Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball brings 12 games to the table Monday. There are a few exciting series among them, including the Braves hosting the Dodgers. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Deploying pitchers that are starting against the Athletics is usually a sound strategy. They have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball and they have the fifth-worst OPS. Looking to exploit a matchup against them will be Luis Castillo ($49), who gave up seven runs (five earned) over five innings against the Red Sox in his last start. Even with that poor outing, he has a 3.31 ERA and a 3.26 FIP for the season.

After beginning the season at Triple-A, injuries opened up a spot in the Twins' starting rotation for Bailey Ober ($42). With the way he has pitched, he might not give it back anytime soon. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his five starts, and he has allowed one or no runs in four of them. His most impressive outing came in his last start, when he held the Dodgers to one run over six innings in Los Angeles. An easier matchup awaits him in the Giants, who have struck out the fourth-most times in baseball.

Michael Lorenzen ($32) has been locked in for the Tigers. Over his last three starts, he has allowed two runs across 20 innings. He lowered his WHIP to 1.21 for the season and his 3.44 ERA is supported by a 3.80 FIP. A favorable matchup awaits him against the Royals, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($23) returns to Atlanta in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak that has seen him go 19-for-43 (.442) with three home runs and six doubles. For the season, he has a .226 ISO and a .397 wOBA. Charlie Morton ($42) isn't the easiest of foes, but Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball and is locked in right now, making him a great option.

Brady Singer ($37) probably hasn't been as bad as his 7.09 ERA would indicate, but his FIP isn't exactly great at 4.79. His problem has been his 1.53 WHIP and meager 19.4 percent strikeout rate. The Tigers don't have a ton of hitters who stand out, but one to consider for this matchup is Riley Greene ($20). Over his last 21 games, he is 29-for-84 (.345) with two home runs and six doubles.

Bargain Bats

The Dodgers will turn back to Gavin Stone ($28) to make a start with injuries depleting their rotation. He took the mound against the Phillies earlier in the month, allowing five runs (four earned) over four innings. While he is a highly-regarded prospect, he doesn't have a ton of experience, logging a total of 59 career innings at Triple-A. Facing a loaded Braves lineup will be a tall order. Eddie Rosario ($13) and Michael Harris II ($8) are two of their hitters with cheaper salaries to consider. Harris only has a .235 wOBA, but his 44.6 percent hard-hit rate is on par with his stellar rookie campaign, so better days could be coming soon.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners vs. Kyle Muller ($26), Athletics: Julio Rodriguez ($17), Teoscar Hernandez ($18), Ty France ($12)

Muller has been a disaster. He has a 1.95 WHIP over his nine starts, which has contributed to him giving up at least five runs in five of his outings. He also has just 30 strikeouts over 42 innings. Although Hernandez has a disappointing .305 wOBA this season, he is still an appealing option for a Mariners stack. For his career, he has a .375 wOBA against left-handed pitchers.

Angels vs. Tanner Houck ($32), Red Sox: Shohei Ohtani ($20), Mike Trout ($18), Hunter Renfroe ($15)

Houck's 4.10 FIP is much better than his 5.48 ERA, but he doesn't leave himself with much of a margin for error. He only has a 21.0 percent strikeout rate, while his walk rate sits at 8.3 percent. This trio brings a ton of power to the plate, so if Houck can't figure out how to keep hitters off base ahead of them, this could get ugly in a hurry for the Red Sox.

Marlins vs. Chase Anderson ($27), Rockies: Bryan De La Cruz ($20), Luis Arraez ($18), Jorge Soler ($18)

Anderson began the season as a member of the Rays' bullpen. He was waived after just two outings and is now starting for a Rockies team that has been hammered by injuries. However, it's difficult to have much faith in him given his 1.41 WHIP since the starts of the 2020 season. The Marlins generally struggle to score runs, but a favorable pitching matchup at Coors Field might actually make them worth stacking. One of their hottest hitters has been De La Cruz, who is 19-for-55 (.345) with three home runs and five doubles over his last 15 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.