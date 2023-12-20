NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got you covered for Wednesday's 10-game slate with our FanDuel recommendations. The first tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we have several fast-paced matchups on the docket.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Point Totals: CHA/IND (249.5), LAC/DAL (238), BOS/SAC (237.5)

Back-to-back games: BOS

INJURIES

MIA Jimmy Butler (calf) - OUT

Monday's injury was deemed serious enough to make him inactive very early, so this injury could be significant. Tyler Herro ($7,600) is back, and he'll need to bring his A-game to keep the Heat afloat.

MIA Jimmy Butler (calf) - OUT

Monday's injury was deemed serious enough to make him inactive very early, so this injury could be significant. Tyler Herro ($7,600) is back, and he'll need to bring his A-game to keep the Heat afloat.

ELITE PLAYERS

The 10-game slate offers nine players with salaries at 10k and above, and it's a great opportunity to spend up and take Anthony Davis ($11,500) against the Bulls. Davis and LeBron James will almost always carry an injury tag, and while it's prudent to keep tabs on their status, they had a full day off before traveling to Chicago. I also like Donovan Mitchell's ($10,200) salary against his former team, and with trade whispers hinting at a deal brewing between Utah and Cleveland, a different layer is added to the game's intrigue. Mitchell is typically one of the league's most under-rostered elites, and I'll buy into the game's intangibles.

Our advantage with Davis is his dual eligibility, so we can leave the center spot open. Based on his recent activity, I think Alperen Sengun ($8,300) is grossly underpriced. Although there are other worthy elites above him, this salary is one he can beat for 5x value against Atlanta.

Also consider: Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,500) @ BKN, Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($8,200) vs. CLE, Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,300) @ DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,300) vs. MIA

When a player underperforms, it's prudent to check and see if a trend has already developed, and that's not the case with Wagner, who had a shooting hiccup in his last game against the Celtics. Before that game, he came close to or beat 5x value at this salary 10 consecutive times.

Cam Thomas, BKN ($7,100) vs. NYK

Thomas has my full attention in this matchup, and he's one of my favorite adds of the night. The Nets are back home after a brutal five-game road stretch, and Thomas crushed value in three of those games. He's only getting stronger after a nine-game absence, and this subway series is known for having its share of fireworks.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,100) vs. UTA

I find it fascinating that FanDuel hasn't adjusted Allen higher considering Evan Mobley's extended absence. We also have dual eligibility as an advantage when considering Allen. Although his record is rockier than we might like, he has great upside in what should be a very competitive matchup.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,400) @ CHI

It's become difficult to roster a Laker when Anthony Davis and LeBron James are playing so well, but this is a very low salary for the premier point guard, and despite his recent migraine, it's hard to avoid this number. We can slot Russell in four spots, and we've yet to fill up the guard positions in our endorsements.

Also consider: Caris LeVert, CLE ($6,300) vs. UTA

VALUE PLAYS

Kyle Lowry, MIA ($5,700) @ ORL

Lowry is cleared to play tonight, and his services will be needed with Jimmy Butler out. It's just a short trip up the peninsula for the road game, and barring any late news, the injury scenario is a positive one for the veteran guard.

Buddy Hield, IND ($5,400) vs. CHA

Hield drilled five threes and saw a lot of looks the last time he played the Hornets, and he could have even more opportunity with the Hornets banged up. Hield has also played well at home, and if his shot is dialed in, look out.

Derrick Jones, DAL ($5,300) vs. LAC

This game has one of the fastest paces of the evening, and Kyrie Irving's extended absence has allowed for several Mavericks to have an impact, including Jones. His numbers are somewhat volatile, but he has a good shot at rising to the occasion and providing significant value at this salary.

Also consider: Rui Hachimura, LAL ($4,600) @ CHI

