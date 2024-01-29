NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAC at CLE: Clippers on five-game win streak; Cavaliers 9-1 in last 10 games
NYK at CHA: Knicks on six-game win streak; Hornets on three-game slide
NOP at BOS: Pelicans on two-game slide; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games
PHX at MIA: Suns on two-game slide; Heat on six-game slide
UTA at BKN: Jazz on two-game win streak; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games
LAL at HOU: Lakers on two-game win streak; Rockets 3-7 in last 10 games
WAS at SAS: Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games; Spurs on two-game win streak
MIN at OKC: Timberwolves 15-10 on road; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games
SAC at MEM: Kings on three-game win streak; Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games
ORL at DAL: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Mavericks 13-12 at home
MIL at DEN: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT
Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis should continue to see more playing time without Zubac.
CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin), Evan Mobley (knee): Probable; Darius Garland (jaw): OUT
NYK - Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Josh Hart, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will likely see more playing time.
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Questionable; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT
P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.
BOS - Al Horford (neck), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Luke Kornet (hamstring): Doubtful
Neemias Queta could see a more significant role.
PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (thumb): Questionable
Drew Eubanks could have a major role if Nurkic is out.
BKN: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): OUT
Royce O'Neale should get more playing time.
LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), LeBron James (ankle) Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT
Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT
Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.
SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): Questionable
Cedi Osman could be up for a boost.
MIN - Mike Conley (hamstring): Questionable
Nickeil Alexander-Walker may take on a starting job.
MEM - Vince Williams (knee): Questionable; John Konchar (knee): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Luke Kennard (knee): OUT
Ziaire Williams remains up for additional playing time.
ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf): OUT
Cole Anthony should see bigger minutes. Anthony Black could also get a boost.
DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dwight Powell (eye), Derrick Jones (wrist): Questionable
Dante Exum and Josh Green could continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Grant Williams and Dereck Lively could see more opportunities in the frontcourt.
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness): Probable
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) at Grizzlies
Fox posted 52.8 DK points in Saturday's win over Dallas and has averaged 26.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He has a great chance to continue filling it up with a matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded backcourt. The Grizzlies also give up the league's third-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Thunder
Edwards produced 62 DK points in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, as he tallied a double-double including 32 points and 12 assists. Edwards has averaged 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games, and he should thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Suns
Butler has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals since returning from a seven-game absence, highlighted by a 50.5 DK-point performance in Saturday's loss to New York. Butler faces an advantageous matchup against the Suns, who are in the second game of a back-to-back set and who also give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Mavericks
Banchero topped 40 DK points in each of his last two outings and has averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,900) vs. Wizards
Wembanyama has exceeded 49 DK points in each of the last five games while averaging 25.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 blocks over that span. He has a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,300) vs. Bucks
The 28-year-old will be engaged in a battle of titans against Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Jokic is primed to deliver dominance on the stat sheet, as he has averaged 32.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists across his last five outings. He is likely to establish himself inside, as the Bucks give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.
Mid-Range Money
Jordan Poole, Wizards ($5,800) at Spurs
Poole has averaged 17.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 30 DK points and a high of 50. He has a great chance to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards.
Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,200) vs. Jazz
Bridges surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last 10 games while averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He faces a good chance to continue filling the stat sheet, as the Jazz give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game.
Value Picks
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,500) at Thunder
Alexander-Walker has started three of the last four games while Mike Conley has been sidelined and has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Thunder, who are in the second game of a back-to-back set.
Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,100) vs. Wizards
Osman has averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.9 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He should find room to establish his presence on the box score against a Wizards team that gives up the league's most points per game.
Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,800) at Mavericks
Wagner reached 38 DK points in Sunday's win over Phoenix, which marked the fourth time in the last 10 outings that he surpassed 30. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers.