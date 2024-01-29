NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at CLE: Clippers on five-game win streak; Cavaliers 9-1 in last 10 games

NYK at CHA: Knicks on six-game win streak; Hornets on three-game slide

NOP at BOS: Pelicans on two-game slide; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

PHX at MIA: Suns on two-game slide; Heat on six-game slide

UTA at BKN: Jazz on two-game win streak; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

LAL at HOU: Lakers on two-game win streak; Rockets 3-7 in last 10 games

WAS at SAS: Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games; Spurs on two-game win streak

MIN at OKC: Timberwolves 15-10 on road; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games

SAC at MEM: Kings on three-game win streak; Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games

ORL at DAL: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Mavericks 13-12 at home

MIL at DEN: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis should continue to see more playing time without Zubac.

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin), Evan Mobley (knee): Probable; Darius Garland (jaw): OUT

NYK - Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will likely see more playing time.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Questionable; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

BOS - Al Horford (neck), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Luke Kornet (hamstring): Doubtful

Neemias Queta could see a more significant role.

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (thumb): Questionable

Drew Eubanks could have a major role if Nurkic is out.

BKN: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): OUT

Royce O'Neale should get more playing time.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), LeBron James (ankle) Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): Questionable

Cedi Osman could be up for a boost.

MIN - Mike Conley (hamstring): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker may take on a starting job.

MEM - Vince Williams (knee): Questionable; John Konchar (knee): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Luke Kennard (knee): OUT

Ziaire Williams remains up for additional playing time.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Cole Anthony should see bigger minutes. Anthony Black could also get a boost.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dwight Powell (eye), Derrick Jones (wrist): Questionable

Dante Exum and Josh Green could continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Grant Williams and Dereck Lively could see more opportunities in the frontcourt.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) at Grizzlies

Fox posted 52.8 DK points in Saturday's win over Dallas and has averaged 26.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He has a great chance to continue filling it up with a matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded backcourt. The Grizzlies also give up the league's third-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Thunder

Edwards produced 62 DK points in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, as he tallied a double-double including 32 points and 12 assists. Edwards has averaged 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games, and he should thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Suns

Butler has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals since returning from a seven-game absence, highlighted by a 50.5 DK-point performance in Saturday's loss to New York. Butler faces an advantageous matchup against the Suns, who are in the second game of a back-to-back set and who also give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Mavericks

Banchero topped 40 DK points in each of his last two outings and has averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,900) vs. Wizards

Wembanyama has exceeded 49 DK points in each of the last five games while averaging 25.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 blocks over that span. He has a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,300) vs. Bucks

The 28-year-old will be engaged in a battle of titans against Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Jokic is primed to deliver dominance on the stat sheet, as he has averaged 32.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists across his last five outings. He is likely to establish himself inside, as the Bucks give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($5,800) at Spurs

Poole has averaged 17.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 30 DK points and a high of 50. He has a great chance to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,200) vs. Jazz

Bridges surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last 10 games while averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He faces a good chance to continue filling the stat sheet, as the Jazz give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,500) at Thunder

Alexander-Walker has started three of the last four games while Mike Conley has been sidelined and has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Thunder, who are in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,100) vs. Wizards

Osman has averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.9 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He should find room to establish his presence on the box score against a Wizards team that gives up the league's most points per game.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,800) at Mavericks

Wagner reached 38 DK points in Sunday's win over Phoenix, which marked the fourth time in the last 10 outings that he surpassed 30. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.