Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will be in action Friday, leaving us with a bevy of options to choose from on Yahoo. Let's try to help narrow down the field by discussing some pitchers and hitters who could thrive.

Pitchers

Zack Wheeler ($45) had an ERA under 3.00 in each of his first three seasons with the Phillies. That mark sits at 3.60 through 11 starts, but it could improve significantly, given his 2.67 FIP. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Nationals, who have scored the ninth-fewest runs in baseball.

After a subpar outing against the Giants, Bailey Ober ($45) rebounded to limited the Blue Jays to two runs over five innings in his last start. He recorded seven strikeouts along the way, marking his fifth start with at least six strikeouts. A favorable matchup awaits him against the Guardians, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball. The last time he faced them, he registered six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Michael Wacha ($45) has settled in after starting of the season with a rough patch. He has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last five starts, which included a couple of difficult matchups against the Yankees and Red Sox. The key to his success has been a 1.10 WHIP, which comes on the heels of his 1.12 WHIP last season. His hot streak makes him a viable option against a Cubs team that ranks inside the bottom-half of baseball in runs scored.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($25) won't have the easiest of matchups, taking on Luis Severino ($35) and the Yankees. However, he is one of the best hitters in baseball and is currently firing on all cylinders. He is on a 20-game hitting streak that has seen him go 37-for-81 (.457) with five home runs and 12 doubles. It's tough to pass him up when he's hitting like he is right now.

Bobby Witt Jr. ($18) isn't hitting for average and he has just a .297 wOBA. However, he has 10 home runs and 17 stolen bases, making him one of the more productive hitters on the Royals. He's an excellent option in a matchup against Chase Anderson ($30), who is not an overpowering pitcher with his career 20.0 percent strikeout rate. This season, he has just 10 strikeouts over 20.2 innings.

Bargain Bats

After making a relief appearance, Roansy Contreras ($31) will jump back into the starting rotation for the Pirates. For the season, he has an uninspiring 4.33 ERA and 4.54 FIP. This could be the opportune matchup to take a chance on Brendan Donovan ($12) and Jordan Walker ($10) at cheaper salaries. Over his last 10 games, Donovan is 9-for-29 (.310) with a two home runs and a .459 OBP. Walker, who is one of the better hitting prospects in baseball, is being recalled from the minors to help the Cardinals battle through injuries to their outfield.

Stacks to Consider

Rays vs. Garrett Whitlock ($32), Red Sox: Wander Franco ($20), Josh Lowe ($19), Luke Raley ($14)

Whitlock worked mostly out of the bullpen last season, but has started in each of his four appearances this season. He allowed exactly five runs in two of them, so the transition hasn't exactly been smooth. Part of the problem has been him giving up five home runs over 21 innings. That could be an issue against the Rays, who have hit the most home runs in baseball. They have received improved production from Lowe, who has a .280 ISO to go along with his .397 wOBA.

Padres vs. Jameson Taillon ($28), Cubs: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($21), Juan Soto ($27), Matt Carpenter ($11)

Simply put, Taillon has been awful in his first season with the Cubs. His WHIP checks in at 1.69 and he has allowed at least four runs in four straight starts. He only has a 21.8 percent strikeout rate and has allowed a career-high 11.7 percent barrel rate. Look for him to have plenty of problems with Soto, who has rebounded from a slow start to bring his wOBA all the way up to .395.

White Sox vs. Reese Olson ($26), Tigers: Luis Robert Jr. ($21), Eloy Jimenez ($22), Andrew Benintendi ($11)

Prior to this year, Olson had never pitched above Double-A. Over 10 starts at Triple-A this year, he has a 6.38 ERA and a 4.66 FIP. He has strikeout upside, but his 12.6 percent walk rate has been a problem. Despite his struggles, the Tigers need reinforcements for their shorthanded rotation, so Olson will be called up to start. Jimenez has been locked in since being activated from the IL, hitting 5-for-15 (.333) with a home run and two doubles over four games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.