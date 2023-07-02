NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Kolby Allard, Braves: Allard, and not Michael Soroka, was promoted to start Wednesday. He was brilliant allowing three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Twins. Allard was drafted by the Braves in 2015 and opened the season on the 60-day IL with a strained oblique while posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings across two rehab starts prior to the call-up. With Jared Shuster sent down to the minors Wednesday, he'll make at least one more start for Atlanta. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Buehler, who underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career last August, shared a video of him throwing a bullpen session last week. He hopes to rejoin the Dodgers on Sep. 1, though that has to be considered a little bit of a long shot since it will be just a little more than 12 months since the procedure. Consider Buehler a stash candidate, especially for those in keeper leagues as he could make a handful of appearances the final month of the season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury spec return/stash bid)

David Peterson, Mets: Who had Peterson throwing one scoreless inning, let alone six Tuesday against Milwaukee? Prior to that outing, he struggled to an 8.08 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in eight MLB starts this season and a 4.86 ERA over seven minor league starts. One of Peterson's biggest problems was his slider, which he worked on in the minors and succeeded well using that versus the Brewers. He's set to start Sunday against the Giants, but beyond that is up in the air with Jose Quintana returning this week. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Quintana, Mets: Quintana made what should have been his final rehab start Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. Prior to that outing, he had pitched to an encouraging 1.04 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings (three starts) on the farm. Quintana signed to a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason after a brilliant 2022 with Pittsburgh and St. Louis and underwent bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. He'll slide into the back end of the Mets' rotation, likely replacing David Peterson, though Carlos Carrasco could be at risk or New York could use a six-man rotation again. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

Michael Soroka, Braves: Soroka was brutal in the majors following his May promotion and then posted excellent numbers after being sent down. He was called up Friday to take AJ Smith-Shawver's spot in the Atlanta rotation and allowed three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out seven to earn the win over Miami. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

Keaton Winn, Giants: Winn was profiled last week and gets another mention as he fared well in his first MLB start Thursday giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings against the Blue Jays. He looked to be a long-relief option for San Fran as he's only allowed two runs over nine innings across two appearances in that role before the start. Winn may have earned another start, enhancing his value beyond single leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey looks to have taken over as the Nationals' closer from Kyle Finnegan as he's now converted each of his last four save opportunities while also not allowing a run over his last six appearances. A 2013 first-rounder by Baltimore, he was often injured but stayed healthy down the stretch and enjoyed some success last year in Washington. Harvey is the most talented arm in the Nats' pen, and is being deployed as such. 12-team Mixed: $8; 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson was profiled the last three weeks and is back here as he was activated off the 60-day IL Friday. His recovery from left ACL surgery dragged on much longer than expected, but he completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City last Sunday, which included appearances in back-to-back contests. Hudson logged eight total appearances in the minors while compiling 8.1 scoreless frames where he posted a 13:1 K:BB. Now active, he should ascend to a high-leverage role, though may not close with Evan Phillips rolling. Hudson posted nine holds, a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings last season. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Drey Jameson, Diamondbacks: Jameson has been very good out of the Arizona bullpen as Thursday marked his fourth consecutive scoreless, multi-inning appearance where he's given up seven hits and one walk over 9.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander has produced a 2.61 ERA out of the bullpen while throwing 20.2 innings across eight appearances since being called up from Triple-A Reno in late May. If Arizona needs another starter, Jameson could slot into the role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Scott McGough, Diamondbacks: McGough came into spring training as the favorite to close for the D-Backs, struggled and lost the job, but appears to have regained the role. Over his previous 15 appearances before allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout in one inning Wednesday, he had only allowed one unearned run from 19 innings with a 27:6 K:BB. That appearance looks to be just a bump in the road as McGough notched saves in four straight appearances. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers: Nelson, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, is on the verge of rejoining the big-league club. He was very effective out of the bullpen two seasons ago for the Dodgers with a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB over 29 innings. Nelson could move into a setup role after being activated to lengthen the Dodgers' pen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Kirby Yates, Braves: Yates has been brilliant for Atlanta since May 20 as he's allowed just three runs in his last 15.2 innings while sporting a 23:4 K:BB. On the year, he's produced a 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB across 31.1 innings. Yates racked up 41 saves in 2019 for San Diego, but blew out his arm the next year and struggled in his return last season for the Braves. He's become a key setup man to Raisel Iglesias while notching his first save since 2020. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey, Giants: Bailey is raking again at the plate. Before going 0-for-3 Saturday, he was 20-for-58 with three home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over 16 games. Bailey is the clear starter at catcher for SF over Joey Bart while hitting much better than anyone expected following his May promotion. Blake Sabol spells Bailey behind the plate, though the backstop job is pretty much all Bailey's. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

FIRST BASE

Jared Young, Cubs: Young was promoted Tuesday by Chicago after slashing .333/.431/.619 with 13 homers and 45 RBI through 205 plate appearances at Triple-A Iowa. He appeared in six games for the Cubs last season and Wednesday marked his ML season-debut. Cody Bellinger moved back to center field this past week, affording Young a chance at semi-consistent time at first base. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Charlie Culberson, Braves: Culberson, designated for assignment and brought back by the Braves this weekend, was promoted Friday. He only slashed .204/.234/.255 through 107 plate appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, but was called up to Atlanta. Culberson will operate in a utility role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: Kim has been very productive of late slashing .373/.411/.647 with four homers, 11 RBI, 10 runs and two steals over 14 games since Jun. 14. He's locked in as the Friars' starter at the keystone, but also qualifies at shortstop and third in almost all formats. Kim has already set a new career-high in steals with 13 and is on early pace to post season bests in runs scored and driven in aided by a strong surrounding lineup. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers, who underwent surgery in March to repair a capsule tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, has progressed enough in his rehab to take batting practice Saturday. After the All-Star break, he's expected to report to the Rockies' spring training facility to continue to ramp up his activity. If all goes well, Rodgers hopes to return at some point in August and should retake his role as the starting second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Jeimer Candelario, Nationals: Candelario continues to rake at that plate for the Nationals. He's been a double machine the last couple weeks with nine in his last 14 contests through Wednesday, a stretch where he's slashing .353/.411/.647. That hot streak has bumped Candelario's season line to .263/.338/.471 with 10 homers, 26 doubles and 38 RBI through 76 games. He looks more like the batter from 2020-21 in Detroit rather than the one who struggled mightily last season. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Yonny Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez was promoted last Sunday to take the roster spot of the injured Chris Taylor (knee). Taylor should be back shortly, which likely will result in Hernandez being sent back to Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jared Triolo, Pirates: Triolo was called up Wednesday with Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) landing on the 10-day IL. He'll likely split reps at third with Rodolfo Castro. Prior to registering his first big-league hit Wednesday, Triolo maintained an .839 OPS across 159 plate appearances and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Indianapolis. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong, Cardinals: DeJong homered Tuesday for his 12th of the season, four of which have come in his last 13 games. He's hit safely in 10 of those appearances, boosting his batting average to .234. DeJong's 25 runs driven in match his season numbers from 2020 and 2022, while his 12 home runs exceed his combined total over the two years and put him on pace to exceed the 19 from 2021. His slugging percentage is the second-highest of his career, but he's still striking out in more than one-third of his at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Brice Turang, Brewers: Turang was called back up to the majors Thursday. A first-round pick in 2018, he made the Opening Day roster this spring but got demoted to the minors in early June after slashing just .205/.254/.307 across his first 177 major-league plate appearances. Turang then put up a .927 OPS with three homers and two steals in 15 games at Triple-A to push his way back to the bigs where he'll see time at second base and shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Dominic Fletcher/Kyle Lewis, Diamondbacks: Fletcher and Lewis were each called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Fletcher was sent down in late-May after posting a .419 in his last 10 games prior to the demotion. He earned another look by batting .328 with two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base from 13 Triple-A games. Fletcher was promoted to provide the Snakes another outfield option with Corbin Carroll nursing a shoulder injury. Lewis was called up to replace Pavin Smith on the active roster. He posted a .400 batting average with two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored over 12 games with Triple-A Reno following a stint the 10-day injured list. Injuries have wreaked havoc with Lewis's career, save for the shortened 2020 campaign when he won AL Rookie of the Year. If nothing else, he provides depth in the AZ outfield. Fletcher - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6; Lewis - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7