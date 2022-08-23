Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

With the Cardinals and Cubs set to play a doubleheader, there are 16 games on the schedule Tuesday. Since there are so many games, we'll have the opportunity to see several aces take the mound. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros, taking on a Twins team that is trying to win the AL Central crown. Dylan Cease will face the Orioles, who are trying to make a push for a playoff spot, despite trading away a couple of key players at the deadline. Arguably the game with the best pitching matchup will feature Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers hosting Corbin Burnes and the Brewers. With so many options to wade through on Yahoo, let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Carlos Rodon ($56) continues to be a strikeout machine, recording at least 10 of them in three of his last five starts. For the season, his strikeout rate now stands at 31.7 percent. Plenty of more punchouts could be coming in a matchup against the Tigers, who have struck out the sixth-most times in baseball.

It's not difficult to make a case for going with Max Fried ($50) whenever he starts. As good as he was last season, he's been even better this year with a 2.60 ERA and a 2.50 FIP. He's already logged 145.1 innings, allowing just seven home runs along the way. As if his numbers alone aren't exciting enough, he has a great matchup against the Pirates, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

Corey Kluber ($41) has hit a rough patch, posting a 6.23 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over his last six starts. He looked sharp in his last outing against the Yankees, though, allowing two runs and posting eight strikeouts across six innings. He's already thrown 122.2 innings, which is a bit concerning since he hasn't logged more than 80 innings since the 2018 season. While he could be wearing down, it's difficult to resist him in a matchup against the Angels, who have scored the fifth-fewest runs and struck out the most times in baseball.

Top Targets

Corey Seager ($20) batting .254 is a disappointment when you consider he's hit .290 for his career. The good news for the Rangers is, he's still brough plenty of power to the plate, launching 26 home runs. His power makes him a great option for a game at Coors Field against German Marquez ($33), who has allowed 15 home runs over 72.1 innings at home.

The Twins traded for Tyler Mahle to provide a boost for their starting rotation, but he has since landed on the IL with a shoulder issue. In his absence, they will turn to Aaron Sanchez ($25) for their matchup with the Astros. He's made eight previous starts, recording a 7.68 ERA and a 4.93 FIP. His WHIP is a bloated 1.68, and he hasn't missed many bats, given his 14.7 percent strikeout rate. With the underwhelming righty on the mound, Yordan Alvarez ($23) is appealing.

Bargain Bats

Another way to gain some exposure to the Rangers' matchup against Marquez would be to take a chance on Brad Miller ($10). He'll do much less damage to your budget, and he is 7-for-22 (.318) with a .444 OBP over his last nine games.

The rebuilding Royals have turned to Michael Massey ($7) to take on an everyday role down the stretch. He was excellent at Triple-A, posting a .422 wOBA and a .270 ISO. What's encouraging about his power numbers throughout his tenure in the minors is that he never finished with a strikeout rate higher than 24.5 percent at any level. Strikeouts likely won't be a problem for him in a matchup with Zach Davies ($32), either, considering Davies has a career 17.4 percent strikeout rate.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Dane Dunning ($31), Rangers: C.J. Cron ($12), Ryan McMahon ($18), Randal Grichuk ($17)

Dane Dunning has loved pithing at home this season, where he has a 3.21 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. However, he's been a disaster on the road, recording a 5.08 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. Add in the Coors Field factor and the Rockies could be in store for a big night at the plate. Their potential leader could be Cron, who has a .398 wOBA at home.

Blue Jays vs. Josh Winckowski ($26), Red Sox: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($21), Teoscar Hernandez ($18), Bo Bichette ($12)

With injuries continuing to impact their rotation, the Red Sox will recall Winckowski to start this game. He had been optioned to the minors after allowing six runs over five innings last week against the Pirates, which lifted his ERA to 5.19 for the season. He's allowed 10 home runs over 60.2 innings, which is even more troublesome when you combine that with his 1.50 WHIP. Starting at hitter-friendly Fenway Park against a Blue Jays team that has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball could leave Winckowski with another ugly stat line.

Mariners vs. Erick Fedde ($26), Nationals: Julio Rodriguez ($21), Ty France ($11), Mitch Haniger ($19)

Fedde will be making his first start in nearly a month because of a shoulder injury. He threw 63 innings in his last rehab outing, so he could be somewhat limited in this matchup. Things weren't going well for him before the injury, given his 4.96 FIP and 1.54 WHIP. Among the more appealing players for a Mariners stack is Haniger, who is 18-for-55 (.327) with two home runs over 14 games since coming off of the IL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.