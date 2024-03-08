NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at PHI: Pelicans on two-game win streak; 76ers on two-game slide

CHA at WAS: Hornets on five-game slide; Wizards have lost 16 straight

MIN at CLE: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Cavs 21-11 home

ORL at NYK: Magic on five-game win streak; Knicks 3-7 in last 10 games

ATL at MEM: Hawks on two-game win streak; Grizzlies on two-game win streak

MIA at OKC: Heat 7-3 in last 10 games; Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins picks up additional minutes.

PHI - Nicolas Batum (foot): Questionable: Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Paul Reed and Kyle Lowry are up for the start. Kelly Oubre also gets a boost.

CHA - Tre Mann (groin): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic is up for another start. Davis Bertans and Bryce McGowens should also see more action.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Bilal Coulibaly and Richaun Holmes are up for bigger roles.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson must step up.

CLE - Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), Donovan Mitchell (knee): OUT

Dean Wade, Georges Niang should see more playing time. Caris LeVert must step up without Mitchell.

ORL - Wendell Carter (knee): Questionable

Moritz Wagner could see greater opportunity.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (knee): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Miles McBride and Alec Burks could get a boost if Brunson is out. Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack.

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bruno Fernando must continue to step up.

MEM - GG Jackson (knee): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, John Konchar, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

MIA - Tyler Herro (knee), Kevin Love (heel): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are all up for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,200) at Grizzlies

Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 blocks through six consecutive games in the absence of Trae Young. He must continue to handle a major role and keep up the strong play, as Young remains out. Murray has a good chance to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game, and the seventh-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,900) at 76ers

Ingram is coming off a quieter outing but delivered 54.5 DK points in the game prior and is averaging 24.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last five games. He faces a great chance to prosper against the shorthanded 76ers, and he should pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,200) at Thunder

Butler is coming off a quieter outing, with just 28 DK points in a loss, but he averaged 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals across the five games prior, including three with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to find his groove again, as he must look to step up in the absence of Tyler Herro. Butler is shooting 45 percent from long range and should have opportunity to get his shot going against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,100) at 76ers

Williamson is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks through the last five games, including two with at least 45 DK points. He is likely to come up with another big performance, with a favorable matchup against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt. The 76ers also give up the league's ninth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Thunder

Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including three games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 56. He looks toward an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and most free-throw attempts to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,200) vs. Hawks

Jackson delivered 58.3 DK points on 30 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game absence. He is averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five appearances, and despite their injury trouble the Grizzlies are coming off back-to-back wins. Jackson has a good chance to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint, and the fifth-most rebounds to opposing centers. The Hawks are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Vasilije Micic, Hornets ($5,300) at Wizards

Micic faces an excellent opportunity to keep up his strong play, as he goes up against the Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most assists per game to opposing point guards. Micic is expected to see his third consecutive start and is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the last three games.

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,000) vs. Hornets

Poole has been thriving since returning to a sixth-man role, averaging 23.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last eight games. He enters a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage, which should allow him keep his rhythm going.

Nick Richards, Hornets ($5,600) at Wizards

Richards is coming off a muted effort in the last game, which marked his return from a one-game absence. He averaged 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in the five games prior to that absence, and he should get back on track against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards ($4,300) vs. Hornets

Coulibaly is averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across his last 10 appearances, including a high of 40.5 DK points in an outing where he picked up 33 minutes of action. He is likely to see additional playing time once again, while his squad remains shorthanded, and he should excel against the Hornets' lackluster defense.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) at Thunder

Martin continues to provide a well-rounded hustle effort and is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games. He must be prepared to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should do well against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds per game.

