 24.

Gear up for the MLB season with the best MLB betting promos available at the leading sports betting apps. The FanDuel promo code gets new players a $200 sign-up bonus upon registration.

MLB Betting Strategy

When I look at an upcoming baseball season, there are eight methods I use to judge which teams might be a good bet: Three are statistical, four are observations I've had watching the bookies set season-long lines for MLB and other sports and lately I've thrown in a wild-card pick with no particular theoretical basis. Here's the breakdown on these theories and the teams I decided to actually wager on.

Here's my take on each team, with more analysis below on those I selected as my "bets."

2025 MLB Win Totals Bets

Team 2025 Wins O/U My Pick Arizona Diamondbacks 86.5 Under Atlanta Braves 93.5 Over Baltimore Orioles 86.5 Over Boston Red Sox 86.5 Under Chicago Cubs 86.5 Over Chicago White Sox 54.5 Over Cincinnati Reds 79.5 Over Cleveland Guardians 82.5 Over Colorado Rockies 59.5 Over Detroit Tigers 83.5 Under Houston Astros 86.5 Under Kansas City Royals 82.5 Under Los Angeles Angels 72.5 Under Los Angeles Dodgers 105.5 Under Miami Marlins 63.5 Under Milwaukee Brewers 82.5 Over Minnesota Twins 83.5 Over New York Mets 90.5 Over New York Yankees 88.5 Over Oakland Athletics 71.5 Over Philadelphia Phillies 90.5 Over Pittsburgh Pirates 75.5 Over San Diego Padres 85.5 Under San Francisco Giants 79.5 Under Seattle Mariners 85.5 Over St. Louis Cardinals 75.5 Under Tampa Bay Rays 80.5 Over Texas Rangers 86.5 Under Toronto Blue Jays 79.5 Under Washington Nationals 70.5 Over

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS gets new players a first-bet promo up to $1,500, just in time for baseball season.

The Johnson Effect

The Johnson Effect argues that a team that scores more runs or allows fewer runs than most statistical formulas would suggest is bound to regress the next season. For example, if one team scores more runs than sabermetrical formulas such as Runs Created or OPS might suggest, then it will score less the next season. The theory works based on the fact that sometimes a team has more success than it should just based on pure luck. A bad bounce here, a fluke play here - they can add up in one season and make a team look more powerful than it should be.

My favorite type of statistic for this analysis is a tool called the Pythagorean Theory. You probably learned the Pythagorean theory in trigonometry, but in baseball, it means that the ratio of a team's wins and losses will be similar to the relationship between the square of its runs scored and the square of its runs allowed.

If the runs a team scores and gives up in any given season don't translate into the expected win total from the Pythagorean Theory, that means something odd took place that should turn around next season.

Using the Johnson Effect and applying the Pythagorean Theory, who looks like they'll rebound in 2025? Here are the top teams that should have had more or fewer wins based on their 2024 runs allowed/created than they actually tallied:

Team Pythagorean Wins St. Louis Cardinals 7 Tampa Bay Rays 6 Chicago White Sox -7

I usually like to look for teams that have a differential of ten or more games. None of these three teams qualify; however, it could be a factor in believing the White Sox can improve.

The Plexiglas Principle

This theory says that any team that improves dramatically in one season is likely to decline the next season.

What teams made such dramatic moves from 2023 to 2024?

Team Win Improvement Kansas City Royals +30 Oakland Athletics +19 Cleveland Guardians +16 New York Mets +14 St. Louis Cardinals +12 New York Yankees +12 San Diego Padres +11

Since 1970, teams that have improved by 19 or more games declined 7.42 wins the following season. The Royals stand out with their huge gains last season. Their 30-win jump was the sixth largest since 1970. Teams that improved by 30 or more games declined by an average of 9 games the following season.

The sportsbooks have the Royals declining just 3.5 games in 2025. By both measures, that's too few. The Royals made just one significant acquisition to improve in the offseason by trading for Jonathan India, though they did subtract starting pitching depth by trading away Brady Singer. Unless India turns out to be a 5-win improvement, the sportsbooks are counting on almost everything else to go as well as last season. I'll bet $200 the Royals don't win more than 82.5 games.

Get in on the action this baseball season at Caesars with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The Reverse Plexiglas Principle

When a team has consistently been a winner and then experiences a sudden drop-off, there is a strong likelihood that its win total will rebound. Or at least that's my theory.

Here are the teams that declined the most in 2024:

Team Win Difference Miami Marlins -22 Chicago White Sox -20 Tampa Bay Rays -19 Toronto Blue Jays -15 Atlanta Braves -15 Texas Rangers -12 Baltimore Orioles -10 Los Angeles Angels -10

The Rays are the prime candidate of this group since the team's decline was unexpected and they've had winning records the prior six seasons. However, the sportsbooks have priced in just a 1.5-game improvement for Tampa Bay.

The Rays didn't really lose anyone of significance in the offseason. Meanwhile, Shane McClanahan could return from Tommy John surgery, and the Rays have a lot of upside with young prospects (Junior Caminero) and younger veterans with upside (Shane Baz, Jonathan Aranda, Taj Bradley, Ryan Pepiot). The team's move to Steinbrenner Field and playing outdoors due to the hurricane damage to Tropicana Field brings in some variance. That could hurt the pitching staff with outdoor humidity and a short right-field porch, but it could help the young left-handed hitters. Let's call it a wash. I'll bet $25 the Rays win more than 80.5 games.

BetRivers is one of the leading sports betting apps for baseball fans. The BetRivers bonus code gets new players a second-chance bet up to $500.

The Bottom Feeder Bet

The theory here is that sportsbooks really need to set the win totals low to entice bets on unexciting teams. However, in the past 24 years, teams that the sportsbooks peg to win less than 64 games cover 66.7% of the time (10 of 15). While it's a small sample size, teams have covered 66.7% (6 of 9) when the line is less than 60 wins. The three lowest lines set by the sportsbooks this century have all made the over (2020 Tigers, 2024 A's, 2020 Orioles).

Team Win Total Chicago White Sox 54.5 Colorado Rockies 59.5 Miami Marlins 63.5

Coming off an all-time 121-loss season, the sportsbooks have the White Sox set for the lowest win total since I've been keeping track in 2001. The White Sox at 54.5 wins is three wins lower than any full-season projected team (Oakland in 57.4 in 2024) except the 2020 Baltimore Orioles with an equivalent of 55.35 wins. Of course, that was the COVID-shortened year, so that Orioles team may not be a good example.

The most recent historical example we have of a similar large loss total to the White Sox are the 2004 Tigers, who lost 119 games. Detroit had also lost over 100 games the prior year (106) but they made some improvements and the sportsbooks set their line at 67.5 for 2005. The Tigers topped that total and won 71 games.

I know the White Sox roster coming out of spring training may be even worse than last year's record-breaking stinker. However, the White Sox farm system is on the upswing as it's 6th in MLB.com's rankings and 12th in Keith Law of The Athletic's rankings. Many of their better prospects are near major league ready (Sean Burke, Edgar Quero, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth).

The sportsbooks have the White Sox making a large 13.5-win climb, but I think they can do better by just a few lucky bounces here and there. I don't feel too strongly about it, though. They will still likely be the worst team in the league. I'll take $25 the White Sox win more than 54.5 games.

The Book's Biggest Movers

The next thing I look at is what teams the bookies think will have the biggest improvement or decline.

Team Win Difference Chicago White Sox +13.5 Los Angeles Angels +9.5 Texas Rangers +7.5 San Diego Padres -7.5 St. Louis Cardinals -7.5 Cleveland Guardians -9.5 Milwaukee Brewers -10.5

While the Angels did spend some money this offseason (Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen) and acquired some talent (Jorge Soler), this is still a franchise without a plan and going nowhere. Add in the fact that both MLB.com and Keith Law rank the franchise as having the worst farm system in the majors and it's hard to get behind a significant improvement. I'll wager $50 the Angels win less than 72.5 games.

The Brewers seem like an odd team to have the largest decline in the majors. The team did lose two stars in Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but Williams missed half of last season and the Brewers have a litter of young infield talent who can partially replace Adames. I'll take $50 on the Brewers winning more than 82.5 games.

The Book's Non Movers

The Cubs, A's, Reds, Twins, and Rays should all improve. The Royals being on this list is another reason to take the under. Same with the Rays and the over. The A's did improve 19 games and their incredibly awkward move to Sacramento (shush, don't use their city name!) gives me pause, however. But they made significant signings and have a nice crop of up-and-coming hitters.

The Twins had an odds-defying collapse in the final six weeks that likely won't be duplicated. They return almost the exact same team but with increased pitching depth due to several prospects ready at Triple-A (Zebby Matthews, David Festa).

The Cubs made enough moves by trading for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly (though curiously trading away Cody Bellinger for unnecessary cost savings), and the Reds with a big upgrade at manager plus a return to health for several of their promising young hitters and starting pitchers. I'll bet $25 the Cubs win more than 86.5 games. I'll bet $25 that the Reds win more than 79.5 games. I'll also bet the Twins win more than 83.5 games.

Team Win Difference Chicago Cubs +3.5 Oakland Athletics +2.5 Cincinnati Reds +2.5 Miami Marlins +1.5 Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 Minnesota Twins +1.5 New York Mets +1.5 Seattle Mariners +0.5 Washington Nationals -0.5 Pittsburgh Pirates -0.5 San Francisco Giants -0.5 Colorado Rockies -1.5 Houston Astros -1.5 Detroit Tigers -2.5 Arizona Diamondbacks -2.5 Kansas City Royals -3.5

Wild Card

I've occasionally chosen a bet for this article that doesn't fit any statistical theory but rather is a trend that I've followed. Last year, that theory would be on principle that you should take the under on any team to win 100 games. But I didn't take the bet since the Dodgers (who the sportsbook set at 103.5 wins) had won over 100 in five of the previous six full seasons. Oops.

Since 2001, the sportsbooks have had four teams with over 100 wins. Only one of the four won more than 100 the next season: the 2021 Dodgers.

It's a small sample, but with the expanded playoffs, the Dodgers don't have much to gain by winning much over 100 games. If they're winning the division comfortably, I could see them cruising into the playoffs and giving starters (especially starting pitchers) extra rest. Of course, I missed making this bet before the Dodgers' two wins in the Japan series at 103.5 wins. However, Fanduel is still offering the bet at 105.5 wins before the state-side Opening Day. I'll bet $25 the Dodgers win less than 105.5 games.

MLB Win Total Best Bets for 2025 Recap

Team Bet Theory Kansas City Royals Under 82.5 wins Plexiglas Principle Tampa Bay Rays Over 80.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas Principle Chicago White Sox Over 54.5 wins Bottom Feeder Los Angeles Angels Under 72.5 wins Book's Biggest Movers Minnesota Twins Over 83.5 wins Book's Non Movers Milwaukee Brewers Over 82.5 wins Book's Biggest Movers Chicago Cubs Over 86.5 wins Book's Non Movers Cincinnati Reds Over 79.5 wins Book's Non Movers Los Angeles Dodgers Under 105.5 wins Wild Card

*One note: My bets/track record doesn't account for the variations in extra juice you need to pay. Most lines are -110, meaning the sportsbook takes about five percent on each bet. The "vig" tends to be higher on these bets than for single games. Sometimes, the vig can vary widely, such as when the 2016 Rangers' under of 83.5 wins was at -140 (the under was +110). It's another method for the bookmakers to alter how the money is coming in on each side so it gets to their comfort level. Or it's a way to change the odds without moving the win total.

If you are making a lot of bets, this is a serious factor in the math. But I don't bother to take that into account because I'm more focused on the overall wins number from a team perspective. Plus, I forgot to keep track of the vig in the early years.

I vary the dollar amounts below as a way to show how confident I am in the bet (the $300 bet on the 2004 Royals is my all-time high), so there are some holes in the math if you added in all the varying vigs.

Here's the breakdown:

YEAR W/L TEAM BET THEORY 2024 Loss Tampa Bay Rays $100 over 84.5 wins Book Non-Mover 2024 Win Texas Rangers $25 under 88.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2024 Win Cincinnati Reds $50 under 81.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2024 Loss Kansas City Royals $100 under 73.5 games Book Mover 2024 Loss Chicago Cubs $25 over 83.5 games Book Non-Mover 2024 Loss Boston Red Sox $25 under 77.5 games Book Non-Mover 2023 Loss Baltimore Orioles $200 under 76.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2023 Loss Arizona Diamondbacks $50 under 75.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2023 Won Tampa Bay Rays $25 over 89.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas 2023 Loss Toronto Blue Jays $25 over 91.5 wins Book Non-Mover 2022 Won Oakland $25 under on 69.5 wins Wild Card 2022 Lost Tampa Bay $100 over on 89.5 wins Book Mover 2022 Lost Baltimore $25 under on 61.5 wins Bottom Feeder 2022 Won Boston $25 under on 85.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2022 Lost Seattle $25 under on 83.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2021 Lost Chicago White Sox $50 under on 90.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2021 Lost Washington Nationals $25 over on 84.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2021 Won Houston Astros $25 over on 87.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2021 Lost Detroit Tigers $100 under on 68.5 wins Bottom Feeder 2021 Won Texas Rangers $25 under on 66.5 games Bottom Feeder 2021 Lost Toronto Blue Jays $25 under on 86.5 games Book Non-Mover 2021 Lost Minnesota Twins $50 over on 88.5 wins Book Mover 2021 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 over on 85.5 wins Book Mover 2021 Lost Lost Angeles Dodgers $25 under on 102.5 wins Wild Card 2020 Lost Chicago White Sox $25 on less than 31.5 games Book Mover 2020 Won New York Yankees $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card 2020 Lost Los Angeles Dodgers $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card 2020 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 on more than 33.5 games Wild Card 2019 Won Kansas City Royals $50 on less than 69.5 wins Book Mover 2019 Lost San Francisco Giants $50 on less than 73 wins Book Non Mover 2019 Lost Texas Rangers $25 on less than 70 games Book Non Mover 2019 Won Baltimore Orioles $50 on less than 58.5 wins Bottom Feeder 2019 Won Washington Nationals $25 more than 88.5 games Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2018 Won Arizona Diamondbacks $100 to win fewer than 85 games Plexiglas Principle 2018 Won Detroit Tigers $50 on less than 66.5 wins Book's Non Movers 2018 Won San Diego Padres $25 on less than 72.5 games Johnson Effect 2017 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 win more than 78.5 games Johnson Effect 2017 Lost Pittsburgh Pirates $100 win more than 82 games Reverse Plexiglas 2017 Lost Los Angeles Angels $50 on less than 79 wins Book's Non Movers 2017 Lost Texas Rangers $25 on win more than 84.5 games Book's Biggest Movers 2017 Lost Baltimore Orioles $50 win more than 80 games Wild Card 2016 Lost Chicago Cubs $25 win less than 93.5 games Plexiglas Principle 2016 Lost Milwaukee Brewers $50 win less than 70 games Bottom Feeder Bet 2016 Lost New York Yankees $25 win over than 85 games Wild Card 2015 Lost Houston Astros $25 win less than 75.5 games Plexiglas Principle 2015 Won Los Angels Angels $25 win less than 88.5 games Plexiglas Principle 2015 Won Texas Rangers $25 win over than 76.5 games Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2015 Lost Boston Red Sox $25 win over than 86.5 games Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2015 Lost Baltimore Orioles $75 win over than 82.5 games Book's Biggest Movers 2015 Won Cincinnati Reds $25 win less than 77.5 games Book's Non Movers 2015 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 win more than 78.5 games Book's Non Movers 2015 Won Oakland A's $100 win more than 81.5 games Billy Beane Theory 2014 Lost Cleveland Indians $25 win less than 82 games Plexiglas Principle 2014 Won Houston Astros $25 more than 62.5 games Bottom Feeder 2014 Won Philadelphia Phillies $50 under on 74.5 games Book Non Mover 2014 Won Oakland A's $25 over on 86.5 games Billy Beane Theory 2014 Lost Tampa Bay Rays $100 over on 89 games Billy Beane Theory 2013 Won Toronto Blue Jays $50 under on 89 games Book Mover 2013 Won Oakland A's $25 over on 84.5 games Billy Beane Theory 2013 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 over on 86.5 games Billy Beane Theory 2013 Lost Kansas City Royals $50 under on 78.5 games Billy Beane Theory 2013 Won Baltimore Orioles $25 over on 78.5 games Wildcard 2012 Won Arizona Diamondbacks $200 under on 86 games Plexiglas Principle 2012 Lost Minnesota Twins $100 over on 72.5 games Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2011 Lost Kansas City $100 under on 68 games Book Non Mover 2011 Won Houston Astros $50 under on 72 games Johnson Effect 2011 Won Milwaukee Brewers $25 over on 86.5 games Book Mover 2011 Lost Los Angeles Angels $50 under on 82.5 games Wild Card 2010 Lost Houston Astros $150 under on 75.5 games Johnson Effect & Book Non Mover 2010 Won Minnesota Twins $100 over on 82.5 games Wildcard 2010 Won Washington Nationals $50 under on 72 games Book Mover 2009 Lost Los Angeles Angels $50 under on 88.5 wins Johnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle 2009 Won Detroit Tigers $50 over on 81.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas 2009 Lost Baltimore Orioles $50 over on 72.5 wins Bottom Feeder 2009 Lost Kansas City Royals $25 over on 76.5 wins Book Non Mover 2009 Lost Philadelphia Phillies $50 under on 88.5 wins Book Non Mover 2009 Lost Oakland A's $25 over on 82.5 wins Billy Beane Theory 2008 Won Seattle Mariners $200 under on 84 wins Johnson Effect 2008 Lost Chicago Cubs $50 under on 87.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2008 Won Oakland A's $50 over on 73.5 wins Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2008 Push San Francisco $50 under on 72 wins Book Non Mover 2007 Won Cleveland Indians $50 over on 85.5 wins Johnson Effect 2007 Lost Chicago Cubs $50 under on 83.5 wins Book Mover 2007 Lost Oakland A's $50 over on 85.5 wins Book Mover 2007 Lost Minnesota Twins $100 over on 84 wins Book Mover 2007 Won Arizona Diamondbacks $100 over on 78.5 wins Book Non Mover 2006 Won Chicago White Sox $100 under on 92 wins Johnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle 2006 Lost Arizona Diamondbacks $25 under on 73 wins Johnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle 2006 Lost Tampa Bay Devil Rays $100 over on 68 wins Bottom Feeder 2006 Lost Milwaukee Brewers $50 over on 81 wins Book Non Mover 2006 Won Minnesota Twins $50 over on 83 wins Book Non Mover 2005 Won New York Yankees $150 under on 102 wins Johnson Effect 2005 Won Milwaukee Brewers $50 over on 69.5 wins Bottom Feeder 2005 Won San Diego Padres $25 under on 86.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2005 Lost Minnesota Twins $25 over on 89.5 wins Book Non Mover 2004 Won Kansas City Royals $300 under on 81 wins Plexiglas Principle 2004 Won Houston Astros $50 over on 91 wins Johnson Effect 2004 Lost Detroit Tigers $100 under on 66.5 wins Book Mover 2004 Won San Francisco Giants $50 over on 85 wins Book Mover 2004 Won Florida Marlins $50 over on 83 wins Book Mover 2003 Won Anaheim Angels $100 under on 91 wins Plexiglas Principle 2003 Won Oakland A's $50 over on 93.5 wins Book Mover 2003 Won New York Mets $50 under on 86 wins Book Mover 2003 Won Toronto Blue Jays $50 over on 79 wins Book Non Mover 2003 Won Boston Red Sox $50 over on 91 wins Johnson Effect 2002 Won Oakland A's $200 over on 90.5 wins Book Mover 2002 Won Philadelphia Phillies $100 under on 82.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2002 Won Pittsburgh Pirates $50 over on 68 wins Bottom Feeder 2002 Lost Seattle Mariners $50 over on 94 wins Reverse Plexiglas Principle 2002 Lost Colorado Rockies $50 over on 77 wins Johnson Effect 2002 Lost New York Yankees $50 under on 99 wins Reverse Bottom Feeder 2001 Lost St. Louis Cardinals $100 under on 89.5 wins Plexiglas Principle 2001 Won Chicago White Sox $100 under on 88 wins Plexiglas Principle 2001 Won Houston Astros $100 over on 82.5 wins Johnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle 2001 Won Philadelphia Phillies $25 over on 74.5 wins Bottom Feeder & Johnson Effect 2001 Won Minnesota Twins $25 over on 73 wins Bottom Feeder 2000 Won Arizona Diamondbacks $100 under on 93 wins Plexiglas Principle 2000 Won Minnesota Twins $100 over on 64 wins Bottom Feeder

You can follow along with all the MLB futures markets throughout the season here at RotoWire.