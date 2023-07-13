Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

NBA Summer League is nearing its close, so fantasy basketball is beginning to creep into our minds. Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts.

The rankings below are based on our projections for eight category roto leagues.

Our No. 1 player, yet again, is 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. He's been the best fantasy asset over the past three campaigns. Following him is Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry.

Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings for 2023-24

Note: These rankings are generated from RotoWire's preliminary statistical projections and will change over time. They take into account each of the eight traditional scoring categories, plus games played. They are meant to be used as a guideline and are solely based on one outcome that we consider most likely.

Updated as of Thursday, July 13

