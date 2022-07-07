Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday is set up to be a loaded slate in terms of top-tier starting pitchers. Things will start off with Justin Verlander taking the mound for the Astros in what could be an epic mismatch against the Royals. Gerrit Cole is also scheduled to start in the first game of a marquee series between the Yankees and Red Sox. One of the top pitcher's duels could come from San Diego when Joe Musgrove and the Padres host Logan Webb and the Giants. As we sift through the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

After some shuffling of their starting rotation, Tony Gonsolin ($52) has been afforded with a couple of extra days of rest. He's already logged 81.2 innings after throwing just 55.2 innings last season, so the added time off might have been a wise move. Gonsolin has been excellent, recording a 1.54 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP. Some regression could be coming based on his 3.30 FIP, but he's still a great option for his matchup against the Cubs, who have struck out the sixth-most times in baseball.

Dylan Cease ($54) is on some kind of run right now. He's allowed one or no earned runs in seven straight games, striking out 54 batters over 39.1 innings during that stretch. That included an outing against the Tigers, who he will face again Thursday. In their previous meeting, he allowed one unearned run and posted eight strikeouts over five innings. Given the Tigers' struggling lineup, he could also thrive in their rematch.

Spencer Strider ($41) has been missing a ton of bats, leaving him with a 37.7 percent strikeout rate. When hitters have been able to make contact, he's been able to limit them to a 39.5 percent hard-hit rate. A matchup against the Cardinals isn't the easiest in the world, but Strider is still worth considering based on his strikeout upside.

Top Targets

Cedric Mullins ($19) hasn't been able to build on his breakout 2021 campaign, entering Thursday with a .319 wOBA. However, most of his struggles came early in the season. Over his last 13 games, he is 18-for-49 (.367) with a home run and six doubles. He could stay hot in a matchup against Chase Silseth ($26), who has a 5.78 FIP and a 1.40 WHIP.

Christian Walker ($18) has provided the Diamondbacks with plenty of power, slugging 21 home runs on his way to a .271 ISO. He's done most of his damage versus left-handed pitchers, considering his .318 ISO and .437 wOBA against them. This could be an ideal time to deploy him given his matchup against Austin Gomber ($27), who has a 4.89 FIP and has allowed 1.6 HR/9.

Bargain Bats

With how poorly Silseth has pitched, Rougned Odor ($10) might also be worth considering. Although he doesn't normally get on base at a good clip, he does have a .200 ISO.

Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Jordan Luplow ($11) should at least be on your radar. Right-handed pitchers have limited him to a .240 wOBA, but he has a .367 mark versus southpaws.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Dallas Keuchel ($25), Diamondbacks: C.J. Cron ($23), Kris Bryant ($21), Jose Iglesias ($14)

If the Diamondbacks had better options, Keuchel probably wouldn't be starting for them. Across two outings with the team, he's allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 9.1 innings. For the season, he now has an 8.27 ERA and a 2.10 WHIP. He dodges Coors Field with this game being played in Arizona, but the Rockies could still be in line for a productive night at the plate. Bryan has looked better since coming off of the IL, hitting 10-for-32 (.313) with a home run and a double over his last eight games.

Braves vs. Matthew Liberatore ($26), Cardinals: Austin Riley ($23), Dansby Swanson ($26), Williams Contreras ($16)

Liberatore rejoined the Cardinals starting rotation last week with Jack Flaherty (shoulder) out again. He was roughed up by the Phillies, giving up five runs over 2.2 innings. He's made five total starts for the Cardinals, and he's allowed at least four runs in three of them. Another ugly stat line could be coming against the Braves, who have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball. This could be a particularly great matchup for Swanson, who has a .413 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Angels vs. Jordan Lyles ($31), Orioles: Shohei Ohtani ($21), Taylor Ward ($13), Jared Walsh ($12)

The Orioles have struggled to just fill out their starting rotation in recent seasons, so adding the veteran Lyles has at least provided them with someone they can count on to take the mound every five days. He hasn't pitched well, though, with a 4.70 ERA and a 4.25 FIP through 16 starts. Left-handed hitters have a .380 wOBA against him, which makes Ohtani and Walsh stand out for an Angels stack.

