Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

There will be no shortage of top-tier pitchers across baseball Tuesday. Among the big names set to take the mound is Shane McClanahan, who will play the Marlins in Miami. Max Fried will start for the Braves when they host the Rockies. Maybe the best pitching matchup of the bunch will be when Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks host Aaron Nola and the Phillies. As you sift through all of the starting pitchers and hitters for your Yahoo lineups, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some that could benefit from their respective matchups.

Pitchers

As the Braves make a push for the NL East crown, Fried ($48) has continued to lead their starting rotation. He's had a masterful season, recording a 2.52 ERA and a 2.54 FIP. His 23.0 percent strikeout rate isn't overly impressive, but his 4.3 percent walk rate and 32.1 percent hard-hit rate allowed has helped him generate a 1.02 WHIP. More success could be coming versus the Rockies, who only have a .636 OPS on the road.

One of the more reliable pitchers down the stretch this season has been Brady Singer ($42), who has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts. During that span, he has a 1.08 WHIP to go along with 71 strikeouts over 63 innings. Up next is a matchup against the White Sox, who only have a .680 OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

Cole Irvin ($41) dominated the Marlins in his last start, allowing three hits to go along with 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. That outing came at home, where he has a 1.94 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. He hasn't been as good on the road, recording a 4.88 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. It's not ideal that he'll be facing the Nationals in Washington, but given that they have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball, Irvin should still be considered.

Top Targets

Jameson Taillon ($37) has had home run issues, allowing 21 of them over 138.2 innings. He's allowed at least one in five straight starts, and in eight of his last 10 outings, overall. While the Angels don't have a deep lineup, the duo of Mike Trout ($21) and Shohei Ohtani ($22) certainly bring plenty of power to the plate. Trout has a .330 ISO, while Ohtani's ISO is .256.

Bargain Bats

The Yankees' trade deadline acquisitions haven't provided much of a boost to the team. Frankie Montas has a 7.01 ERA over five starts and Scott Effross (shoulder) is on the IL. Andrew Benintendi ($13) also struggled initially, but he is 12-for-35 (.343) with a home run and two doubles over his last nine games. He's a viable option against Mike Mayers ($26), who has a 1.38 WHIP for his career.

Given his 4.88 ERA and 4.91 FIP, Erick Fedde ($28) is usually someone to stack against. The problem is, the Athletics don't have many viable hitting options. Still, Seth Brown ($12) is cheap enough to at least consider. Fedde has allowed 1.5 HR/9 for his career, and Brown has gone deep 17 times this season.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Jose Urena ($25), Rockies: Austin Riley ($18), Matt Olson ($23), Michael Harris ($22)

Talk about struggling. Over his last seven starts, Urena has a 9.19 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP. He gave up seven home runs over 32.1 innings during that span, and he walked at least two batters in all seven outings. Facing a Braves team that has scored the third-most runs in baseball likely isn't going to help matters. One hitter on the Braves who has been particularly hot is Harris, who is 29-for-85 (.341) with a 1.010 OPS over his last 24 games.

Brewers vs. Mitch Keller ($30), Pirates: Willy Adames ($18), Hunter Renfroe ($18), Kolten Wong ($16)

The Brewers have a pedestrian .714 OPS on the road, but that mark is much more impressive at .753 at home. This is a favorable spot for them to have another big night in Milwaukee, given that Keller has a 1.48 WHIP this season. He's faced the Brewers two times already, allowing a total of five runs across 10 innings. Heating up at the plate has been Adames, who is 14-for-37 (.378) with three home runs and three doubles over his last nine games.

Blue Jays vs. Marcus Stroman ($39), Cubs: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($19), George Springer ($21), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($11)

Stroman has hit a rough patch, allowing at least four runs in three of his last four starts. What's concerning is that two of the instances in which he allowed at least four runs came against the aforementioned offensively-challenged Nationals. This could be a difficult start against the Blue Jays, who have a .761 OPS at home. Guerrero has provided more power at home, recording a .231 ISO there, compared to a .198 ISO on the road.

