NCAA Tournament Preview: Player Rankings

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.
Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:
• PPG = 1 point
• RPG = 1.5 points
• APG = 1.5 points
• SPG = 2 points
• BPG = 2 points
Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:
Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.
Now, if you think, for example, Memphis is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Memphis players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting
Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:
• PPG = 1 point
• RPG = 1.5 points
• APG = 1.5 points
• SPG = 2 points
• BPG = 2 points
Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:
Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.
Now, if you think, for example, Memphis is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Memphis players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting point.
A few tips for using these rankings:
1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "points rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.
2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.
3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're only targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 2 overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.
4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Nick Smith averaged 19.5 points in his last six games for Arkansas after returning from a knee injury in mid-February. Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.
* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Houston's Marcus Sasser, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through.
Here's to March Madness.
(Click column headings to sort.)
|RANK
|PTS RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SEED
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|1
|1
|Zach Edey
|Purdue
|1
|31.6
|22.3
|12.8
|1.5
|0.2
|2.1
|2
|5
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Indiana
|4
|34.4
|20.8
|10.9
|4.1
|0.9
|2.7
|3
|2
|Jalen Wilson
|Kansas
|1
|35.4
|20.1
|8.4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.5
|4
|6
|Azuolas Tubelis
|Arizona
|2
|29.9
|19.8
|9.3
|2.0
|1.1
|0.7
|5
|4
|Brandon Miller
|Alabama
|1
|33.0
|19.6
|8.3
|2.1
|0.9
|0.9
|6
|3
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|3
|31.4
|20.9
|7.3
|3.2
|0.7
|0.9
|7
|10
|Markquis Nowell
|Kansas St.
|3
|36.5
|16.8
|3.5
|7.6
|2.4
|0.1
|8
|9
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|UCLA
|2
|33.0
|17.3
|8.1
|2.3
|1.4
|0.6
|9
|25
|Tyler Kolek
|Marquette
|2
|32.7
|13.3
|4.2
|7.7
|1.8
|0.1
|10
|8
|Keyontae Johnson
|Kansas St.
|3
|34.1
|17.7
|7.0
|2.2
|1.1
|0.2
|11
|22
|Oumar Ballo
|Arizona
|2
|27.6
|14.2
|8.5
|1.6
|0.7
|1.3
|12
|17
|Colby Jones
|Xavier
|3
|33.8
|15.2
|5.4
|4.3
|1.4
|0.5
|13
|23
|Jack Nunge
|Xavier
|3
|29.3
|14.1
|7.8
|2.1
|0.9
|1.1
|14
|11
|Souley Boum
|Xavier
|3
|35.0
|16.5
|4.3
|4.4
|1.0
|0.1
|15
|37
|Kevin McCullar*
|Kansas
|1
|30.6
|10.7
|7.1
|2.3
|2.0
|0.7
|16
|12
|Adama Sanogo
|Connecticut
|4
|26.7
|16.8
|7.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|17
|7
|Marcus Sasser*
|Houston
|1
|31.1
|17.1
|2.8
|3.2
|1.7
|0.2
|18
|33
|Osasere Ighodaro
|Marquette
|2
|31.1
|11.4
|5.9
|3.2
|0.9
|1.6
|19
|13
|Marcus Carr
|Texas
|2
|33.6
|15.9
|3.0
|4.1
|1.8
|0.0
|20
|16
|Adam Flagler
|Baylor
|3
|33.5
|15.5
|2.5
|4.7
|1.3
|0.1
|21
|41
|J'Wan Roberts
|Houston
|1
|26.1
|10.4
|7.8
|1.1
|0.8
|1.3
|22
|34
|Jarace Walker
|Houston
|1
|27.0
|11.1
|6.6
|1.7
|1.0
|1.0
|23
|14
|Keyonte George
|Baylor
|3
|28.9
|15.8
|4.2
|2.8
|1.1
|0.2
|24
|19
|Julian Strawther
|Gonzaga
|3
|30.8
|15.1
|5.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|25
|20
|Gradey Dick
|Kansas
|1
|32.7
|14.1
|4.9
|1.6
|1.4
|0.3
|26
|36
|Anton Watson
|Gonzaga
|3
|28.5
|11.3
|5.8
|2.4
|1.8
|0.6
|27
|42
|Jamal Shead
|Houston
|1
|32.5
|10.3
|3.0
|5.4
|1.8
|0.2
|28
|78
|Dajuan Harris
|Kansas
|1
|34.1
|8.7
|2.4
|6.2
|2.1
|0.4
|29
|48
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Kentucky
|6
|33.4
|16.5
|13.1
|1.6
|1.6
|1.0
|30
|49
|Noah Clowney
|Alabama
|1
|25.6
|10.1
|8.0
|0.9
|0.5
|1.0
|31
|24
|Tyger Campbell
|UCLA
|2
|31.9
|13.6
|2.6
|4.7
|1.2
|0.0
|32
|45
|Timmy Allen
|Texas
|2
|28.1
|10.5
|5.5
|3.5
|0.9
|0.5
|33
|30
|Santiago Vescovi
|Tennessee
|4
|32.9
|12.9
|4.6
|3.0
|1.8
|0.1
|34
|18
|Kameron Jones
|Marquette
|2
|29.8
|15.0
|3.5
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|35
|58
|Braden Smith
|Purdue
|1
|30.2
|9.8
|4.2
|4.3
|1.2
|0.2
|36
|27
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Indiana
|4
|33.2
|13.5
|4.1
|3.7
|0.8
|0.2
|37
|15
|Jordan Hawkins
|Connecticut
|4
|29.9
|16.1
|3.9
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|38
|67
|Tristen Newton
|Connecticut
|4
|28.7
|10.2
|4.2
|4.6
|1.2
|0.3
|39
|79
|Reece Beekman
|Virginia
|4
|32.5
|9.4
|3.0
|5.3
|1.8
|0.5
|40
|26
|Mark Sears
|Alabama
|1
|30.0
|12.5
|3.4
|2.6
|1.2
|0.1
|41
|139
|Andre Jackson
|Connecticut
|4
|28.7
|6.7
|6.3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.6
|42
|62
|Nae'Quan Tomlin
|Kansas St.
|3
|26.9
|10.2
|6.0
|1.2
|1.2
|0.8
|43
|50
|Kihei Clark
|Virginia
|4
|33.0
|10.9
|2.6
|5.4
|1.1
|0.1
|44
|43
|Courtney Ramey
|Arizona
|2
|30.9
|10.6
|3.8
|3.5
|1.1
|0.1
|45
|56
|Jalen Bridges
|Baylor
|3
|27.4
|10.3
|5.8
|1.1
|0.9
|1.0
|46
|40
|K.J. Adams
|Kansas
|1
|27.4
|10.4
|4.4
|2.0
|0.7
|0.8
|47
|28
|Sir'Jabari Rice
|Texas
|2
|25.1
|12.6
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.4
|48
|61
|Tramon Mark
|Houston
|1
|28.9
|9.7
|4.7
|1.9
|1.1
|0.4
|49
|32
|Jayden Gardner
|Virginia
|4
|26.2
|12.1
|5.8
|0.7
|0.9
|0.5
|50
|55
|Pelle Larsson
|Arizona
|2
|27.6
|10.2
|4.3
|3.1
|0.8
|0.2
|51
|57
|Kerr Kriisa
|Arizona
|2
|30.9
|10.1
|2.4
|5.2
|0.6
|0.0
|52
|29
|Olivier-Max. Prosper
|Marquette
|2
|28.9
|12.4
|4.6
|0.7
|0.9
|0.1
|53
|31
|Armaan Franklin
|Virginia
|4
|29.5
|12.5
|4.2
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|54
|63
|Kyle Filipowski
|Duke
|5
|28.9
|15.4
|9.0
|1.6
|1.2
|0.8
|55
|59
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|Tennessee
|4
|25.6
|10.6
|5.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.6
|56
|81
|Norchad Omier
|Miami
|5
|28.6
|13.6
|9.7
|1.3
|1.0
|1.3
|57
|44
|Amari Bailey
|UCLA
|2
|26.1
|10.6
|3.7
|2.0
|1.1
|0.3
|58
|21
|LJ Cryer
|Baylor
|3
|32.3
|14.5
|2.1
|2.1
|0.5
|0.0
|59
|141
|Charles Bediako
|Alabama
|1
|20.6
|6.1
|5.8
|0.7
|0.6
|1.8
|60
|51
|Adam Kunkel
|Xavier
|3
|29.9
|10.5
|2.7
|3.0
|1.0
|0.2
|61
|65
|Josiah-Jordan James
|Tennessee
|4
|24.3
|10.2
|4.7
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|62
|112
|Adem Bona
|UCLA
|2
|22.2
|7.5
|5.2
|0.7
|0.6
|1.7
|63
|101
|Baylor Scheierman
|Creighton
|6
|32.5
|12.8
|8.4
|3.2
|1.1
|0.2
|64
|60
|Kobe Brown
|Missouri
|7
|29.3
|15.8
|6.3
|2.5
|1.5
|0.4
|65
|102
|Damion Baugh
|TCU
|6
|34.8
|12.6
|4.5
|5.8
|1.9
|0.3
|66
|64
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|6
|31.8
|15.4
|6.1
|1.2
|0.7
|2.2
|67
|53
|Tyrese Hunter
|Texas
|2
|29.5
|10.2
|2.9
|2.5
|0.9
|0.1
|68
|72
|Alex Karaban
|Connecticut
|4
|28.9
|9.7
|4.3
|1.8
|0.5
|0.7
|69
|66
|Jordan Miller
|Miami
|5
|34.6
|15.3
|6.2
|2.7
|1.3
|0.3
|70
|84
|Julian Phillips
|Tennessee
|4
|24.9
|9.0
|5.0
|1.5
|0.6
|0.6
|71
|95
|Dylan Disu
|Texas
|2
|19.2
|8.3
|4.2
|1.1
|0.6
|1.4
|72
|39
|Boo Buie
|Northwestern
|7
|34.8
|17.1
|3.3
|4.5
|1.2
|0.2
|73
|85
|Desi Sills
|Kansas St.
|3
|29.4
|8.7
|3.6
|2.4
|0.9
|0.4
|74
|87
|Jalen Pickett
|Penn St.
|10
|36.5
|17.9
|7.3
|6.7
|1.0
|0.5
|75
|52
|Isaiah Wong
|Miami
|5
|33.1
|16.2
|4.3
|3.4
|1.4
|0.4
|76
|69
|Logan Johnson
|Saint Mary's
|5
|34.4
|14.7
|4.8
|3.7
|1.5
|0.4
|77
|129
|Donovan Clingan
|Connecticut
|4
|13.2
|7.1
|5.7
|0.4
|0.4
|1.8
|78
|115
|Race Thompson
|Indiana
|4
|22.9
|7.9
|5.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.9
|79
|94
|Nolan Hickman
|Gonzaga
|3
|28.3
|8.4
|2.5
|3.2
|1.0
|0.3
|80
|47
|Wade Taylor
|Texas A&M
|7
|28.7
|16.5
|2.7
|4.0
|1.8
|0.1
|81
|35
|Fletcher Loyer
|Purdue
|1
|28.9
|10.9
|1.7
|2.5
|0.6
|0.1
|82
|118
|Mitchell Saxen
|Saint Mary's
|5
|31.3
|11.6
|7.8
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|83
|54
|Rasir Bolton
|Gonzaga
|3
|26.3
|10.4
|1.9
|2.6
|0.8
|0.1
|84
|105
|A.J. Hoggard
|Michigan St.
|7
|30.4
|12.5
|3.8
|6.0
|0.9
|0.3
|85
|68
|D'Moi Hodge
|Missouri
|7
|28.8
|14.8
|3.8
|1.6
|2.6
|0.5
|86
|91
|Jahvon Quinerly
|Alabama
|1
|20.6
|8.1
|1.9
|3.8
|0.7
|0.0
|87
|80
|Chase Audige
|Northwestern
|7
|34.3
|13.8
|3.4
|2.8
|2.4
|0.7
|88
|77
|Joey Hauser
|Michigan St.
|7
|33.8
|14.2
|6.9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.2
|89
|107
|Emanuel Miller
|TCU
|6
|29.6
|12.4
|6.6
|1.8
|0.9
|0.9
|90
|86
|Malachi Smith
|Gonzaga
|3
|21.0
|8.7
|3.6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|91
|104
|Jacob Toppin
|Kentucky
|6
|31.3
|12.5
|6.9
|2.2
|0.5
|0.5
|92
|119
|Cason Wallace*
|Kentucky
|6
|31.7
|11.6
|3.5
|4.2
|2.0
|0.5
|93
|38
|Mike Miles Jr.
|TCU
|6
|31.5
|17.3
|2.8
|2.6
|1.2
|0.2
|94
|46
|Max Abmas
|Oral Roberts
|12
|36.0
|22.2
|4.4
|4.0
|1.2
|0.2
|95
|96
|Cedric Henderson
|Arizona
|2
|23.0
|8.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|96
|121
|Jaden Bradley
|Alabama
|1
|20.4
|6.9
|2.7
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|97
|70
|David Joplin
|Marquette
|2
|19.0
|9.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|98
|90
|Tyrece Radford
|Texas A&M
|7
|31.0
|13.2
|5.4
|2.4
|0.9
|0.3
|99
|75
|David Singleton
|UCLA
|2
|27.9
|9.1
|2.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.2
|100
|110
|Ryan Nembhard
|Creighton
|6
|33.8
|11.9
|4.1
|4.9
|0.7
|0.1
|101
|120
|Jerome Hunter
|Xavier
|3
|20.2
|7.3
|4.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|102
|82
|Trey Alexander
|Creighton
|6
|31.6
|13.6
|4.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.5
|103
|109
|Bryce Hopkins
|Providence
|11
|34.8
|16.1
|8.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.6
|104
|88
|Jaren Holmes
|Iowa St.
|6
|32.0
|13.4
|3.7
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|105
|123
|Stevie Mitchell
|Marquette
|2
|23.2
|7.0
|2.6
|1.1
|1.7
|0.1
|106
|71
|Tyson Walker
|Michigan St.
|7
|33.7
|14.6
|2.5
|2.8
|1.2
|0.3
|107
|111
|Arthur Kaluma
|Creighton
|6
|29.2
|11.9
|5.9
|1.6
|0.6
|0.5
|108
|113
|Tolu Smith
|Mississippi St.
|11
|27.6
|15.8
|8.5
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|109
|130
|Drew Peterson
|USC
|10
|35.7
|14.0
|6.2
|4.4
|1.1
|0.8
|110
|146
|Christian Bishop
|Texas
|2
|17.6
|6.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.6
|111
|174
|Kadin Shedrick
|Virginia
|4
|17.0
|5.9
|3.5
|0.6
|0.8
|1.3
|112
|124
|Mason Gillis
|Purdue
|1
|20.1
|6.7
|3.7
|1.2
|0.5
|0.1
|113
|168
|Caleb Furst
|Purdue
|1
|18.6
|5.6
|4.7
|0.7
|0.4
|0.4
|114
|93
|Terquavion Smith
|NC St.
|11
|33.6
|17.5
|3.6
|4.2
|1.5
|0.4
|115
|151
|Connor Vanover
|Oral Roberts
|12
|25.6
|12.9
|7.2
|0.8
|0.7
|3.2
|116
|76
|Tucker DeVries
|Drake
|12
|33.1
|19.0
|5.6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.2
|117
|100
|Jarkel Joiner
|NC St.
|11
|35.9
|17.1
|4.8
|3.7
|1.3
|0.1
|118
|216
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa St.
|6
|29.3
|7.4
|3.8
|4.5
|2.2
|0.1
|119
|137
|Marcus Shaver
|Boise St.
|10
|32.8
|13.5
|6.1
|3.8
|1.6
|0.3
|120
|143
|Cam Carter
|Kansas St.
|3
|26.2
|6.4
|3.0
|1.5
|0.9
|0.3
|121
|144
|David N'Guessan
|Kansas St.
|3
|19.6
|6.4
|3.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|122
|116
|Jamarius Burton
|Pittsburgh
|11
|33.5
|15.6
|4.8
|4.4
|0.9
|0.1
|123
|103
|Tyreke Key
|Tennessee
|4
|24.0
|8.4
|2.6
|1.4
|0.7
|0.0
|124
|98
|Matt Bradley
|San Diego St.
|5
|26.6
|12.9
|3.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.2
|125
|89
|Jeremy Roach
|Duke
|5
|33.1
|13.3
|2.5
|3.1
|0.9
|0.0
|126
|83
|Boogie Ellis
|USC
|10
|33.0
|18.0
|3.7
|3.0
|1.4
|0.2
|127
|177
|J. Tch. Tchatchoua
|Baylor
|3
|19.5
|5.7
|4.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
|128
|125
|Kenan Blackshear
|Nevada
|11
|32.9
|14.4
|4.1
|4.6
|1.5
|0.3
|129
|92
|Nijel Pack
|Miami
|5
|31.3
|13.2
|2.7
|2.5
|1.0
|0.2
|130
|135
|Trey Galloway
|Indiana
|4
|27.2
|6.8
|3.0
|2.0
|0.6
|0.1
|131
|199
|Flo Thamba
|Baylor
|3
|21.8
|5.1
|4.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|132
|260
|Kyle Bowen
|Saint Mary's
|5
|33.4
|5.3
|7.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.9
|133
|155
|Adrian Baldwin
|VCU
|12
|35.1
|12.7
|2.9
|5.9
|2.2
|0.1
|134
|142
|Brandon Newman
|Purdue
|1
|17.8
|6.1
|3.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|135
|73
|Aidan Mahaney
|Saint Mary's
|5
|30.7
|14.5
|2.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|136
|108
|Steven Ashworth
|Utah St.
|10
|33.1
|16.3
|3.2
|4.5
|1.2
|0.0
|137
|106
|Alex Ducas
|Saint Mary's
|5
|31.5
|12.5
|4.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.4
|138
|114
|Miller Kopp
|Indiana
|4
|29.9
|7.9
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|139
|147
|Devin Carter
|Providence
|11
|31.8
|13.1
|4.9
|2.4
|1.8
|1.1
|140
|162
|Dexter Dennis
|Texas A&M
|7
|28.4
|9.2
|5.7
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|141
|157
|Roman Penn
|Drake
|12
|31.1
|12.6
|4.6
|5.4
|0.9
|0.2
|142
|145
|Ed Croswell
|Providence
|11
|28.8
|13.2
|7.6
|0.7
|1.2
|0.9
|143
|153
|Malik Reneau
|Indiana
|4
|15.3
|6.4
|3.9
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|144
|99
|Gabe Kalscheur
|Iowa St.
|6
|33.5
|12.9
|2.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.2
|145
|117
|Blake Hinson
|Pittsburgh
|11
|31.7
|15.6
|6.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.5
|146
|207
|Sahvir Wheeler*
|Kentucky
|6
|28.5
|7.7
|2.3
|5.6
|0.9
|0.1
|147
|160
|Henry Coleman
|Texas A&M
|7
|27.1
|9.2
|5.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|148
|126
|Seth Lundy
|Penn St.
|10
|31.6
|14.4
|6.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.6
|149
|186
|Ben Gregg
|Gonzaga
|3
|12.1
|5.5
|3.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.6
|150
|156
|Darrion Trammell
|San Diego St.
|5
|27.0
|9.5
|2.2
|3.3
|1.3
|0.1
|151
|138
|Rylan Griffen
|Alabama
|1
|15.9
|6.2
|2.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|152
|185
|Ty Berry
|Northwestern
|7
|27.9
|8.5
|4.7
|1.2
|1.4
|0.2
|153
|184
|Lamont Butler
|San Diego St.
|5
|25.5
|8.5
|2.6
|3.2
|1.5
|0.1
|154
|140
|Taylor Funk
|Utah St.
|10
|30.5
|13.3
|5.5
|1.7
|0.8
|0.7
|155
|245
|Nathan Mensah
|San Diego St.
|5
|20.8
|6.2
|5.8
|0.6
|0.7
|1.5
|156
|212
|Jalen DeLoach
|VCU
|12
|24.7
|10.0
|7.0
|1.1
|1.1
|1.4
|157
|74
|Antonio Reeves
|Kentucky
|6
|27.4
|14.4
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|158
|255
|Dereck Lively
|Duke
|5
|19.8
|5.4
|5.0
|1.1
|0.5
|2.3
|159
|159
|Tyrese Proctor
|Duke
|5
|29.2
|9.3
|3.2
|3.2
|0.6
|0.1
|160
|122
|Kendric Davis
|Memphis
|8
|34.9
|22.1
|3.7
|5.6
|2.0
|0.2
|161
|169
|Max Shulga
|Utah St.
|10
|31.1
|12.1
|4.4
|4.1
|0.8
|0.3
|162
|132
|Des. Cambridge
|Arizona St.
|11
|28.5
|13.7
|3.5
|2.2
|1.8
|0.5
|163
|152
|Jaden Akins
|Michigan St.
|7
|26.8
|9.6
|3.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.3
|164
|127
|Tyson Degenhart
|Boise St.
|10
|34.1
|14.3
|5.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|165
|165
|Mark Mitchell
|Duke
|5
|27.1
|9.1
|4.4
|1.2
|0.6
|0.5
|166
|247
|Matt Nicholson
|Northwestern
|7
|20.8
|6.0
|5.5
|1.3
|0.6
|1.3
|167
|158
|Noah Carter
|Missouri
|7
|21.4
|9.5
|3.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.4
|168
|133
|Kris Murray
|Iowa
|8
|34.8
|20.4
|7.9
|2.0
|1.0
|1.2
|169
|251
|Darrion Williams
|Nevada
|11
|30.4
|7.6
|7.3
|2.8
|1.5
|0.3
|170
|230
|Warren Washington
|Arizona St.
|11
|26.7
|9.2
|6.9
|1.5
|0.5
|1.7
|171
|171
|Daniel Akin
|Utah St.
|10
|26.9
|12.0
|6.9
|0.9
|0.5
|0.7
|172
|173
|DeAndre Williams
|Memphis
|8
|31.1
|17.8
|8.0
|2.9
|1.5
|1.0
|173
|215
|Frankie Collins
|Arizona St.
|11
|28.4
|9.9
|4.2
|4.4
|1.4
|0.2
|174
|226
|Jack Clark
|NC St.
|11
|26.2
|9.3
|6.7
|1.6
|1.7
|0.4
|175
|150
|Jordan Brown
|Louisiana
|13
|31.7
|19.4
|8.7
|1.8
|0.7
|1.2
|176
|154
|D.J. Burns
|NC St.
|11
|23.0
|12.8
|4.8
|1.5
|0.7
|0.9
|177
|231
|Kobe Johnson
|USC
|10
|28.6
|9.0
|4.9
|2.5
|2.2
|0.4
|178
|131
|Max Rice
|Boise St.
|10
|34.2
|13.9
|4.6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.1
|179
|187
|Osun Osunniyi
|Iowa St.
|6
|18.6
|8.5
|4.0
|1.1
|0.4
|1.1
|180
|234
|Ryan Young
|Duke
|5
|18.4
|6.6
|5.8
|1.4
|0.3
|0.5
|181
|206
|Brooks Barnhizer
|Northwestern
|7
|23.8
|7.7
|4.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|182
|134
|Langston Love
|Baylor
|3
|17.1
|6.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|183
|200
|Jalen Slawson
|Furman
|13
|30.8
|15.7
|7.1
|3.2
|1.6
|1.6
|184
|197
|Ryan Larson
|Charleston
|12
|28.1
|10.6
|3.3
|4.1
|1.6
|0.1
|185
|198
|Jaedon LeDee
|San Diego St.
|5
|18.0
|7.9
|5.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.3
|186
|182
|JaKobe Coles
|TCU
|6
|16.6
|8.6
|3.9
|1.2
|0.6
|0.6
|187
|164
|Malik Hall
|Michigan St.
|7
|25.4
|9.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|188
|243
|Kareem Thompson
|Oral Roberts
|12
|29.9
|8.6
|5.7
|3.1
|1.3
|0.2
|189
|176
|Brandon Johns
|VCU
|12
|28.1
|11.8
|5.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.8
|190
|128
|DeAndre Gholston
|Missouri
|7
|22.9
|10.7
|2.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.1
|191
|202
|Robbie Beran
|Northwestern
|7
|26.6
|7.8
|4.7
|0.7
|0.6
|0.8
|192
|214
|Aljaz Kunc
|Iowa St.
|6
|25.4
|7.5
|4.2
|1.4
|1.0
|0.3
|193
|205
|Keshad Johnson
|San Diego St.
|5
|22.2
|7.7
|5.1
|0.6
|0.5
|0.5
|194
|179
|Ante Brzovic
|Charleston
|12
|18.8
|11.6
|5.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.5
|195
|211
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|Iona
|13
|31.8
|15.1
|9.4
|1.1
|1.2
|1.5
|196
|190
|Nisine Poplar
|Miami
|5
|23.3
|8.3
|3.3
|1.5
|1.2
|0.3
|197
|136
|Will Baker
|Nevada
|11
|25.2
|13.5
|5.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|198
|97
|Jarod Lucas
|Nevada
|11
|34.6
|17.3
|2.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|199
|237
|D.J. Jeffries
|Mississippi St.
|11
|30.9
|8.8
|6.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|200
|148
|Isaac McKneely
|Virginia
|4
|21.2
|6.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|201
|194
|Nick Honor
|Missouri
|7
|29.7
|8.0
|1.6
|2.9
|1.5
|0.0
|202
|235
|Darnell Brodie
|Drake
|12
|24.5
|8.8
|7.3
|1.1
|0.2
|1.0
|203
|163
|Julius Marble
|Texas A&M
|7
|20.9
|9.2
|4.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|204
|209
|Naje Smith
|Boise St.
|10
|28.1
|10.1
|5.5
|1.3
|0.7
|1.0
|205
|189
|Nelly Cummings
|Pittsburgh
|11
|31.9
|11.0
|2.6
|4.8
|0.7
|0.0
|206
|210
|Charles O'Bannon
|TCU
|6
|21.4
|7.5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.8
|1.0
|207
|219
|Jamir Watkins
|VCU
|12
|23.5
|9.6
|5.4
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|208
|224
|Johni Broome
|Auburn
|9
|26.1
|14.0
|8.4
|1.4
|0.9
|2.3
|209
|218
|Micah Peavy
|TCU
|6
|21.0
|7.3
|3.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.8
|210
|166
|DJ Horne
|Arizona St.
|11
|29.7
|12.1
|3.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.1
|211
|204
|Sean Bairstow
|Utah St.
|10
|31.4
|10.4
|5.1
|2.6
|0.4
|0.2
|212
|181
|Joey Calcaterra
|Connecticut
|4
|14.5
|5.8
|1.8
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|213
|259
|Cameron Matthews
|Mississippi St.
|11
|27.0
|7.1
|5.6
|2.3
|1.5
|0.6
|214
|221
|Garrett Sturtz
|Drake
|12
|29.6
|9.5
|6.3
|1.1
|1.0
|0.2
|215
|149
|Tamar Bates
|Indiana
|4
|20.4
|6.5
|1.5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.1
|216
|178
|Sincere Carry
|Kent St.
|13
|36.6
|17.6
|3.7
|4.9
|1.7
|0.2
|217
|201
|Daniss Jenkins
|Iona
|13
|33.5
|15.6
|4.4
|4.9
|1.3
|0.6
|218
|240
|Malique Jacobs
|Kent St.
|13
|32.6
|13.0
|5.2
|3.6
|2.7
|0.8
|219
|161
|Dalton Bolon
|Charleston
|12
|23.4
|12.3
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|220
|213
|Jared Bynum
|Providence
|11
|27.4
|10.0
|2.5
|4.3
|0.9
|0.1
|221
|188
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|Iona
|13
|30.3
|16.9
|4.3
|3.2
|1.9
|0.5
|222
|183
|Terrence Shannon
|Illinois
|9
|32.0
|17.1
|4.7
|2.9
|1.3
|0.5
|223
|172
|Issac McBride
|Oral Roberts
|12
|30.8
|11.9
|2.7
|2.6
|0.7
|0.0
|224
|220
|Shakeel Moore
|Mississippi St.
|11
|26.0
|9.6
|3.0
|2.2
|1.7
|0.3
|225
|241
|Anthony Black
|Arkansas
|8
|34.2
|12.8
|5.1
|4.2
|2.0
|0.6
|226
|229
|Carlos Jurgens
|Oral Roberts
|12
|25.4
|9.2
|4.1
|2.4
|0.8
|0.4
|227
|208
|Micah Parrish
|San Diego St.
|5
|21.6
|7.6
|3.4
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|228
|191
|Ajay Mitchell
|UCSB
|14
|34.0
|16.4
|2.7
|5.1
|1.4
|0.3
|229
|223
|Filip Rebraca
|Iowa
|8
|31.4
|14.1
|7.6
|2.1
|0.5
|1.0
|230
|193
|Jahmir Young
|Maryland
|8
|31.2
|16.1
|4.7
|3.2
|1.3
|0.4
|231
|175
|Rayshon Harrison
|GCU
|14
|32.1
|17.7
|4.0
|3.6
|0.6
|0.2
|232
|262
|Fede Federiko
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24.4
|7.0
|5.6
|0.5
|0.4
|1.7
|233
|192
|Dariq Whitehead
|Duke
|5
|20.0
|8.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|234
|170
|Mike Bothwell
|Furman
|13
|33.7
|18.0
|3.5
|3.0
|0.9
|0.1
|235
|167
|Andrew Funk
|Penn St.
|10
|34.4
|12.1
|2.9
|1.1
|0.5
|0.1
|236
|227
|Jayden Nunn
|VCU
|12
|28.4
|9.3
|2.4
|1.6
|1.5
|0.6
|237
|222
|Miles Norris
|UCSB
|14
|33.5
|14.1
|6.1
|1.2
|1.0
|0.8
|238
|228
|Wendell Green Jr.
|Auburn
|9
|28.2
|13.8
|3.3
|4.2
|1.7
|0.0
|239
|233
|Terrell Burden
|Kennesaw St.
|14
|30.1
|13.5
|3.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.4
|240
|263
|Coleman Hawkins
|Illinois
|9
|32.4
|9.9
|6.3
|3.0
|1.0
|1.2
|241
|244
|Gabe McGlothan
|GCU
|14
|28.9
|12.8
|7.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.6
|242
|236
|Drew Pember
|UNC Asheville
|15
|33.5
|21.2
|9.4
|2.3
|0.9
|2.3
|243
|195
|Pat Robinson III
|Charleston
|12
|19.4
|10.6
|3.2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.1
|244
|252
|Julian Reese
|Maryland
|8
|26.8
|11.2
|7.3
|1.0
|0.8
|1.2
|245
|217
|Chris Youngblood
|Kennesaw St.
|14
|31.1
|14.7
|4.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.4
|246
|196
|Ricky Council
|Arkansas
|8
|33.7
|15.9
|3.4
|2.3
|1.2
|0.2
|247
|242
|Matthew Mayer
|Illinois
|9
|26.7
|12.8
|5.5
|1.2
|0.8
|1.3
|248
|239
|Jubrile Belo
|Montana St.
|14
|24.4
|13.0
|6.1
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|249
|203
|Erik Stevenson
|West Virginia
|9
|25.9
|15.5
|3.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.2
|250
|232
|Johnell Davis
|FAU
|9
|25.2
|13.5
|5.2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.1
|251
|271
|Darius Brown II
|Montana St.
|14
|29.3
|9.1
|4.5
|4.8
|1.8
|0.0
|252
|246
|Tony Perkins
|Iowa
|8
|29.7
|12.5
|4.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.4
|253
|238
|Alijah Martin
|FAU
|9
|25.7
|13.2
|5.4
|1.5
|1.1
|0.2
|254
|254
|Terence Lewis II
|Louisiana
|13
|23.0
|11.0
|7.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|255
|180
|RaeQuan Battle
|Montana St.
|14
|29.6
|17.4
|2.9
|1.0
|0.8
|0.5
|256
|250
|Donta Scott
|Maryland
|8
|31.2
|11.5
|5.9
|1.6
|0.6
|0.8
|257
|249
|Tre Mitchell
|West Virginia
|9
|29.7
|11.6
|5.5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.6
|258
|248
|JP Pegues
|Furman
|13
|31.7
|12.0
|3.8
|4.0
|0.6
|0.2
|259
|266
|Brandon Stroud
|Kennesaw St.
|14
|25.5
|9.4
|6.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.2
|260
|268
|Themus Fulks
|Louisiana
|13
|28.9
|9.4
|2.9
|5.9
|1.0
|0.0
|261
|253
|Demond Robinson
|Kennesaw St.
|14
|23.0
|11.1
|5.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.9
|262
|258
|Vladislav Goldin
|FAU
|9
|20.7
|10.6
|6.4
|0.4
|0.4
|1.2
|263
|261
|Davonte Davis
|Arkansas
|8
|33.4
|10.5
|4.2
|2.7
|1.4
|0.1
|264
|257
|Miryne Thomas
|Kent St.
|13
|27.2
|10.7
|5.5
|0.8
|1.3
|0.6
|265
|265
|Andre Kelly
|UCSB
|14
|28.0
|9.5
|6.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.8
|266
|272
|Tucker Richardson
|Colgate
|15
|34.1
|13.9
|5.2
|5.8
|2.1
|0.3
|267
|225
|Nick Smith
|Arkansas
|8
|26.4
|14.0
|1.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|268
|284
|Alex Lomax
|Memphis
|8
|27.7
|6.9
|3.2
|3.3
|2.4
|0.1
|269
|269
|Tosan Evbuomwan
|Princeton
|15
|30.8
|15.0
|6.2
|4.8
|0.8
|0.6
|270
|256
|Chance McMillian
|GCU
|14
|28.7
|10.7
|3.1
|2.1
|0.7
|0.1
|271
|293
|Robin Duncan
|Vermont
|15
|30.8
|7.8
|7.3
|4.4
|0.9
|0.4
|272
|275
|Keegan Records
|Colgate
|15
|23.4
|13.0
|6.0
|1.4
|0.6
|1.2
|273
|267
|Tajion Jones
|UNC Asheville
|15
|35.1
|15.0
|5.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.4
|274
|280
|Isaac Mushila
|TAMCC
|16
|27.1
|14.4
|9.7
|1.2
|1.4
|0.1
|275
|279
|Braeden Smith
|Colgate
|15
|31.4
|11.8
|3.9
|4.5
|1.3
|0.1
|276
|278
|Finn Sullivan
|Vermont
|15
|28.9
|11.9
|4.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.8
|277
|270
|Phillip Russell
|SEMO
|16
|32.3
|18.2
|2.9
|5.0
|1.5
|0.1
|278
|286
|Terrion Murdix*
|TAMCC
|16
|27.6
|13.4
|4.3
|5.4
|2.3
|0.2
|279
|287
|Elijah Hawkins
|Howard
|16
|29.8
|13.0
|3.7
|5.9
|1.7
|0.0
|280
|274
|Demetre Roberts
|FDU
|16
|34.4
|16.7
|3.0
|4.3
|1.2
|0.1
|281
|264
|Marques Warrick
|N. Kentucky
|16
|34.3
|19.1
|2.4
|2.7
|1.3
|0.3
|282
|283
|Matt Allocco
|Princeton
|15
|32.5
|11.0
|4.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.2
|283
|291
|Caden Pierce
|Princeton
|15
|29.8
|8.3
|7.1
|1.2
|0.7
|0.6
|284
|273
|Dylan Penn
|Vermont
|15
|27.3
|13.5
|3.1
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|285
|281
|Grant Singleton
|FDU
|16
|31.7
|14.3
|3.6
|3.3
|1.9
|0.1
|286
|277
|Chris Harris
|SEMO
|16
|31.8
|15.4
|4.7
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|287
|289
|Sam Vinson
|N. Kentucky
|16
|32.6
|11.7
|4.2
|2.9
|2.4
|0.2
|288
|282
|Ansley Almonor
|FDU
|16
|27.8
|13.9
|4.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.7
|289
|290
|Steve Settle
|Howard
|16
|29.4
|11.0
|5.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.9
|290
|285
|Davon Barnes
|Texas Southern
|16
|32.3
|13.6
|4.4
|1.9
|0.8
|0.2
|291
|292
|Nicholas McMullen
|UNC Asheville
|15
|23.3
|8.0
|5.6
|0.6
|0.5
|0.5
|292
|288
|John Walker
|Texas Southern
|16
|30.0
|12.6
|4.2
|1.4
|0.6
|1.0
|293
|276
|Trevian Tennyson
|TAMCC
|16
|28.3
|15.7
|2.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1