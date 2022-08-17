2022-23 Fantasy Basketball: 30 Teams, 30 Questions

This article is part of our NBA Draft Kit series.

Should both Brogdon and Gallinari stay healthy (a big assumption), expect Brown and Tatum to see slightly fewer minutes but receive a few more easy buckets. The net result is probably a wash. Too often last season, Brown and Tatum were forced to create their own shot due to the team lacking playmaking and depth. Brogdon addresses both issues while Gallinari adds scoring off the bench. The ideal situation for Boston is that they can rest their two main stars (and Al Horford ) during the regular season, so both are fresh for another NBA Finals run. Boston leads the way in the 2022-23 NBA Championship Odds .

Fans can read all the fantasy basketball cheat sheets on the web, but if you ignore team dynamics, you are bound to make some critical mistakes on Draft Day. With that in mind, let's address the one big fantasy question for each team in the Association.

(Side note: references to draft rounds assume 12-team leagues)

Boston Celtics Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari hurt Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's fantasy stats?

Brooklyn Nets Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What the heck is happening with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?

The longer the KD drama drags on, the less attractive Durant and Irving look. What management team is eager to welcome Kevin Durant after KD told Nets ownership to choose between KD or the coach and GM? What has Irving done in the last 24 months that would want a team to have him in their locker room? The market for both stars gets worse by the day. Regardless of the trade rumors, I suspect the Nets are intentionally leaking in a sad effort to drum up interest. Add the antics of Ben Simmons, and Brooklyn could be an ugly circus of hold-outs, fake injuries and purely AWOL players. Take late-round flyers on Seth Curry and T.J. Warren and enjoy the show. Somewhere, Kenny Atkinson is laughing.

New York Knicks Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What kind of season will Jalen Brunson have in New York?

Playing alongside Luka Doncic created a lot of open looks for Brunson. Those looks helped Brunson shoot roughly 51 percent from the field over the past two seasons. In New York, the Villanova product will be the primary ball handler and receive much more attention. Expect a dip in shot percentage, more assists, more points, more turnovers and maybe a few squabbles with Julius Randle. Randle may not be happy deferring to New York's new star. From an offensive team style, Dallas and New York are similar. Per StatMuse, Dallas had the slowest pace of play last season. Second slowest? New York. That bodes well for Brunson to have a safe floor. A year of 17 points, six assists and 1.5 made threes per game seems very safe. The ceiling? Well, with Doncic off the court last year, Brunson posted 22.1 points, 7.4 dimes and 1.0 steals per 36 minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Can James Harden return to Fantasy MVP form?

In 2019-20 with Houston, Harden led the NBA in fantasy points per game (57.1). That was with Russell Westbrook by his side. Now he's paired with Joel Embiid for an entire season in Philly after two seasons bouncing from Houston to Brooklyn to Philly. ESPN's Bobby Marks is a believer. Harden is also 32 years old, which isn't ideal.

Back in 2019-20, Harden might have had Westbrook by his side, but Houston sure didn't have talent comparable to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. More talent means more mouths to feed. Another concern is Harden's accuracy. His field goal percentage dipped from 46.6 percent in 2020-21 to 41.0 percent last season. Even with that shooting dip, Harden still ranked 14th last year in 9-category roto leagues (based on season totals). With a full, happier year in Philly, a Top 10 finish seems within reach. But his Fantasy MVP days are behind him (I suspect Harden will trade accolades happily for a shot at the Finals).

Toronto Raptors Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Do they trade for Durant?

To me, it's Toronto, not Boston, that's most likely to deal for Durant. They have a history of dealing for short-term stars (Kawhi), and Toronto is a bit "stuck in the middle," coming off a 48-34 season with no real depth chart changes. Plus, they have all their first-round picks from now through 2030. If the Raptors can make a deal while holding on to Scottie Barnes, they will. Are you telling me Brooklyn won't eventually take OG Anunoby and three first-rounders to end this mess?

Should no trade take place, look for Scottie Barnes to improve across the board while the rest of the Raptors generally repeat last year's stats.

Atlanta Hawks Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray play well together?

Murray will be a massive defensive upgrade for the Hawks. But that doesn't have much of an impact on fantasy. How will they share the rock on the offensive end? Former Hawk Kevin Huerter's primary role was to bail out Young with a late shot-clock jumper when Young's drives went awry. That isn't Murray's game. The former Spur loves drives to the bucket and mid-range jumpers near the foul line. And he can create his own shot. Chances are, it takes a few weeks for the two to get comfortable with each other. Atlanta's roster, with Young, John Collins and Clint Capela, is deeper than last year's San Antonio squad. Expect Murray's career-high 18.3 field goal attempts per game last year to go down a bit this season. If Murray starts the season slowly, send his manager a low-ball trade offer. There is too much talent and too many assists (9.7 per game for Young, 9.2 for Murray last year) for these two not to figure it out. I suspect John Collins and De'Andre Hunter will see slight dips in production with Murray around. Remember, Murray had 8.3 rebounds per game last year.

Charlotte Hornets Fantasy Basketball Outlook - With Miles Bridges out, which Hornet picks up the slack?

The severe legal charges against Miles Bridges are far more important than silly fantasy sports. But alas, this is a fantasy sports article. Bridges' absence means that 36 minutes, 15 shot attempts and seven boards per game are up for grabs. Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington should gobble up most of the offensive stats. Check out each player's Per 36 stats last year when Bridges was off the floor:

K. Oubre: 21.5 points, 5.3 boards, 1.5 steals, 3.2 triples

P. Washington: 14.4 points, 8.3 boards, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks

Washington started only 28 of 65 games last year, despite having 61 starts in 2020-21. I bet he gets 60-plus starts in 2022-23 and plays a career-high 32-plus minutes per game. Oubre is too poor a shooter to get a significant minutes boost over the 26.3 per contest he played last year. Oubre will have to wait for the inevitable Gordon Hayward injury to receive a bump in playing time.

Miami Heat Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Can Bam Adebayo keep improving?

I wouldn't bet against him. His points per game have increased in each of his five NBA seasons, up to 19.1 last year. The same is almost true for his rebounds, except for a slight dip in 2020-21. Grabbing 10.1 rebounds – which would have been good for 11th in the Association last year had he played a few more games – is darn useful. Last year's torn UCL injury is a concern, though Adebayo's games played count was very high in his first four seasons. This summer's loss of P.J. Tucker leaves Miami even more dependent on Adebayo to grab rebounds and play strong inside defense. There is room for Adebayo to improve on last year's 0.8 blocked shots per game. Bam's backup, Dewayne Dedmon, is 33 years old and doesn't have much gas left in the tank. Ultimately, the floor for Adebayo is very high, with a nice chance to improve on boards and blocks.

Orlando Magic Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What should we expect from Paolo Banchero's rookie season?

Fans love to overvalue rookies in fantasy redraft leagues. Consider these rookie-season stats from the last two number one picks:

Cade Cunningham: 17.6 points, 5.5 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 41.6 FG%, 3.7 TOs per game – ranked 93rd in 9-category roto leagues per game

Anthony Edwards: 19.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.4 triples, 41.7 FG%, 2.2 TOs per game – ranked 117th in 9-category roto leagues per game

Zion Williamson: 22.5 points, 6.3 boards, 2.1 assists, 58.3 FG%, 64 FT% – ranked 148th in 9-category roto leagues per game

That trio of players have bright futures, but those first-year ranks are relatively modest. It's the poor shooting that always hurts rookies. Expecting Top 30 numbers from Banchero is crazy, though somebody will always draft him in the third round. He did play well in Summer League, but only in two contests (20 points, five boards, six assists per game). What worries me in Orlando is the point guard play. Frankly, it's been an issue for the Magic for 15-plus years. Rookies need well-run plays to blossom. Every bucket can't occur through a double-team. Yet, Orlando returns with Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony at the point. That's a problem. Look for some nice counting stats but ugly percentages from Banchero. He only shot 72.9 percent from the charity stripe at Duke. That's another bad sign. I also worry Wendell Carter will clog the lane. Orlando is wise to build around Banchero, but year one might be bumpy.

Washington Wizards Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Are Bradley Beal's best playing days behind him?

Well, the Wizards don't think so, considering they just signed Bradley to a five-year max deal. But consider these concerning factors:

His three-point shooting is on a three-year decline and bottomed out at 30.0 percent in 40 games last season. His 1.6 triples a game are a far cry from the 3.0 he drained in 2019-20.

Beal shot 45.1 percent from the field last season – his lowest accuracy since 2015-16.

Beal snagged 0.9 steals per game last season – his lowest mark since his rookie season (2012-13).

He's entering his age-29 season. Time is not on his side.

Fans will point out his career-high 6.6 assists and continued 83-plus percent free throw shooting. But I'd counter that a full season of Kristaps Porzingis and Will Barton will eat into Beal's shot attempts, which dipped to 19.3 per game last season. Depth is good for the Wiz but bad for Beal's fantasy value. Let someone else spend a high pick on Beal's big name while you seek out younger players with upside.

Chicago Bulls Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Can DeMar DeRozan repeat his dream season of 2021-22?

Last season, DeRozan experienced career highs in points (27.9), three-point accuracy (35.2%) and field goals made (10.2) while shooting an impressive 87.7 percent from the charity stripe. At age 32, he defied logic and exceeded expectations in his first season with the Bulls. DeRozan returns to a Chicago team that made very few offseason moves. The biggest "change" is the hope that Lonzo Ball can play more than 35 games. More Lonzo probably means fewer dimes for DD. Otherwise, look for the Bulls to continue to view DeRozan as offensive option number one, despite the presence of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. He may not repeat last year's performance, but DeRozan will get close, assuming he stays healthy. DeRozan's mid-range game should age well. It's based on savvy, not speed.

Cleveland Cavaliers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What will happen with Collin Sexton?

Cleveland extended a qualifying offer to Sexton in late June, but rumors state that both sides are not close in contract negotiations. The Cavs also have Caris LeVert as a shooting guard option, though he's a free agent next summer. Kevin Love is finally off the books after this season, so I can see Cleveland and Sexton agreeing to a one-year "prove it" deal. But if things get ugly, a sign-and-trade with someone like Utah might make sense. I don't think Cleveland is convinced Sexton and star guard Darius Garland can play well together, and they are heavily invested in Garland. Fantasy-wise, Sexton is worth a ninth-round flyer, but last year's torn meniscus is a concern. I'm backing off unless he gets traded to a rebuilding squad. His big scoring days with the Cavs are probably behind him.

Detroit Pistons Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will Cade Cunningham bloom in his second season?

Short answer: Yes. Every year fans seem to overvalue rookies and look past sophomores ready to shine. As a number one overall pick, folks shouldn't look past Cunningham, but they will. It's a safe bet he improves his 41.6 percent shooting from last year. And the 5.6 dimes a game should go up with new weapons Alec Burks and Jaden Ivey. Ivey will be the youngster struggling with accuracy this season. I bet Cunningham also sees a boost in rebounds (6.2 per game in college) and steals (1.6 back at OSU). Last year's Pistons team was terrible. Burks, Nerlens Noel and Ivey add desperately-needed depth that should make Cunningham's life easier. Remember, Post-All-Star break, Cunningham posted 21.1 points, 5.7 boards, 6.5 dimes and 1.1 steals with 45.7 FG% and 83.3 FT%. Grab him in the fourth round and enjoy.

Indiana Pacers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What will Tyrese Haliburton deliver as the Pacers' true star?

In 26 games with Indy last season, Haliburton delivered 17.5 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 made threes per contest while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. How he squeezed 9.6 assists per contest out of that wretched end-of-season Pacers squad is beyond me. That would have qualified for fourth in the Association had it occurred all season. And with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray now splitting assists in Atlanta, Haliburton has a legit shot at a top three assist finish in 2022-23. And that's with excellent shooting percentages. Various prognosticators have him ranked in the late 20s for next season. I love the idea of grabbing Haliburton in the late second or early third round.

Milwaukee Bucks Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Can Giannis keep improving?

There are no "big questions" for a Bucks squad that has changed very little from last season. The 2020-21 Champs are wisely staying the course, with Giannis leading the way. The two-time MVP has found ways to improve his game over the years. Last year, his troublesome free throw shooting improved from 68.5 percent (2020-21) to 72.2 percent. Any improvement in FT% is critical since he shoots 10-plus free throws a game. The Greek Freak averaged 1.1 or more triples per game each of the last three seasons. Antetokounmpo has averaged 10-plus rebounds per contest in each of the previous four seasons. And his near-the-rim dominance has led to four straight seasons of 55.3-plus field goal percentage. I have faith his free throw accuracy will continue to improve, and I wouldn't be surprised by a slight boost in three-point shooting. Remember, Giannis turns only 28 years old in December – plenty is left in the tank.

Dallas Mavericks Fantasy Basketball Outlook - What should we expect from Christian Wood?

Hopefully, less drama since he's finally on a winning squad. Ideally, the 26-year-old has matured and realizes this team is centered around Luka Doncic – the favorite in the 2023 NBA MVP Odds. And with Jalen Brunson in New York, the time is now for Wood to step up as Dallas' second-best scoring option. He should at least give Spencer Dinwiddie a run for his money. Wood is certainly their only inside scoring threat relative to Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee. The soon-to-be 27-year-old should see big minutes at power forward, plus he'll play some center on small-ball lineups. But early reports say Wood will come off the bench. I think that's more of a motivation tactic by coach Jason Kidd, which might decrease Wood's ADP. Kidd wants Wood to work on defense before handing him the starting power forward role. Wood also switches from a shoot-first backcourt in Houston to star point guard Doncic and his 8.7 assists per game. If Wood can hustle without the ball, he'll get some easy buckets from Doncic. And Wood's 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game over his past two seasons is nothing to sneeze at. A line of 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and two triples per game looks pretty doable.

Houston Rockets Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Who should be the first Rocket drafted?

Presumably, the debate is between the young backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter. But Green is just a poor shooting scorer, and Porter is a worse-shooting point guard who tends to miss games. Here's a crazy idea: Alperen Sengun. The 20-year-old's path to playing time at center is wide open, with injured 6-foot-8 Usman Garuba (ankle) and advertising star Boban Marjanovic as his competition. That's not much competition. As a 19-year-old rookie, Sengun's per 36 line was 16.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 steals and 0.7 triples with decent percentages for a youngster. Those are some delicious "stocks." He'll have rookie Jabari Smith next to him, but Smith is a classic stretch-four, leaving plenty of paint for Sengun. I'll take Sengun over Green and KPJ.

Memphis Grizzlies Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will Ja Morant continue to improve?

The knock on Morant has been he's a better actual player than fantasy player. Another Troy Aikman, if you will. But then Year 3 occurred. His scoring exploded from 19.1 to 27.4 per game. He shot a brilliant 49.4 from the field. Morant boosted his boards to 5.7 per game and his steals increased to 1.2 per contest. All that production ranked 11th in fantasy points per game last year. The star guard had a dream season before knee injuries in April and May ended his campaign early. And that's the primary concern. I'm sure Morant will improve his stats, but injuries seem inevitable when he plays the game in such a violent, aggressive manner. I love Morant in the second round but will look to trade him during a hot streak before another injury.

New Orleans Pelicans Fantasy Basketball Outlook - How many games will Zion Williamson play?

Frankly, your guess is as good as mine. If he does play, it's obvious what to expect: great scoring, excellent field goal percentage, lower-than-expected boards and a disappointing mix of steals, blocks and threes. Not to mention poor free throw shooting. I realize the Pelicans had to give him a max deal, but I'm sure happy he isn't the focal point of my team. And we still don't know how well Zion will play next to plodding center Jonas Valancuinas. Early drafts have Williamson going late in the fourth round. Why bother? I need 65-plus games that early in a draft. Let someone else read the daily injury news and grab Pelican teammates Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum.

San Antonio Spurs Fantasy Basketball Outlook - How much fantasy gold is there to discover in this rebuild?

Short answer: a lot. Let's start with new starting point guard Tre Jones. RW NBA Editor says this: "Tre Jones will be a 9-category legend this season, mark my words. 7.3 assists to 1.4 turnovers per 36 minutes last season, an absolutely insane ratio." OK, "9-categories" is there for comedic effect, but his point is valid. San Antonio is handing the 22-year-old Duke product the starting point guard position, and with minutes comes production. An easy 12 points, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals with good percentages is useful production from the back of the draft. Devin Vassell started 32 games last year and proved he can be a cheap source for threes. Center Jakob Poeltl will be the first Spur off the board. He's entering his age-27 season and could post a nightly double-double (28 last year) with 1.7-plus blocks. Keldon Johnson is generally going in the ninth round. That's a bargain for someone capable of 18 points, seven boards and 2.5 threes per game. Johnson has improved in each of his three seasons with the Spurs and just signed a four-year extension. Do not sleep on the fantasy values in San Antonio. The departure of Dejounte Murray means 35 minutes, 18 field goals, eight rebounds and nine assists per game are up for grabs.

Denver Nuggets Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Does Jokic continue as Fantasy MVP with a healthy Murray and MPJ?

Who says those two will be healthy? In particular, I have little to no faith in Michael Porter playing 65+ games. His medical file must be on its fourth notebook. Jokic won the 2020-21 MVP with Jamal Murray playing 48 games by his side. The two compliment each other. Porter's rebounding and assists are modest. Even if both return to full strength, this offense will run through the Joker. If whoever has the number one pick in your league gets cute, do everything you can to land Nikola Jokic.

Minnesota Timberwolves Fantasy Basketball Outlook - When does Anthony Edwards take over?

Yes, D'Angelo Russell is a big name. And yes, Karl-Anthony Towns has offensive skills well beyond almost every other big man and is a lock as a Top 10 pick. But this team's upside is driven by two things: defensive improvement via new center Rudy Gobert and Edwards' offensive upside. Gobert's defensive prowess is well known, so let's focus on Ant Man. He improved in his second season with upticks in scoring, triples, shot percentages and assists. This year will only be his age-21 season, so there is plenty of room for additional upside. The key might be for D'Angelo Russell to realize he should focus more on setting up his teammates instead of jacking up 15 shots a game at a 41.1 field goal percentage. Pass it to Ant Man! He's going mid-fourth round in early drafts, which feels about right.

Oklahoma City Thunder Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Are the kids ready? If so, other than SGA, which kid excels?

I guess that's two questions, sorry. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already a star and should easily deliver 25-5-6 per game with helpful percentages. Maybe the question should be, "is it time to stop tanking and win?" Josh Giddey, who turns 20 in October, sure looks ready. The trouble with OKC injuries is, are they based on actual injuries or a desire to tank? I'd love 70-plus games of Giddey posting 14 points, eight rebounds and seven dimes per contest. His percentages will naturally improve. Number two pick Chet Holmgren is probably a year away from deserving his ADP. His slight frame is a concern, and the classic overrating of rookies will be in play, as always. I'm not sure Aleksej Pokusevski ever makes it as a starter. Poku might be an intriguing long-term sixth-man for the Thunder, but I'm not sure he gains the bulk and muscle necessary for 25-plus minutes per game in the Association. Of course, he's only 20 years old, so there is time for Poku to eventually blossom.

Portland Trail Blazers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - With Damian Lillard back, what is Anfernee Simons' outlook?

Simons caught fire last season with Lillard out and CJ McCollum traded to New Orleans. In 30 starts, the quick guard posted 22.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 made threes per game, with strong percentages. The steals were weak (0.6 STL). Now Simons slots next to Lillard into McCollums's old role, which means the scoring and three-pointers could stay at that level, but with less ball-handling, the dimes should decrease. McCollum, Lillard's historic backcourt mate, and his past fantasy ranks are probably Simons' ceiling. Consider where CJ ranked in 9-category rotisserie leagues over the years:

2020-21: 30th

2019-20: 55th

2018-19: 60th

2017-18: 50th

2016-17: 28th

2015-16: 45th

In other words, there is plenty of opportunity playing next to Lillard. Very early ADPs have Simons going anywhere from the 9th to 13th rounds. He's a bargain after the sixth round. Remember, Portland locked up Simons with a four-year, $100 million contract. They clearly believe in the 23-year-old.

Utah Jazz Fantasy Basketball Outlook - After Donovan Mitchell, who are the hidden gems in this ugly rebuild?

Utah would still love to trade Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and probably Jordan Clarkson, allowing them to fully tank/rebuild. And that's when some real playing time opportunities will open up in Salt Lake City. With Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside gone, the center position is already wide open. If Kansas-product Udoka Azubuike can get healthy (ankle), he could be a walking double-double with a pair of blocks each night. Consider his Per 36 stats from last season (granted over only 17 games) – 14.8 points, 13.1 boards and 2.0 blocks, with 75.5 FG%. Or maybe Utah turns to 7-foot-1 rookie Walker Kessler out of Auburn. Even if Azubuike is healthy and starts, Kessler will see significant minutes as a reserve.

As for general scoring, Malik Beasley could be looking at 15-16 shots per night when Utah is done dealing. Come February, a return to his 2020-21 numbers of 19.6 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 made threes is quite possible.

Golden State Warriors Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will Jonathan Kuminga make a leap?

This championship squad has a lot of mouths to feed on offense. There are roughly 20 NBA squads who'd make the almost 20-year-old Kuminga a starter, but the champs are not one of them. The good news for Kuminga is that much of Golden State's bench from last season has moved on. Otto Porter signed with Toronto. Gary Payton is now in Portland; Damion Lee is a Sun, and a few others have moved on. That frees up roughly 17 shots per game for Kuminga, newly acquired Donte DiVincenzo, and JaMychal Green. Green is entering his age-32 season and took less than five shots per contest last year. DiVincenzo should focus on defense with Jordan Poole by his side. That should leave an extra six-to-seven shots for Kuminga, who shot 51.3 percent from the field as a 19-year-old rookie (that's crazy good). Andrew Wiggins likely leaves as a free agent in 2022-23. The Warriors would be wise to groom Kuminga as his replacement. NBA Editors Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha have Kuminga at No. 143 in their way too early Top 150 rankings for 2022-23. I'd be happy to draft the youngster in the late 120s.

Los Angeles Clippers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - Will Paul George and Kawhi Leonard return to All-Star form?

Clippers fans must be happy that PG returned from an elbow injury to play in six of their last nine games. And George averaged 32.5 minutes in those games, so one must assume the 32-year-old will return healthy for 2022-23. Leonard's right knee ACL injury scares me a lot more. In Kawhi's two seasons with the Clippers, before missing all of 2021-22, he played 57 and 52 games. I'm sure the Clippers will frequently rest Leonard in 2022-23, where you can bank on at least 15 missed games. I suspect it will be worse. In leagues with daily transactions, Leonard is a sneaky third-round pick. Otherwise, I'll focus on George and let others deal with Leonard's constant injury news.

Los Angeles Lakers Fantasy Basketball Outlook - How many games should we expect from LeBron and AD?

LeBron is 37 years old. I can't stress that enough. He's an immense talent, but expecting more than 60 games played is asking for trouble. Anthony Davis will be expected to play center most of the season, which means more inside banging and a higher chance for injury. Remember, LeBron is now a power forward. Davis has averaged 48.5 games played over the past four seasons. Both players will require a Top 20 pick in 2022-23. You can't win your draft in the first two rounds, but you sure can lose it. I need more durability from my top picks and will avoid these two at all costs.

Phoenix Suns Fantasy Basketball Outlook: Is Mikal Bridges related to Cal Ripken?

This depth chart has barely changed over the past two years, so there isn't much to question. Instead, let's point out that Mikal Bridges hasn't missed an NBA game over his first four NBA seasons. You can't earn fantasy value if you don't play. Last season, Bridges' 2,854 total minutes played ranked first in the Association. He was 9th in total minutes in 2020-21. Heck, in three seasons at Villanova, the Wildcat played in all 116 games as well. Bridges' durability is awe-inspiring. I love that sort of reliability, plus his 1.6 "stocks" and 1.4 triples per game with excellent percentages. And if you're in a league with TOs, he only gives up 0.8 turnovers per contest (Bridges ranked 12th in Turnover Percentage each of the last two seasons). He's always undervalued.

Sacramento Kings Fantasy Basketball Outlook- Will the offense focus on Domantas Sabonis?

Well, it should. De'Aaron Fox, and his career 33.2 three-point shooting percentage, is overrated. Fox's 1.96 assist to turnover ratio is ugly and doesn't even qualify for a Top 100 rank. Sabonis should be option number 1 in this offense. Over 15 games with Sacramento last season, the center took 13.5 shots per game – on par with this last two full seasons with the Pacers. New head coach Mike Brown says he'll have the team focus more on defense, which I suspect will also lead to a slower pace. Last season, Sacramento ranked 7th in possessions per game, leading to another losing season. Golden State, where Brown was an assistant the last few years, ranked 17th. The slower pace should play well for feeding Sabonis on the block. Forwards Harrison Barnes and new rookie Keegan Murray both play like stretch-fours and should leave Sabonis plenty of room to operate down low. I expect a sneaky Top 20 season for Sabonis, who qualifies at center in most formats.



That's a quick look at each team.