Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Most of the games set to be played across baseball Monday have early start times. The main Yahoo slate starts at 4pm EST, so let's dig into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Merrill Kelly ($48) was hammered by the Dodgers in his last start, giving up seven runs over five innings. However, that outing came on the road, where he has a 4.22 FIP and a 1.33 WHIP. At home, he has a 3.66 FIP and a 1.07 WHIP. A home start against a Rockies team that has a .655 OPS away from Coors Field makes Kelly an extremely appealing option.

Corbin Burnes ($42) hasn't been able to match his stellar production from last year, but he still has a 3.55 ERA that is supported by a 3.93 FIP this season. His strikeout has dropped to 24.9 percent, which is a significant decline, given that he had a rate of at least 30.5 percent in each of the last three seasons. While his strikeout upside might not be as exciting, he could still be in line for a great stat line against the Pirates, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball.

Jose Berrios ($37) has done a good job of bouncing back from a disastrous 2022 campaign that saw him finished with a 5.23 ERA. His FIP wasn't as bad at 4.55, and it's not a ton better at 4.18 this season. However, his ERA checks in at 3.70 and he has given up just 1.2 HR/9. A matchup against an Athletics team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball is about as good as it gets.

Top Targets

Corbin Carroll ($22) has caught fire again as the Diamondbacks push for a playoff spot. Over his last 14 games, he is 20-for-49 (.408) with a .735 slugging percentage. He has an excellent opportunity to remain hot when Peter Lambert ($29) takes the mound for the Rockies. Lambert has given up 1.8 HR/9 and left-handed hitters have a .378 wOBA against him.

Whenever he is facing a left-handed pitcher, Alec Bohm ($18) has to at least be considered for DFS. Righties have limited him to a .110 ISO and a .311 wOBA, but he has a .277 ISO and a .392 wOBA versus southpaws. He has the potential to do plenty of damage against Rich Hill ($25), who has a 5.26 ERA and a 4.84 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte ($13) is also someone to target with the struggling Lambert on the mound for the Rockies. Marte has shown a good eye at the plate, posting a 10.5 percent walk rate and a 16.6 percent strikeout rate. He also has a 133 wRC+ at home.

Cal Raleigh ($14) brings plenty of power to the plate with his .236 ISO. He has already launched 25 home runs, giving him a total of 52 homers the last two seasons. The Mariners are set to take on the Reds, who are dealing with injuries and an outbreak of COVID-19 within their starting rotation. As of early Monday morning, they had yet to officially name their starting pitcher for this game. However, given their limited options, it will likely be an underwhelming option that Raleigh would have the potential to do damage against.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Kenny Rosenberg ($25), Angels: Adley Rutschman ($18), Ryan Mountcastle ($19), Austin Hays ($16)

Rosenberg has made two prior appearances for the Angels, both in relief. They didn't go well with him giving up five runs, nine hits and seven walks over seven innings. He wasn't pitching well at Triple-A, either, posting a 4.95 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP over 20 starts. This will not be an easy matchup for him, given that the Orioles have scored the eighth-most runs in baseball. A lefty being on the mound is great news for Rutschman, who has a 154 wRC+ versus them this season.

Astros vs. Andrew Heaney ($31), Rangers: Jose Altuve ($23), Alex Bregman ($21), Yordan Alvarez ($21)

The Astros are coming off a three-game series against the Yankees in which they were swept. This will be an important series with the Astros and Rangers separated by just one game in the loss column. The Astros' bats could have an advantage in this matchup with Heaney on the mound. Not only does he have an underwhelming 4.76 FIP, but the Astros have the second-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. A batter to keep an eye on is Alvarez. He banged his knee Sunday, but did not leave the game. Be sure to monitor his status to see if he's in Monday's lineup.

Blue Jays vs. Ken Waldichuk ($25), Athletics: George Springer ($21), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($17), Davis Schneider ($28)

There hasn't been a lot to like with Waldichuk, who has a 5.92 ERA that is back by a 5.52 FIP. He walks too many batters, leaving him with a 12.1 percent walk rate that has contributed to his 1.67 WHIP. The Blue Jays should be a popular team to stack, and rightfully so. Schneider has made a significant impact during his 17 games with the team, recording a .448 ISO and a .551 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.