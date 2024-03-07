NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at DET: Nets 9-19 on road; Pistons on three-game slide

MIN at IND: Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games; Pacers 20-12 at home

MIA at DAL: Heat 8-2 in last 10 games; Mavs on three-game slide

TOR at PHX: Raptors 10-20 on road; Suns 20-13 at home

BOS at DEN: Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games; Nuggets 24-6 at home

CHI at GSW: Bulls on two-game win streak; Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games

SAS at SAC: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; Kings 16-11 at home

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable; Day'Ron Sharpe (wrist), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dennis Smith and Keita Bates-Diop are up for a boost.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): OUT

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid must step up.

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder), Doug McDermott (calf): OUT

Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are up for more opportunity.

MIA - Tyler Herro (knee), Kevin Love (heel): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are all up for more playing time.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle), Maxi Kleber (knee): Probable

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (knee): Questionable; Bruce Brown (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora will see bigger roles.

PHX - Devin Booker (ankle), Josh Okogie (abdomen): OUT

Eric Gordon gets a bigger role.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (pelvis): Questionable

Sam Hauser is in line for more responsibility.

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT

Cedi Osman and Zach Collins must step up.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,500) vs. Spurs

Fox has delivered seven straight games with more than 50 DK points, as he continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 26.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.4 steals over his last 10 appearances. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. Fox also finished with 53.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Pacers

Edwards is coming off a quieter performance, but he is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. Edwards must pick up an even greater load on offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, and he faces a great opportunity to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,300) at Mavericks

Butler is back on a roll, averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over his last five appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points. He is on the hook for another big-time effort in order to offset the absence of Tyler Herro, and he should stand out against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs Raptors

Durant amassed 57 DK points in the last game and is averaging 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games. He has done a great job of leading the way for the Suns through the season, so far, and he must bring another major effort in order to help pick up the slack in the absence of Devin Booker.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) at Mavericks

Adebayo is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks across the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He enters a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. He will also have to make an effort to pick up the slack offensively, as the Heat remain without scoring threat, Tyler Herro.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,600) vs. Spurs

Sabonis extended his impressive streak to 44 consecutive double-doubles, as he delivered a triple-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in the last game. He is likely to keep up the dominance against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. He also faces an easier matchup in the absence of Victor Wembanyama.

Mid-Range Money

Bradley Beal, Suns ($6,900) vs. Raptors

Beal is finding his groove again, averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over three games since returning from a five-game absence. He must step up for his squad, as they will be without Devin Booker, and he has a good chance to thrive against the Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,400) at Pacers

Reid is up for a significantly greater role in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid is averaging 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Pacers' lackluster defense, as they give up the league's most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Eric Gordon, Suns ($4,400) vs. Raptors

Gordon looks ahead to his third game back from a three-game absence, and he must step into a bigger role as a result of Devin Booker's absence. Gordon is averaging 11.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 outings, and he should do well against the Raptors, who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,700) at Mavericks

Jaquez topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 42.8 DK points in one outing where he picked up a start. He is up for another extended opportunity in light of injuries within the Heat lineup, and he should find room to pad his stats against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,900) vs. Nets

Since returning from a nearly month-long absence, Stewart is playing well, averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last three games. He faces an ideal opportunity to excel against the Nets, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

