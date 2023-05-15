Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of action in baseball with 12 games on the schedule Monday. There are some interesting series among them, including the Rangers hosting the Braves and the Yankees taking on the Blue Jays. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Framber Valdez ($50) has picked up right where he left off last season. Following his 2.82 ERA and 3.06 FIP, he has a 2.38 ERA and 3.04 FIP over eight starts this year. His strikeout rate has increased by nearly four percentage points to 27.1 percent, and his WHIP checks in at 1.04, thanks to his 4.8 percent walk rate. The Cubs aren't the easiest of matchups, but Valdez's ability to keep hitters off base, coupled with having the advantage of pitching at home, makes him an appealing option.

The Athletics continue to struggle at home, where they have a .634 OPS. They will begin a series there against the Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly ($41) starting things off for Arizona. Add this great matchup to Kelly's 3.18 ERA and 3.86 FIP and he might be too good to pass up.

It hasn't been the best of starts for Michael Wacha ($30), who has a 4.82 ERA and 4.12 FIP through seven outings. However, he could be worth taking a chance on for a matchup against the Royals. Their lineup has been particularly bad on the road, posting a .677 OPS away from Kansas City.

Top Targets

Jameson Taillon ($33) has a 3.65 FIP, so he likely hasn't pitched as bad as his 6.41 ERA would lead one to believe. However, his 12.1 percent barrel rate allowed is on pace to be the highest mark of his career, and by a wide margin. When he faces the Astros, Yordan Alvarez ($21) stands out as someone to target. Alvarez is having another excellent season with a .280 ISO and a .406 wOBA.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($21) sure doesn't look rusty. He has already hit five home runs since returning from hi suspension, posting a .356 wOBA along the way. His 20.4 percent strikeout rate is also on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. Expect him to be a difficult out for Brad Keller ($26), who has a 5.39 FIP and a 1.76 WHIP.

Bargain Bats

It has been a struggle for Teoscar Hernandez ($12) since being dealt to the Mariners. His strikeout rate has ballooned to 34.5 percent, which has contributed to his .294 wOBA. He has started to turn things around lately, hitting 13-for-43 (.302) with a home run and two doubles over his last 11 games. Don't be surprised if he stays hot against Tanner Houck ($37), who has allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 23.2 innings in his last four starts.

Talk about a disappointment. Jose Abreu ($7) has seen his production plummet this year, posting a .039 ISO and a .232 wOBA. He's just not making good contact, posting a 35.0 percent hard-hit rate that is more than 10 percentage points lower than his career mark. His salary has fallen because of his poor production, but it's so cheap that he's difficult to ignore in a matchup against the underwhelming Taillon.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Jhony Brito ($25), Yankees: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($19), Bo Bichette ($20), Daulton Varsho ($13)

Brito has not pitched more than five innings in any of his eight starts. His 1.48 WHIP is one of the main reasons for his struggles, and he has only struck out 22 batters across 31 innings. His inability to miss bats could be a major problem against a very dangerous Blue Jays' lineup. A player to build a Blue Jays stack around is Bichette, who has a .380 wOBA.

Braves vs. Dane Dunning ($29), Rangers: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($25), Matt Olson ($19), Ozzie Albies ($18)

Since moving into the starting rotation, Dunning has allowed two runs over 11 innings. However, he has a career 1.35 WHIP, and this will be his most difficult test yet. The Braves, who have the second-highest OPS in baseball, can cause headaches for even the best of pitchers. They continue to be led by Acuna, who has a .231 ISO and a .433 wOBA.

Diamondbacks vs. Drew Rucinski ($25), Athletics: Corbin Carroll ($21), Dominic Fletcher ($27), Pavin Smith ($14)

The fact that Rucinski is starting for the Athletics says all you need to know about the state of their rotation. Prior to this season, he hadn't pitched in the majors since 2018. He has allowed at least five runs in all three of his starts this year, recording a 2.09 WHIP along the way. One of the hottest hitters to consider for a Diamondbacks stack is Fletcher, who is 18-for-42 (.429) with two home runs, a double and three triples over 13 games since being called up.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.