Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24

Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
July 13, 2023

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

NBA Summer League is nearing its close, so fantasy basketball is beginning to creep into our minds. Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts.

The rankings below are based on our projections for eight category roto leagues.

Our No. 1 player, yet again, is 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. He's been the best fantasy asset over the past three campaigns. Following him is Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry.

Also, take a peek at our fantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings.

Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings for 2023-24

Note: These rankings are generated from RotoWire's preliminary statistical projections and will change over time.  They take into account each of the eight traditional scoring categories, plus games played. They are meant to be used as a guideline and are solely based on one outcome that we consider most likely.

Updated as of Thursday, July 13

  1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
  2. Joel Embiid, 76ers
  3. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
  4. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
  5. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
  6. Stephen Curry, Warriors
  7. Anthony Davis, Lakers
  8. Trae Young, Hawks
  9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
  10. Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
  11. LaMelo Ball, Hornets
  12. Kevin Durant, Suns
  13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
  14. James Harden, 76ers
  15. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
  16. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
  17. Mikal Bridges, Nets
  18. LeBron James, Lakers
  19. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
  20. Desmond Bane, Grizzlies
  21. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
  22. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
  23. Paul George, Clippers
  24. Darius Garland, Cavaliers
  25. Domantas Sabonis, Kings
  26. Jimmy Butler, Heat
  27. Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
  28. Julius Randle, Knicks
  29. Devin Booker, Suns
  30. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
  31. Pascal Siakam, Raptors
  32. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
  33. Walker Kessler, Jazz
  34. Myles Turner, Pacers
  35. Nic Claxton, Nets
  36. Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
  37. Cade Cunningham, Pistons
  38. Bam Adebayo, Heat
  39. Dejounte Murray, Hawks
  40. Scottie Barnes, Raptors
  41. Jordan Poole, Wizards
  42. Fred VanVleet, Rockets
  43. Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
  44. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
  45. Jaylen Brown, Celtics
  46. De'Aaron Fox, Kings
  47. Alperen Sengun, Rockets
  48. Jrue Holiday, Bucks
  49. Paolo Banchero, Magic
  50. Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

Click the following link for a look at our complete fantasy basketball projections.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep

Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.

For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures oddsNBA player futures and props and more betting tools.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)
Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)
Nick on VSiN: ROY Futures, Lillard Situation & More (Video)
Nick on VSiN: ROY Futures, Lillard Situation & More (Video)
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)
Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves