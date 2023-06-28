Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There are only two day games Wednesday, leaving us with 13 games to choose from for the main slate on Yahoo. Despite the busy schedule, there aren't many top-tier pitchers set to take the mound. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

Kodai Senga ($42) has been a bit wild with his 13.3 percent walk rate, but his 28.0 percent strikeout rate has helped him record a 3.52 ERA and a 4.13 FIP. At home, he has a 3.70 FIP and a 1.09 WHIP. That is where he will take on the Brewers, who have struck out the fourth-most times in baseball. With his ability to miss bats, Senga has a favorable opportunity to thrive in this matchup.

After posting a WHIP of at least 1.43 in both of the last two seasons, Dane Dunning ($37) has recorded a 1.17 WHIP this year. That has helped him produce a 2.76 ERA, although his FIP isn't as impressive at 3.93. Still, he makes for a great option against the Tigers, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

The Yankees need Domingo German ($40) to get back on track. Two starts ago, he allowed seven runs over two innings against the Red Sox. In his last outing, the Mariners produced 10 runs (eight earned) against him over 3.1 innings. Prior to that, he had given up two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. As far as bounce-back matchups go, it doesn't get much better than facing the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball. This game will also be played in Oakland, rather than hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Top Targets

The Red Sox will deploy a bullpen game after losing 10-1 to the Marlins on Tuesday. Kaleb Ort ($25) will serve as the opener with Nick Pivetta potentially set to log multiple innings. This bullpen game makes both Luis Arraez ($20) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($18) appealing options. Arraez came through with two more hits Tuesday and Chisholm went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in his first game off the IL.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz ($13) could also provide value at a significantly cheaper salary than both Arraez and Chisholm. He is currently on an eight-game hitting streak that has seen him go 13-for-34 (.382) with a home run and three doubles. During that span, he had four multi-hit performances.

When the Phillies are facing a left-handed pitcher, Alec Bohm ($12) should be considered in DFS. They will be doing just that when Drew Smyly ($40) takes the mound for the Cubs. Although he only has a career .288 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, Bohm has a .368 wOBA versus lefties.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Luke Weaver ($26), Reds: Anthony Santander ($20), Cedric Mullins ($17), Gunnar Henderson ($21)

The Reds' lineup has been a lot of fun, but their starting rotation has plenty of holes. Weaver has certainly struggled, posting a 5.52 FIP and a 1.59 WHIP, while giving up 2.1 HR/9. Among the more appealing options for an Orioles stack is Henderson, who has bounced back from a dreadful start. Over his last 17 games, he is 22-for-62 (.355) with five home runs and four doubles.

Rangers vs. Joey Wentz ($25), Tigers: Corey Seager ($26), Marcus Semien ($18), Josh Jung ($17)

Wentz has not been able to keep hitters inside the ballpark, giving up 14 home runs over 67 innings. He also has a 1.58 WHIP, so he could emerge with a disastrous stat line considering that the Rangers have scored the most runs in baseball. Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Jung should be included in any Rangers stack. For his career, he has a 162 wRC+ against southpaws.

Rays vs. Zach Davies ($25), Diamondbacks: Yandy Diaz ($17), Jose Siri ($19), Josh Lowe ($9)

Davies has control issues. His 10.6 percent walk rate has contributed to his bloated 1.82 WHIP. Entering this matchup, he has given up at least six runs in each of this last three outings. Left-handed hitters have a .388 wOBA against him, which makes Lowe an intriguing option for any Rays stack. Lowe has provided a great combination of power and speed, totaling 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.