MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2025 MLB Win Totals To Target

MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2025 MLB Win Totals To Target

Written by 
Peter Schoenke 
Published on March 25, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Predictions: MLB Win Totals 2025 from Peter Schoenke

Before each baseball season the last 24 years I've written a story at RotoWire with my best bets for the season-long MLB win totals. I'm a big fan of the season win total bets ever since I started making them in person in Las Vegas back in the late 1990s. I've used several concepts of sabrermetrical analysis to try to find teams that appeared to be good historical bets.

I've had a decent track record, winning 61 of 116 (with one push) bets for a 52.5 percent win rate. My best bet each season is 19-18 (I had multiple biggest bets some years). On bets of $100 or more (I vary my bet size to emphasize how strongly I feel about the pick) where I'm 14-14 (53.8 percent). I'm most impressive when looking at the total amount bet, where I've been correct 54.5 percent of the time ($3,625 in winning bets, $3,025 in losers - not factoring in the vig*).

However, I have had a rough few years. Last year's cover photo for the story were the Royals. I took the under. They instead improved by 30 games. The year before, I took the under on the Orioles. They improved by 18 games and were the surprise team to make the playoffs. 

My track record lately has waned as I'm 3-8 in the past two seasons. And the early Japan games to start the season didn't fit with my schedule. But after 24 years, I still think these methods have merit. And there are some big outliers of statistical metrics that may be ripe to take advantage of. So here is my take on the 2025 season from a wagering perspective.

For this exercise, I'm using MLB odds from FanDuel as of March 24.

Gear up for the MLB season with the best MLB betting promos available at the leading sports betting apps. The FanDuel promo code gets new players a $200 sign-up bonus upon registration.

MLB Betting Strategy

When I look at an upcoming baseball season, there are eight methods I use to judge which teams might be a good bet: Three are statistical, four are observations I've had watching the bookies set season-long lines for MLB and other sports and lately I've thrown in a wild-card pick with no particular theoretical basis. Here's the breakdown on these theories and the teams I decided to actually wager on.

Here's my take on each team, with more analysis below on those I selected as my "bets."

2025 MLB Win Totals Bets

Team2025 Wins O/UMy Pick
Arizona Diamondbacks86.5Under
Atlanta Braves93.5Over
Baltimore Orioles86.5Over
Boston Red Sox86.5Under
Chicago Cubs86.5Over
Chicago White Sox54.5Over
Cincinnati Reds79.5Over
Cleveland Guardians82.5Over
Colorado Rockies59.5Over
Detroit Tigers83.5Under
Houston Astros86.5Under
Kansas City Royals82.5Under
Los Angeles Angels72.5Under
Los Angeles Dodgers105.5Under
Miami Marlins63.5Under
Milwaukee Brewers82.5Over
Minnesota Twins83.5Over
New York Mets90.5Over
New York Yankees88.5Over
Oakland Athletics71.5Over
Philadelphia Phillies90.5Over
Pittsburgh Pirates75.5Over
San Diego Padres85.5Under
San Francisco Giants79.5Under
Seattle Mariners85.5Over
St. Louis Cardinals75.5Under
Tampa Bay Rays80.5Over
Texas Rangers86.5Under
Toronto Blue Jays79.5Under
Washington Nationals70.5Over

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS gets new players a first-bet promo up to $1,500, just in time for baseball season.

The Johnson Effect

The Johnson Effect argues that a team that scores more runs or allows fewer runs than most statistical formulas would suggest is bound to regress the next season. For example, if one team scores more runs than sabermetrical formulas such as Runs Created or OPS might suggest, then it will score less the next season. The theory works based on the fact that sometimes a team has more success than it should just based on pure luck. A bad bounce here, a fluke play here  - they can add up in one season and make a team look more powerful than it should be.

My favorite type of statistic for this analysis is a tool called the Pythagorean Theory. You probably learned the Pythagorean theory in trigonometry, but in baseball, it means that the ratio of a team's wins and losses will be similar to the relationship between the square of its runs scored and the square of its runs allowed. 

If the runs a team scores and gives up in any given season don't translate into the expected win total from the Pythagorean Theory, that means something odd took place that should turn around next season.

Using the Johnson Effect and applying the Pythagorean Theory, who looks like they'll rebound in 2025? Here are the top teams that should have had more or fewer wins based on their 2024 runs allowed/created than they actually tallied:

TeamPythagorean Wins
St. Louis Cardinals7
Tampa Bay Rays6
Chicago White Sox-7

I usually like to look for teams that have a differential of ten or more games. None of these three teams qualify; however, it could be a factor in believing the White Sox can improve.

 The Plexiglas Principle

This theory says that any team that improves dramatically in one season is likely to decline the next season.

What teams made such dramatic moves from 2023 to 2024?

Team Win Improvement
Kansas City Royals+30
Oakland Athletics+19
Cleveland Guardians+16
New York Mets+14
St. Louis Cardinals+12
New York Yankees+12
San Diego Padres+11

Since 1970, teams that have improved by 19 or more games declined 7.42 wins the following season. The Royals stand out with their huge gains last season. Their 30-win jump was the sixth largest since 1970. Teams that improved by 30 or more games declined by an average of 9 games the following season. 

The sportsbooks have the Royals declining just 3.5 games in 2025. By both measures, that's too few. The Royals made just one significant acquisition to improve in the offseason by trading for Jonathan India, though they did subtract starting pitching depth by trading away Brady Singer. Unless India turns out to be a 5-win improvement, the sportsbooks are counting on almost everything else to go as well as last season. I'll bet $200 the Royals don't win more than 82.5 games.

Get in on the action this baseball season at Caesars with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The Reverse Plexiglas Principle

When a team has consistently been a winner and then experiences a sudden drop-off, there is a strong likelihood that its win total will rebound. Or at least that's my theory.

Here are the teams that declined the most in 2024: 

Team Win Difference
Miami Marlins-22
Chicago White Sox-20
Tampa Bay Rays-19
Toronto Blue Jays-15
Atlanta Braves-15
Texas Rangers-12
Baltimore Orioles-10
Los Angeles Angels-10

The Rays are the prime candidate of this group since the team's decline was unexpected and they've had winning records the prior six seasons. However, the sportsbooks have priced in just a 1.5-game improvement for Tampa Bay. 

The Rays didn't really lose anyone of significance in the offseason. Meanwhile, Shane McClanahan could return from Tommy John surgery, and the Rays have a lot of upside with young prospects (Junior Caminero) and younger veterans with upside (Shane Baz, Jonathan Aranda, Taj Bradley, Ryan Pepiot). The team's move to Steinbrenner Field and playing outdoors due to the hurricane damage to Tropicana Field brings in some variance. That could hurt the pitching staff with outdoor humidity and a short right-field porch, but it could help the young left-handed hitters. Let's call it a wash. I'll bet $25 the Rays win more than 80.5 games.

BetRivers is one of the leading sports betting apps for baseball fans. The BetRivers bonus code gets new players a second-chance bet up to $500.

The Bottom Feeder Bet

The theory here is that sportsbooks really need to set the win totals low to entice bets on unexciting teams. However, in the past 24 years, teams that the sportsbooks peg to win less than 64 games cover 66.7% of the time (10 of 15). While it's a small sample size, teams have covered 66.7% (6 of 9) when the line is less than 60 wins. The three lowest lines set by the sportsbooks this century have all made the over (2020 Tigers, 2024 A's, 2020 Orioles).

TeamWin Total
Chicago White Sox    54.5
Colorado Rockies    59.5
Miami Marlins63.5

Coming off an all-time 121-loss season, the sportsbooks have the White Sox set for the lowest win total since I've been keeping track in 2001. The White Sox at 54.5 wins is three wins lower than any full-season projected team (Oakland in 57.4 in 2024) except the 2020 Baltimore Orioles with an equivalent of 55.35 wins. Of course, that was the COVID-shortened year, so that Orioles team may not be a good example.

The most recent historical example we have of a similar large loss total to the White Sox are the 2004 Tigers, who lost 119 games. Detroit had also lost over 100 games the prior year (106) but they made some improvements and the sportsbooks set their line at 67.5 for 2005. The Tigers topped that total and won 71 games.

I know the White Sox roster coming out of spring training may be even worse than last year's record-breaking stinker. However, the White Sox farm system is on the upswing as it's 6th in MLB.com's rankings and 12th in Keith Law of The Athletic's rankings. Many of their better prospects are near major league ready (Sean Burke, Edgar Quero, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth). 

The sportsbooks have the White Sox making a large 13.5-win climb, but I think they can do better by just a few lucky bounces here and there. I don't feel too strongly about it, though. They will still likely be the worst team in the league. I'll take $25 the White Sox win more than 54.5 games.

The Book's Biggest Movers

The next thing I look at is what teams the bookies think will have the biggest improvement or decline.

TeamWin Difference
Chicago White Sox    +13.5
Los Angeles Angels    +9.5
Texas Rangers             +7.5
San Diego Padres       -7.5
St. Louis Cardinals    -7.5
Cleveland Guardians-9.5
Milwaukee Brewers   -10.5

While the Angels did spend some money this offseason (Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen) and acquired some talent (Jorge Soler), this is still a franchise without a plan and going nowhere. Add in the fact that both MLB.com and Keith Law rank the franchise as having the worst farm system in the majors and it's hard to get behind a significant improvement. I'll wager $50 the Angels win less than 72.5 games

The Brewers seem like an odd team to have the largest decline in the majors. The team did lose two stars in Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but Williams missed half of last season and the Brewers have a litter of young infield talent who can partially replace Adames. I'll take $50 on the Brewers winning more than 82.5 games.

The Book's Non Movers

The Cubs, A's, Reds, Twins, and Rays should all improve. The Royals being on this list is another reason to take the under. Same with the Rays and the over. The A's did improve 19 games and their incredibly awkward move to Sacramento (shush, don't use their city name!) gives me pause, however. But they made significant signings and have a nice crop of up-and-coming hitters. 

The Twins had an odds-defying collapse in the final six weeks that likely won't be duplicated. They return almost the exact same team but with increased pitching depth due to several prospects ready at Triple-A (Zebby Matthews, David Festa). 

The Cubs made enough moves by trading for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly (though curiously trading away Cody Bellinger for unnecessary cost savings), and the Reds with a big upgrade at manager plus a return to health for several of their promising young hitters and starting pitchers. I'll bet $25 the Cubs win more than 86.5 games. I'll bet $25 that the Reds win more than 79.5 games. I'll also bet the Twins win more than 83.5 games.

TeamWin Difference
Chicago Cubs                          +3.5
Oakland Athletics                   +2.5
Cincinnati Reds                      +2.5
Miami Marlins                       +1.5
Tampa Bay Rays                     +1.5
Minnesota Twins                     +1.5
New York Mets                      +1.5
Seattle Mariners                      +0.5
Washington Nationals             -0.5
Pittsburgh Pirates                   -0.5
San Francisco Giants             -0.5
Colorado Rockies                   -1.5
Houston Astros                      -1.5
Detroit Tigers                         -2.5
Arizona Diamondbacks         -2.5
Kansas City Royals                -3.5

Wild Card

I've occasionally chosen a bet for this article that doesn't fit any statistical theory but rather is a trend that I've followed. Last year, that theory would be on principle that you should take the under on any team to win 100 games. But I didn't take the bet since the Dodgers (who the sportsbook set at 103.5 wins) had won over 100 in five of the previous six full seasons. Oops. 

Since 2001, the sportsbooks have had four teams with over 100 wins. Only one of the four won more than 100 the next season: the 2021 Dodgers. 

It's a small sample, but with the expanded playoffs, the Dodgers don't have much to gain by winning much over 100 games. If they're winning the division comfortably, I could see them cruising into the playoffs and giving starters (especially starting pitchers) extra rest. Of course, I missed making this bet before the Dodgers' two wins in the Japan series at 103.5 wins. However, Fanduel is still offering the bet at 105.5 wins before the state-side Opening Day. I'll bet $25 the Dodgers win less than 105.5 games.

 MLB Win Total Best Bets for 2025 Recap

TeamBetTheory
Kansas City RoyalsUnder 82.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
Tampa Bay RaysOver 80.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
Chicago White SoxOver 54.5 winsBottom Feeder
Los Angeles AngelsUnder 72.5 winsBook's Biggest Movers
Minnesota TwinsOver 83.5 winsBook's Non Movers
Milwaukee BrewersOver 82.5 winsBook's Biggest Movers
Chicago CubsOver 86.5 winsBook's Non Movers
Cincinnati RedsOver 79.5 winsBook's Non Movers
Los Angeles DodgersUnder 105.5 winsWild Card

 *One note: My bets/track record doesn't account for the variations in extra juice you need to pay. Most lines are -110, meaning the sportsbook takes about five percent on each bet. The "vig" tends to be higher on these bets than for single games. Sometimes, the vig can vary widely, such as when the 2016 Rangers' under of 83.5 wins was at -140 (the under was +110). It's another method for the bookmakers to alter how the money is coming in on each side so it gets to their comfort level. Or it's a way to change the odds without moving the win total.

If you are making a lot of bets, this is a serious factor in the math. But I don't bother to take that into account because I'm more focused on the overall wins number from a team perspective. Plus, I forgot to keep track of the vig in the early years.

I vary the dollar amounts below as a way to show how confident I am in the bet (the $300 bet on the 2004 Royals is my all-time high), so there are some holes in the math if you added in all the varying vigs.

Here's the breakdown: 

YEARW/L         TEAM                 BET             THEORY
2024LossTampa Bay Rays$100 over 84.5 winsBook Non-Mover
2024WinTexas Rangers$25 under 88.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2024WinCincinnati Reds$50 under 81.5 winsPlexiglas Principle 
2024LossKansas City Royals$100 under 73.5 gamesBook Mover
2024LossChicago Cubs$25 over 83.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2024LossBoston Red Sox$25 under 77.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2023LossBaltimore Orioles$200 under 76.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2023LossArizona Diamondbacks$50 under 75.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2023WonTampa Bay Rays$25 over 89.5 winsReverse Plexiglas 
2023LossToronto Blue Jays$25 over 91.5 winsBook Non-Mover
2022WonOakland$25 under on 69.5 winsWild Card
2022LostTampa Bay$100 over on 89.5 winsBook Mover
2022LostBaltimore$25 under on 61.5 winsBottom Feeder
2022WonBoston$25 under on 85.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2022LostSeattle$25 under on 83.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2021LostChicago White Sox$50 under on 90.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2021LostWashington Nationals$25 over on 84.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2021WonHouston Astros$25 over on 87.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2021LostDetroit Tigers$100 under on 68.5 winsBottom Feeder
2021WonTexas Rangers$25 under on 66.5 gamesBottom Feeder
2021LostToronto Blue Jays$25 under on 86.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2021LostMinnesota Twins$50 over on 88.5 winsBook Mover
2021WonTampa Bay Rays$50 over on 85.5 winsBook Mover
2021LostLost Angeles Dodgers$25 under on 102.5 winsWild Card
2020LostChicago White Sox $25 on less than 31.5 games Book Mover
 2020 Won New York Yankees $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card
 2020 Lost Los Angeles Dodgers $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card
2020 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 on more than 33.5 games Wild Card
2019WonKansas City Royals$50 on less than 69.5 winsBook Mover
2019LostSan Francisco Giants$50 on less than 73 wins Book Non Mover
2019LostTexas Rangers$25 on less than 70 gamesBook Non Mover
2019WonBaltimore Orioles$50 on less than 58.5 winsBottom Feeder
2019WonWashington Nationals$25 more than 88.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2018WonArizona Diamondbacks $100 to win fewer than 85 games Plexiglas Principle 
2018WonDetroit Tigers $50 on less than 66.5 wins Book's Non Movers 
2018WonSan Diego Padres $25 on less than 72.5 games Johnson Effect 
2017WonTampa Bay Rays$50 win more than 78.5 gamesJohnson Effect
2017LostPittsburgh Pirates$100 win more than 82 gamesReverse Plexiglas
2017LostLos Angeles Angels$50 on less than 79 winsBook's Non Movers
2017LostTexas Rangers$25 on win more than 84.5 gamesBook's Biggest Movers
2017LostBaltimore Orioles$50 win more than 80 gamesWild Card
2016LostChicago Cubs$25 win less than 93.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2016LostMilwaukee Brewers$50 win less than 70 gamesBottom Feeder Bet
2016LostNew York Yankees$25 win over than 85 gamesWild Card
2015LostHouston Astros$25 win less than 75.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2015WonLos Angels Angels$25 win less than 88.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2015WonTexas Rangers$25 win over than 76.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2015LostBoston Red Sox$25 win over than 86.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2015LostBaltimore Orioles$75 win over than 82.5 gamesBook's Biggest Movers
2015WonCincinnati Reds$25 win less than 77.5 gamesBook's Non Movers
2015WonTampa Bay Rays$50 win more than 78.5 gamesBook's Non Movers
2015WonOakland A's$100 win more than 81.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2014LostCleveland Indians$25 win less than 82 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2014WonHouston Astros$25 more than 62.5 gamesBottom Feeder
2014WonPhiladelphia Phillies$50 under on 74.5 gamesBook Non Mover
2014WonOakland A's$25 over on 86.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2014LostTampa Bay Rays$100 over on 89 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonToronto Blue Jays$50 under on 89 gamesBook Mover
2013WonOakland A's$25 over on 84.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonTampa Bay Rays$50 over on 86.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013LostKansas City Royals$50 under on 78.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonBaltimore Orioles$25 over on 78.5 gamesWildcard
2012WonArizona Diamondbacks$200 under on 86 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2012LostMinnesota Twins$100 over on 72.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2011LostKansas City$100 under on 68 gamesBook Non Mover
2011WonHouston Astros$50 under on 72 gamesJohnson Effect
2011WonMilwaukee Brewers$25 over on 86.5 gamesBook Mover
2011LostLos Angeles Angels$50 under on 82.5 gamesWild Card
2010LostHouston Astros$150 under on 75.5 gamesJohnson Effect & Book Non Mover
2010WonMinnesota Twins$100 over on 82.5 gamesWildcard
2010WonWashington Nationals$50 under on 72 gamesBook Mover
2009LostLos Angeles Angels$50 under on 88.5 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2009WonDetroit Tigers$50 over on 81.5 winsReverse Plexiglas
2009LostBaltimore Orioles$50 over on 72.5 winsBottom Feeder
2009LostKansas City Royals$25 over on 76.5 winsBook Non Mover
2009LostPhiladelphia Phillies$50 under on 88.5 winsBook Non Mover
2009LostOakland A's$25 over on 82.5 winsBilly Beane Theory
2008WonSeattle Mariners$200 under on 84 winsJohnson Effect
2008LostChicago Cubs$50 under on 87.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2008WonOakland A's$50 over on 73.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2008PushSan Francisco$50 under on 72 winsBook Non Mover
2007WonCleveland Indians$50 over on 85.5 winsJohnson Effect
2007LostChicago Cubs$50 under on 83.5 winsBook Mover
2007LostOakland A's$50 over on 85.5 winsBook Mover
2007LostMinnesota Twins$100 over on 84 winsBook Mover
2007WonArizona Diamondbacks$100 over on 78.5 winsBook Non Mover
2006WonChicago White Sox$100 under on 92 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2006LostArizona Diamondbacks$25 under on 73 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2006LostTampa Bay Devil Rays$100 over on 68 winsBottom Feeder
2006LostMilwaukee Brewers$50 over on 81 winsBook Non Mover
2006WonMinnesota Twins$50 over on 83 winsBook Non Mover
2005WonNew York Yankees$150 under on 102 winsJohnson Effect
2005WonMilwaukee Brewers$50 over on 69.5 winsBottom Feeder
2005WonSan Diego Padres$25 under on 86.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2005LostMinnesota Twins$25 over on 89.5 winsBook Non Mover
2004WonKansas City Royals$300 under on 81 winsPlexiglas Principle
2004WonHouston Astros$50 over on 91 winsJohnson Effect
2004LostDetroit Tigers$100 under on 66.5 winsBook Mover
2004WonSan Francisco Giants$50 over on 85 winsBook Mover
2004WonFlorida Marlins$50 over on 83 winsBook Mover
2003WonAnaheim Angels$100 under on 91 winsPlexiglas Principle
2003WonOakland A's$50 over on 93.5 winsBook Mover
2003WonNew York Mets$50 under on 86 winsBook Mover
2003WonToronto Blue Jays$50 over on 79 winsBook Non Mover
2003WonBoston Red Sox$50 over on 91 winsJohnson Effect
2002WonOakland A's$200 over on 90.5 winsBook Mover
2002WonPhiladelphia Phillies$100 under on 82.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2002WonPittsburgh Pirates$50 over on 68 winsBottom Feeder
2002LostSeattle Mariners$50 over on 94 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2002LostColorado Rockies$50 over on 77 winsJohnson Effect
2002LostNew York Yankees$50 under on 99 winsReverse Bottom Feeder
2001LostSt. Louis Cardinals$100 under on 89.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2001WonChicago White Sox$100 under on 88 winsPlexiglas Principle
2001WonHouston Astros$100 over on 82.5 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2001WonPhiladelphia Phillies$25 over on 74.5 winsBottom Feeder & Johnson Effect
2001WonMinnesota Twins$25 over on 73 wins Bottom Feeder
2000WonArizona Diamondbacks$100 under on 93 winsPlexiglas Principle
2000WonMinnesota Twins$100 over on 64 winsBottom Feeder

You can follow along with all the MLB futures markets throughout the season here at RotoWire. 

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
Collette Calls: Spring Steals
MLB Picks: Best Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB Picks: Best Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Best MLB Player From Each State 2025
Best MLB Player From Each State 2025
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Betts’ Illness Continues
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Betts’ Illness Continues