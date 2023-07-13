Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.
NBA Summer League is nearing its close, so fantasy basketball is beginning to creep into our minds. Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts.
The rankings below are based on our projections for eight category roto leagues.
Our No. 1 player, yet again, is 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. He's been the best fantasy asset over the past three campaigns. Following him is Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry.
Also, take a peek at our fantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings.
Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings for 2023-24
Note: These rankings are generated from RotoWire's preliminary statistical projections and will change over time. They take into account each of the eight traditional scoring categories, plus games played. They are meant to be used as a guideline and are solely based on one outcome that we consider most likely.
Updated as of Thursday, July 13
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Luka Doncic, Mavericks
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Lakers
- Trae Young, Hawks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Kevin Durant, Suns
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- James Harden, 76ers
- Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
- Mikal Bridges, Nets
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
- Desmond Bane, Grizzlies
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
- Paul George, Clippers
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Domantas Sabonis, Kings
- Jimmy Butler, Heat
- Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
- Julius Randle, Knicks
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
- Pascal Siakam, Raptors
- Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
- Walker Kessler, Jazz
- Myles Turner, Pacers
- Nic Claxton, Nets
- Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
- Cade Cunningham, Pistons
- Bam Adebayo, Heat
- Dejounte Murray, Hawks
- Scottie Barnes, Raptors
- Jordan Poole, Wizards
- Fred VanVleet, Rockets
- Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
- Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- De'Aaron Fox, Kings
- Alperen Sengun, Rockets
- Jrue Holiday, Bucks
- Paolo Banchero, Magic
- Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics
Click the following link for a look at our complete fantasy basketball projections.
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep
Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.
- Custom NBA Fantasy Projections
- Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- NBA Depth Charts
- Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings
For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures odds, NBA player futures and props and more betting tools.