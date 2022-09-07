Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no shortage of action across baseball Wednesday with every team scheduled to play. There will also be two doubleheaders, leaving even more games to be enjoyed. Strikeout machine Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Braves in the afternoon, and he'll have a chance to put forth another dominant stat line against the rebuilding Athletics. Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers against the Giants, and another big name in Luis Castillo will start when the Mariners take on the White Sox. As we turn our attention towards the main evening slate on Yahoo, here are some hitters and pitchers to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

Jordan Montgomery ($46) turned in another gem in his last start, pitching six shutout innings against the Cubs. He's made a total of six starts for the Cardinals, and he's allowed one or no runs in five of them. A favorable matchup awaits him against the Nationals, who have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball. A case can be made for building your entire entry around Montgomery.

Cristian Javier ($46) briefly moved to the bullpen, but an injury to Justin Verlander (calf) quickly pushed him back into the starting rotation. He threw 96 pitches in his return start against the Rangers, allowing three runs and posting seven strikeouts over five innings. The Rangers have struck out the sixth-most times in baseball, leaving Javier with plenty of upside in their rematch.

Zack Greinke ($29) is set to return from the IL for a home start against the Guardians. The location of this game is noteworthy given Greinke's splits. He has an ugly 6.33 ERA and 1.59 WHIP on the road, but a sparkling 1.98 ERA and 1.12 WHIP at home. If you're looking to take a chance on a pitcher with a cheap salary in tournament play, Greinke might be your man.

Top Targets

Mike Minor ($28) continues to make starts for the rebuilding Reds, despite his 5.98 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. He's been taken deep 20 times over 84.1 innings, so his matchup against the Cubs is one to target. Ian Happ ($20) and Franmil Reyes ($18) are two of the top bats on the team that could do some damage. Happ especially stands out when you factor in his .369 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers this season.

Bargain Bats

The Mariners rudely welcomed Cody Morris ($25) to the majors, scoring three runs (two earned) and putting on six base runners against him over two innings last week. Morris has only pitched a combined 52 career innings at Triple-A, so the it might take him some time to settle into the majors. This has the makings of an opportune time to take a chance on Michael Massey ($11), who had an OPS of at least .854 in each of his last three stops in the minors, including a .987 OPS at Triple-A this year.

Going back to the Cubs facing Minor, Yan Gomes ($10) is someone to consider for filling the always difficult catcher's spot. He only has a career .290 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, but that mark is much more robust versus lefties at .342.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Tommy Henry ($30), Diamondbacks: Manny Machado ($24), Juan Soto ($19), Jurickson Profar ($10)

Henry was mauled in his last start, allowing seven runs over four innings against the Phillies. He issued four walks along the way and now has an 11.5 percent walk rate since being called up from the minors. The duo of Machado and Soto both have excellent eyes at the plate, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see both of them on base a time or two.

Astros vs. Cole Ragans ($25), Rangers: Jose Altuve ($21), Alex Bregman ($23), Trey Mancini ($12)

The Rangers badly need healthy starters right now, and they'll get one back here with Ragans coming off of the IL. He's made four starts previously, posting a 1.53 WHIP and recording only nine strikeouts over 18.1 innings. His inability to rack up strikeouts could be even more of a problem against the Astros, who have struck out the third-fewest times in baseball.

Cardinals vs. Cory Abbott ($25), Nationals: Paul Goldschmidt ($25), Lars Nootbaar ($19), Corey Dickerson ($15)

Abbott made 19 starts at Triple-A last year, finishing with a 5.91 ERA and a 5.18 FIP. He only logged a total of 34.1 innings in the minors this season, and he has a 4.39 ERA and 5.93 FIP over 26.2 innings in the majors. This will be a difficult matchup versus the Cardinals, who have scored the third-most runs in baseball. Dickerson has been particularly locked in, hitting 22-for-46 (.478) with a 1.174 OPS over his last 13 games.

