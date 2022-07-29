Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

If you like ace starting pitchers, then Friday is the day for you. The slate is loaded with top-tier pitchers, including Sandy Alcantara, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. Alek Manoah will also take the mound for the Blue Jays against the Tigers, while Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers against the Red Sox. Julio Urias is also slated to toe the rubber, although he isn't exactly in a great situation having to face the Rockies at Coors Field. As we try to make sense of all of the matchups, here are some pitchers and hitters to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Manoah ($55) is quickly becoming one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball. His WHIP is down to 0.97, thanks to him lowering his walk rate to 5.2 percent. Opponents have a staggeringly low 28.1 percent hard-hit rate against him. It's not difficult to make an argument for rolling with him in DFS whenever he takes the mound, but he's especially appealing against a Tigers team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball.

After three straight poor starts, Lance Lynn ($38) rebounded in his last outing to hold the Guardians scoreless over six innings. He recorded six strikeouts along the way, allowing a total of just four baserunners. Look past his ugly numbers for the season and to his great matchup against the Athletics, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

It the Rangers wanted to trade Martin Perez ($42), they could probably receive a valuable return of prospects given his 2.59 ERA and 3.12 FIP this season. One of the biggest reasons for his improvement this season is that he's only given up seven home runs across 118 innings. While he's not known for his strikeout upside, he could provide additional production in that department against the Angels, who have struck out the most times in baseball.

Top Targets

Mookie Betts ($24) has seen his power production return this season, hitting 23 home runs and posting a .260 ISO across 81 games. Last season, he hit 23 home runs to go along with a .223 ISO over 122 games. Another gaudy stat line could be coming at Coors Field in a matchup versus Chad Kuhl ($25), who has an uninspiring 4.48 ERA and 4.59 FIP.

The Tigers will turn to Bryan Garcia ($25) to start against the Blue Jays, a role that he's not particularly accustomed to. Prior to this season, he had pitched exclusively in relief both in the minors and the majors. Only three of his 31 appearances at Triple-A this season have been starts, so don't expect him to last long in this matchup. What essentially should amount to a bullpen game is a great scenario for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($19), who is 29-for-82 (.354) with two home runs and eight doubles over his last 20 games.

Bargain Bats

Right-handed pitchers have done a number on Ke'Bryan Hayes ($9), holding him to a .260 wOBA. However, he has a .380 wOBA versus lefties. Combine his cheap salary with a matchup against lefty Bailey Falter ($32) and Hayes could be worth the risk.

James Kaprielian ($31) hasn't been good at keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 13 home runs over 74 innings. There are some big names to consider for his matchup against the White Sox, but a way to gain some exposure to this matchup without destroying your budget might be to take a chance on Eloy Jimenez ($10). His power numbers are down this season, but he has a .230 ISO for his career,

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Brayan Bello ($25), Red Sox: Willy Adames ($20), Rowdy Tellez ($20), Kolten Wong ($20)

While Bello is a promising prospect within the Red Sox's system, he might not be ready yet for the majors. He's been forced to make three starts with the Red Sox dealing with so many injuries, but he allowed at least four runs and pitched no more than four innings in any of the outings. Adames and Tellez bring plenty of power to the plate, while Wong is 12-for-32 (.375) with a home run and two doubles over his last nine games.

Cardinals vs. Anibal Sanchez ($26), Nationals: Paul Goldschmidt ($25), Nolan Arenado ($24), Nolan Gorman ($15)

The Cardinals will have made their way back from Toronto, meaning the unvaccinated Goldschmidt and Arenado will once again be eligible to play. The immediately step into a favorable matchup versus Sanchez, who will be making his third start of the season. Over his first two outings, he allowed 14 baserunners and seven runs across 10 innings.

Yankees vs. Kris Bubic ($27), Royals: Aaron Judge ($28), DJ LeMahieu ($21), Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($12)

Bubic has been awful, posting a 5.53 ERA and a 5.08 FIP over 16 outings. His 1.65 WHIP is the main culprit, and that could remain an area of concern for him against a Yankees team that has the third-highest OPS in baseball. Kiner-Falefa brings virtually no power to the plate, but he's a good contact hitter who is 16-for-51 (.314) over his last 14 games.

