NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18

Slate Overview

CLE at IND: Cavaliers 20-12 on road; Pacers 21-14 at home

DET at BOS: Pistons on two-game slide; Celtics on five-game win streak

MIA at PHI: Heat on two-game win streak; 76ers 20-15 at home

POR at CHI: Trail Blazers on two-game slide; Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games

MIN at UTA: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games

NYK at GSW: Knicks on three-game win streak; Warriors 6-4 in last 10 games

MEM at SAC: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Kings 19-13 at home

ATL at LAL: Hawks 14-20 on road; Lakers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Dean Wade (knee): Doubtful; Donovan Mitchell (nose), Evan Mobley (ankle), Max Strus (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should see big minutes.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee), Ausar Thompson (illness): Questionable

Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier could get a boost.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (ankle), Sam Hauser (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Derrick White (hand): Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Al Horford could be in line for more opportunities.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (foot), Nikola Jovic (hamstring), Kevin Love (heel): Questionable; Tyler Herro (foot): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez may pick up more playing time.

PHI - Tobias Harris (ankle): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

POR - Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton are in line for more action.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable; Coby White (hip): Doubtful

Ayo Dosunmu will likely handle the point, while Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond are up for extra minutes.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker may pick up extra opportunities.

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (groin): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh continues to see extra playing time. Collin Sexton should also get more shots.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities.

MEM - Vince Williams (knee): Doubtful; Scotty Pippen (leg), Luke Kennard (personal), Lamar Stevens (hip), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

GG Jackson and John Konchar should continue to handle greater roles.

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter are up for a boost.

LAL - Anthony Davis (eye), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes should see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,800) at Lakers

Murray continues to shine in the absence of Trae Young, averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.8. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Lakers, who concede the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,700) at Bulls

Simons returned from a one-game absence and logged 25 points, four rebounds and eight assists for 42 DK points in the last game. He has averaged 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists across his last 10 appearances, and he has a good chance to get his offense going against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Trail Blazers

DeRozan is on a roll, averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 67.3. He has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards. He should also pad his stats at the foul line, as the Trail Blazers give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) vs. Pistons

Tatum continues to deliver dominant performances, averaging 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 58.3. He has a prime opportunity to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most free throws per game. Tatum also finished with 65.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pistons.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) at 76ers

Adebayo topped 40 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 48.3, and he has averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five outings. He faces an advantageous matchup against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt, and he is likely to shine after delivering 49.8 DK points in their previous encounter.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($10,000) at Jazz

Edwards faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Jazz after he produced 65 DK points on 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in their last game. It also marked the second time Edwards topped 60 DK points in the last five games, and he has averaged 31.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span.

Mid-Range Money

Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($5,600) at Bulls

Banton continues to impress since joining the Trail Blazers, averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games. He is looking at his seventh start in the last eight outings, as the squad remains shorthanded in the backcourt.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($6,800) at Pacers

LeVert is coming off an impressive outing Saturday against Houston, where he finished with 21 points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block for a total of 43.3 DK points. He has a prime opportunity to keep rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and most free throws per game. He also remains up for an increased role among the Cavaliers' shorthanded backcourt.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,900) vs. Heat

Lowry delivered 29 DK points in the last game, and he has averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals across eight consecutive starts. He will likely come out with an extra edge against his former squad, and he also has the advantage of taking on the Heat while they face the second game of a back-to-back.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Pacers

Niang is looking at a seventh consecutive start while the Cavaliers remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He has averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last six games, and he has a good chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers ($4,700) at Bulls

Walker amassed 16.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a week-long absence. He averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across the five games before his absence, and he should continue to work his way back into rhythm, likely picking up additional playing time for his shorthanded squad.

