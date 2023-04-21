Todd's Takes: Max is Mad

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

I'm not a lawyer; maybe he doesn't need to know what it was. However, I was a big fan of Suits, when USA Network self-produced shows like Burn Notice, White Collar, Psych and Covert Affairs as opposed to the current trash like Chrisley Knows Best. Yuck, I just threw up in my mouth. Anyway, there's no way Mike Ross would have let MLB get away with

The point is moot with Scherzer accepting the 10-game suspension, but I sure would have loved to hear Phil Cuzzi's answer when asked, "If it wasn't sweat and rosin, what was it?"

I usually refrain from commenting on stuff for which I don't know the whole story, which is certainly the case here. However, the notion of ejecting Scherzer and not being able to say with certainty it wasn't sweat and rosin bothers me. It was stickier than we've ever seen? It was a different color? I don't know, this feels like, "Because I said so."

If you're reading this piece, you've no doubt dug into the Max Scherzer suspension. We've all read his comments along with those from Scott Boras. We've checked out what the umpires said and probably saw some stuff about a conspiracy theory since Scherzer didn't vote to approve the CBA. Hopefully, you didn't get caught with the clickbait piece by Bill Plaschke of the LA Times, claiming Scherzer was a victim of karma after he (his words, not mine) quit on the Dodgers in 2021.

Because I Said So

If you're reading this piece, you've no doubt dug into the Max Scherzer suspension. We've all read his comments along with those from Scott Boras. We've checked out what the umpires said and probably saw some stuff about a conspiracy theory since Scherzer didn't vote to approve the CBA. Hopefully, you didn't get caught with the clickbait piece by Bill Plaschke of the LA Times, claiming Scherzer was a victim of karma after he (his words, not mine) quit on the Dodgers in 2021.

I usually refrain from commenting on stuff for which I don't know the whole story, which is certainly the case here. However, the notion of ejecting Scherzer and not being able to say with certainty it wasn't sweat and rosin bothers me. It was stickier than we've ever seen? It was a different color? I don't know, this feels like, "Because I said so."

The point is moot with Scherzer accepting the 10-game suspension, but I sure would have loved to hear Phil Cuzzi's answer when asked, "If it wasn't sweat and rosin, what was it?"

I'm not a lawyer; maybe he doesn't need to know what it was. However, I was a big fan of Suits, when USA Network self-produced shows like Burn Notice, White Collar, Psych and Covert Affairs as opposed to the current trash like Chrisley Knows Best. Yuck, I just threw up in my mouth. Anyway, there's no way Mike Ross would have let MLB get away with suspending Scherzer for 10 games.

Speaking of Psych, I am assuming most of you know James Roday (James Rodriguez) is an avid fantasy player, participating in both the NFBC and NFFC. In fact, there is a cool charitable component to his NFFC involvement. The show is shown a couple hours a day on one of the Hallmark networks. I'm usually working, but there are some afternoons I get to play, "spot the pineapple."

Check Out the Movement

What happened to the slider and cutter? Now everyone throws a sweeper or a slutter. Oops, can I write that here? Pitch classification between sources is already jumbled, and now we have more classifications. Argh.

That said, I believe in keeping up with the times.

Who needs Driveline. Check out the movement on my sweeper. pic.twitter.com/84njPxmVWY — Todd Zola (@ToddZola) April 3, 2023

Coincidence? I Think Not

Jacoby Ellsbury is MLB's all-time leader, drawing 31 catcher's interference calls, including a dozen in 2016. Ellsbury was shown attending the Celtics game last Saturday, then he headed over to Fenway Park to catch the Red Sox's come-from-behind win over the Angels, which featured three catcher's interference call during Boston's late-inning rally.

Hmm...

Box Score Blitz: Thursday, April 20