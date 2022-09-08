Mound Musings: One More Call to the Pen

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

That's our goal. Let's see if we can sort out some of the most unsettled bullpens, and make mention regarding some thoughts on closers in waiting.

For fantasy teams, there could be points to pursue in the saves category. But, in most leagues, the trading deadline is passed, so the waiver wire is the only option. Of course, keeping next spring in mind is also important. Closer roles are generally set for the best MLB teams, but there are a lot of teams that either didn't have a reliable closer, or traded their closers away at the deadline, leaving a void in their bullpens. Ideally, teams prefer to have fairly specific roles with regard to their daily bullpen assignments, but fantasy teams could perhaps still find a boost.

We're now into September, so only about three weeks to go in the 2022 regular season. Pitching – fantasy and real time – is getting thin. Winning and losing could hinge on which teams can cobble together an effective bullpen, and make it to the finish line intact.

Here are some bullpen scenarios to take a look at:

Mariners – This continues to be the most intriguing bullpen in baseball. The modest favorite for saves today is Paul Sewald . He is an excellent set-up man who has done a respectable job as their closer, giving them no real reason to look elsewhere. That said, I remain fairly convinced the wicked Andres Munoz will eventually emerge with the gig. It's just a matter of time. He, perhaps more than any pitcher not currently closing, profiles as an elite ninth-inning guy. And, don't forget Matt Brash . He has potential closer stuff, too.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

After he struggled when pitching at Triple-A Reno this season, I had lost touch with Arizona's Ryne Nelson , but I watched a couple innings of his first MLB start against the Padres and he reminded me why I was paying attention when he was drafted out of Oregon. I'm anxious to see if he can build on that strong outing.

, but I watched a couple innings of his first MLB start against the Padres and he reminded me why I was paying attention when he was drafted out of Oregon. I'm anxious to see if he can build on that strong outing. I have been following the Astros Hunter Brown who impressed in the minors this year and he didn't disappoint in his debut. He has lively stuff and misses bats, so my main concerns are whether he can continue to pound the strike zone and whether their will be room for him in the rotation when everyone is healthy.

who impressed in the minors this year and he didn't disappoint in his debut. He has lively stuff and misses bats, so my main concerns are whether he can continue to pound the strike zone and whether their will be room for him in the rotation when everyone is healthy. Jack Flaherty returned to the Cardinals rotation earlier this week, and the results were generally positive. He touched 97 a couple times and most importantly, he looked comfortable on the mound after noticeably laboring earlier this year. There is some rust, but so far so good. I'm encouraged he can make it back.

returned to the Cardinals rotation earlier this week, and the results were generally positive. He touched 97 a couple times and most importantly, he looked comfortable on the mound after noticeably laboring earlier this year. There is some rust, but so far so good. I'm encouraged he can make it back. Maybe the White Sox Lance Lynn just has trouble getting and staying healthy? He was awful early on this season, but since late July he has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of nine starts. I have trouble trusting him, but when he's on a roll (like he is now) he can certainly be dominating. Jump on for the ride.

Endgame Odyssey:

When Ryan Pressly is completely healthy, there isn't much drama in the Houston bullpen, but I have really been impressed with Rafael Montero as he fills in. I do think he could potentially thrive if a fulltime closer's gig ever materializes. Okay, so I still think Pete Fairbanks is the best option to close games for Tampa Bay, but let's face it, predicting ninth-inning duties there is paramount to picking this week's winning lottery numbers. The Diamondbacks removed Mark Melancon from the closers role, but it hasn't really resolved their issues there. Ian Kennedy has been equally erratic. The two veterans are probably past their primes, but there simply aren't any good options to take the ball right now. I expect them to share duties through the end of the season. Detroit's Gregory Soto has a habit of making things interesting, but he usually gets it done, and like so many other teams, there aren't many viable alternatives.