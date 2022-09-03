Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

A lot of people are going to be focused on college football Saturday. Hey, I'm going to be checking it out as well. But don't forget about MLB. There are nine games on the slate for the DFS contests. Here are my lineup recommendations. Get your rosters in, watch some football and baseball, and hopefully cash in with some DFS success!

Pitching

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. WAS ($56): You aren't exactly saving salary here, but it's hard not to like Scherzer against his old team. He's posted a 2.27 ERA, whereas the Nationals are in the bottom-five in runs scored. Oh, and they lost a couple big bats earlier in the season. You may have heard about that.

Adam Wainwright, STL vs. CHC ($42): At 41, Wainwright has still produced a 3.09 ERA. And at home this season, it's at 2.15. The Cubs sit in the bottom-10 in offense, so it's one more chance for Wainwright to handle his NL Central rivals - something he's done many times over the years.

Jake Odorizzi, ATL vs. MIA ($37): Odorizzi is a middling pitcher with a 3.90 ERA this year and a career 3.94. However, he has a great offense to provide run support and a matchup against a Marlins team that ranks 27th in runs scored along with a sub-.300 OBP. Odorizzi should be able to manage and pick up a win.

Top Targets

It's not a surprise Mookie Betts ($27) is enjoying a great season, but he's been particularly good in a couple of scenarios at play Saturday. Mookie lists an 1.025 OPS versus lefties and a .932 at home. Southpaw Sean Manaea has struggled to a 5.63 road ERA.

Though Jose Abreu ($15) has experienced a bit of a power outage this season, he's hit .309 with a .385 OBP and remains a key part in the White Sox's lineup. He also boasts a career .509 slugging percentage, so the power potential is always there. Tyler Mahle is coming off an injury and has a 4.17 ERA. He's also typically strong against lefties, but righties have hit .259 against since 2020.

Bargain Bats

Willy Adames ($15) is getting on base at a poor clip this year, which is usual for him. However, he's also crushed 26 home runs. Across his last six starts, Madison Bumgarner has struggled with an 8.63 ERA. He's also a lefty, which should help Adames and his big bat.

While Dylan Carlson ($9) is a switch hitter, he definitely prefers to face a lefty with an .896 OPS versus southpaws in 2022. He's also recorded an .810 at home during his career. Drew Smyly is a lefty and righties have hit .264 against this season.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Mark Canha ($22), Pete Alonso ($19), Eduardo Escobar ($11)

It's always a glorious day for DFS players when Corbin takes the mound. He's gotten to make 26 starts in spite of a 6.56 ERA. On the road, that number sits at 8.83. And righties have hit .314 against Corbin since 2020 while he's also a homer-happy pitcher. We have to make the most of him starts while they're still happening.

Canha is on fire with an 1.112 OPS the last three weeks with four homers. Alonso has registered a career .533 slugging percentage, which makes him a great option to go yard off of Corbin. He's been on a bit of a power drought, but still has gone deep 32 times this season and has a track record I can trust (including a homer Friday). Escobar has taken over at third base due to injuries. It's been a rough year, but he does have a .750 OPS versus lefties.

Orioles vs. Athletics (Adam Oller): Cedric Mullins ($20), Anthony Santander ($20), Austin Hays ($12)

Oller's rookie campaign has been a tough one with a 6.00 FIP while allowing 1.71 home runs per nine innings and striking out a mere 5.27 batters per nine innings. The Orioles and Oller make a solid combination for a stack.

Mullins' power is down from last season, but he's produced 12 homers and 29 stolen bases. His issue is that he's regressed against lefties, but an .809 OPS versus righties. Santander brings power with 24 home runs, including four the last two weeks. He also maintains an .862 home OPS. This year, Hays has been better against righties and at home with a .795 OPS to go with a .799 the last couple campaigns.

Mariners at Guardians (Xzavion Curry): Eugenio Suarez ($19), Julio Rodriguez ($17), Ty France ($11)

Aaron Civale has hit the injured list, leading to Curry stepping into start. He's more unproven than his teammate, making it harder to know what I expect. What we do know is Curry has made one MLB start and allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings to…the Tigers. You know, baseball's worst offense? It was one start, but it gave me zero reason to fear him on the mound.

Suarez's power followed him from Cincinnati to Seattle as he currently lists 25 home runs. He's also been hot with a 1.089 OPS from the last 21 days. Rodriguez's future is quite bright, but so is his present. He's the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year thanks to his 22 homers and 23 stolen bases, not to mention his .266 average. France has hit .284 and put up a .352 OBP. He's more of a hit-for-average player, but has still managed three homers in his last five appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.