NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Paolo Espino, Nationals: Espino was promoted from Triple-A Rochester to start Sunday. He hasn't been particularly great in Triple-A with a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 49.1 innings across 11 starts. Nevertheless, he was called up to Washington to make his first MLB stint of the season after the Nationals designated Chad Kuhl for assignment Saturday. Espino is better suited to long-relief, but could get a chance to make several starts to see if he can fill a rotation slot. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser, one of the primary pieces acquired by Milwaukee in the Josh Hader deal, has been rolling his last four starts at Triple-A Nashville going 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 26.0 innings over his last four starts to put him in line for a call-up next time Milwaukee needs a starter. He looks more like a No. 4 starter based solely on his low-90s fastball velocity and secondary offerings. However, Gasser's deceptive left-handed delivery and the ride he gets on his fastball allow the pitch to play up when located. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec call up bid)

Joey Lucchesi, Mets: The king of the Churve, Lucchesi has reeled off five quality starts in his six Triple-A outings since being sent down in mid-May and has produced a 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB in 37.2 innings. With the back end of the Mets' rotation up in the air after the demotion of Tylor Megill, Lucchesi could be next in line this week. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up bid)

Seth Lugo, Padres: Lugo, who last pitched on May 16, was activated off the injured list and started Tuesday against the Giants. He gave up one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings and 66 pitches. Lugo was off to a strong start to the season in his transition back into a starting role with his numbers adversely affected by the five runs he surrendered in two innings when he left with a calf injury. He's never pitched more than 101.1 innings in the bigs, so he was likely going to be limited at some point. The month on the IL might allow Lugo to pitch straight through without further limitations. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jose Quintana, Mets: Quintana continues his road back to the majors through rehab starts in the minors. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out four over 3.1 innings and 46 pitches (30 strikes) in his second appearance for Single-A St. Lucie last Sunday. As I wrote a few weeks ago, Quintana makes a good target if you're into early spec and stash bids. He signed a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason after a brilliant 2022 with Pittsburgh and St. Louis, then underwent bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. Quintana will need to be extended to five innings on the farm before being activated, which figures to be early next month. He'll slide into the back end of the Mets' rotation once ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec injury return bid)

Michael Soroka, Braves: I can't quit Soroka, though I have a reason now. Brutal in the majors following his May promotion, he's been excellent at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 1.42 ERA and 18:8 K:BB over three starts while only surrendering one hit over seven innings in his outing Thursday after giving up nine runs on 12 hits and six walks while hitting two batters and striking out five across 9.2 innings in his two starts with Atlanta. Soroka could get another look-see this summer, thought that could also be wishful thinking. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Matt Waldron, Padres: Waldron was called up for what should be a spot start Saturday in place of Michael Wacha, who is dealing with shoulder fatigue. A knuckleball pitcher. He struggled this season at Triple-A El Paso, where he posted a 7.02 ERA across 14 appearances. He notched a 2.84 mark the previous season at Double-A San Antonio, lending some credence to the thought the pitch is better suited to sea level. Waldron allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings against the Nationals. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

RELIEF PITCHER

Matt Bush, Brewers: Bush, placed on the 15-day injured list Apr. 24 with right rotator cuff tendinitis, was activated Friday. He made six appearances during his Triple-A rehab assignment, throwing five innings while giving up one unearned run and striking out six batters. Bush struggled before being injured, but should regain his role as one of Devin Williams' setup men. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson, profiled the last two weeks, gets another mention as he's getting closer to rejoining the Dodgers. He pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City on both Tuesday and Wednesday while allowing one hit and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. The back-to-back appearances were one of the final hurdles he had to clear before being ready to join the parent club. Hudson's recovery from left ACL surgery has dragged on much longer than expected, though he should join LA this upcoming weekend. He's recorded seven total appearances in the minors, compiling seven scoreless frames where he's posted a 10:1 K:BB. Once active, Hudson should ascend to a high-leverage role, though he might not close with Evan Phillips rolling. He posted nine holds, a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings in 2022. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early spec injury return bid)

Adrian Morejon, Padres: Morejon, sidelined until late May due to left elbow inflammation, was activated off the IL Wednesday. He registered a 1.29 ERA with nine strikeouts across seven innings at Triple-A during a rehab stint and after being activated. Morejon was once projected to be a starter, but will fill a middle-relief role for the Friars. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Robert Suarez, Padres: Suarez, out all season due to elbow inflammation, threw another bullpen session Friday and could face hitters this week. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged earlier this week the right-hander is on a similar buildup progression to a pitcher in the early stages of spring training, so Suarez will presumably need at least two or three weeks' worth of bullpen work, live sessions and minor-league rehab games before being deemed fit to rejoin the San Diego bullpen. Suarez, who last Friday tossed a 26-pitch BP session using his full arsenal, was a key setup arm for the Padres as a rookie in 2022 and made 45 appearances while logging a 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 47.2 innings while notching five wins, 12 holds and one save. Once active, he'll slot back into the back end of the team's bullpen and set up Josh Hader. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Keaton Winn, Giants: Winn looks to be a long-relief option for San Fran. He's only given up two runs over nine innings across two appearances in that role so far this season. Winn's value is mainly in single leagues, but counting stats matter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

CATCHER

Henry Davis, C, PIT: Davis, the first overall pick in 2021, was promoted to the majors Monday. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he produced an impressive .284/.433/.541 with 11 home runs, 29 runs, 30 RBI, and nine stolen bases. Davis was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Jun. 4, where he slashed .286/.432/.514 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and three RBI with an 11:8 K:BB in 10 games there to earn the call-up. He's seeing time in right field and DH rather than behind the plate, where Pittsburgh continues to roll out the tandem of Austin Hedges and Jason Delay. But for now - due to his minor-league playing time - Davis should qualify in catcher in almost formats. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (based on catcher eligibility)

DESIGNATED HITTER

Daniel Vogelbach, Mets: The bat is finally bringing Vogelbach back. Mets fans, who were pushing for him to be designated for assignment, have come off the ledge as he's finally hitting again. The mental break Vogelbach had earlier in the month and work in the cage have paid off of late as he's started five of the last eight games at DH while going 7-for-21 with two homers and seven RBI. While hot, look for him to be in the lineup against righties. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

FIRST BASE

Ji-Man Choi, Pirates: Choi, out since the second week of April with a strained left Achilles, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Thursday. No timeframe has been set for his return, though the first week of July looks like a reasonable estimate. Connor Joe has ably fill in for Choi, who should at minimum be part of a platoon at first after he comes back. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (injury spec return bid)

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto, profiled last week, is back as he completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville and was activated Monday. His surgically repaired right shoulder wasn't ready for his April rehab assignment, forcing him to be shut down. Votto resumed game action Jun. 3 and found his stroke at the plate a little bit the week before being activated. He's started all the games since returning and should remain in the lineups if he continues to hit. But with the Reds' youth movement underway and the team on a roll, a rough patch could land Votto on the bench. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $11 (same as last week)

SECOND BASE

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzales, selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft, was called up Friday. Injuries and a hit tool that hasn't developed as expected has dimmed his prospect status, but he was putting together a fairly solid campaign at Triple-A Nashville to earn the promotion with a .257/.370/.450 slash line with six homers, 27 RBI, 38 runs and a steal over 218 at-bats in 57 games for Indianapolis. Gonzales has played at second, short and third this season and could still be the long-term answer at the keystone. His key will be to limit his strikeouts and make better contact, which have been two issues so far during his career. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Isan Diaz, Giants: Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and started at second base Friday for the Giants with Mike Yastrzemski landing on the IL. The one-time prospect is now 27 and has struggled in the majors with a career .562 OPS over exactly 500 plate appearances. Diaz missed nearly two months with a strained hamstring, but registered a 1.111 OPS with three homers over 29 at-bats with Sacramento. He'll fill a utility infielder role while in San Fran. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: With the Mets scuffling and looking for a spark, Mauricio could be an option. Profiled a few times this season, he returned to the Triple-A Syracuse lineup last week after suffering a bone bruise in his left ankle on Jun. 10. The 22-year-old switch-hitting middle infielder has hit a bit of a skid, yet is still slashing .310/.356/.521 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI across 306 plate appearances. In addition to operating at both second base and shortstop, Mauricio has also picked up three starts in left field to provide another potential pathway to playing time when promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (same early spec call up bid)

Danny Mendick, Mets: Mendick was promoted Saturday to take the roster spot of Eduardo Escobar, who was dealt to the Angels on Friday. He should fill the role of utility infielder while up in the majors. In 317 plate appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, Mendick posted a.264/.356/.401 slash line with eight homers and 35 runs driven in. His stay in the majors may be short-lived as Mark Vientos is a candidate to be recalled as soon as he's eligible to return. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo continues to surprise at the plate by slashing .294/.401/.460 with five home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs and nine stolen bases. The counting stats are equal to or on pace to far exceed the numbers he posted in 148 games and 500 plate appearances last season while the slash line is miles ahead. Perdomo has a lock on the starting shortstop job in the Desert while bouncing between the top and bottom of the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $9; 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team-NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong, stolen from the Mets for Javier Baez at the 2021 trade deadline when he was sidelined following shoulder surgery, is slashing .279/.361/.490 with nine homers and 19 steals in 51 games for Double-A Tennessee. Projected as the Cubs' center fielder of the future, he brings a strong combination of power and speed to go with his plus defense. The questions with PCA is if he'll hit lefties and where he best fits in the lineup. But if the power is for real, he should appear in the upper-third of the lineup and could be a late season call-up for the Cubs. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Jake Fraley/TJ Friedl, Reds: Fraley and Friedl have both been hot at the plate of late. Fraley is 14-for-38 in June to go with five long balls, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored while Friedl is 13-for-47 with a homer, eight runs scored and driven in since coming off the IL Jun. 10. Both sit versus most lefties, though Friedl has shown the ability to hit southpaws better than Fraley - who offers a bit more power and speed. If targeting one, go for Fraley - yet both have been productive. Fraley - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered; Friedl - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick, profiled last week after his return from Apr. 25 surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb, gets another mention as he's hit the ground running at Triple-A Nashville going 8-for-26 with a home run and five runs driven in over his first eight games. He avoided a serious injury after fouling a ball off his knee and exiting Thursday's game. Prior to being sidelined, Frelick slashed a paltry .232/.317/.321 in 13 games on the farm. However, a combination of injuries and poor performances in the Brewers' outfield could allow him to make his MLB debut shortly as he's raked in every step up the ladder since being drafted during the first round in 2021. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec call up bid, up when promoted)

Bryce Johnson, Giants: With Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list since Friday, Johnson will provide the Giants with outfield depth. He was optioned to Sacramento Jun. 6 where he slashed .294/.379/.471 with two homers and six RBI across 58 plate appearances to earn the promotion. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas, profiled last week as a spec call up bid, was recalled from Triple-A on Monday. His massive struggles in the majors to start the year landed him back in the minors during the middle of May. Part of the goal in sending Thomas down was to have him work on his swing and focus on the excessive movement in the lower half of his body, which lead to groundballs rolled over to the right side of the infield. The work he did with Drew Hedman, the organization's director of minor league hitting coach, paid off mightily as he went .348/.409/.518 with three home runs and two stolen bases over 26 games at Reno to earn another shot in the majors while succeeding against lefties and righties, aided by his ditching a leg kick and the improved timing of his weight transfer. While the jury is still out on Thomas as to if he'll be a full-time player or platoon member, he 's receiving most of his playing time in center field since returning. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (upped bid from prior week)