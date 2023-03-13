College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Preview: Player Rankings

Written by 
Jason Thornbury
March 13, 2023

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Below are our player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:

PPG = 1 point
RPG = 1.5 points
APG = 1.5 points
SPG = 2 points
BPG = 2 points

Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:

Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will only play two games because the top seeds are waiting in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.

Now, if you think, for example, Memphis is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Memphis players in your personal rankings. This list is a starting

A few tips for using these rankings:

1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "points rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.

2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.

3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're only targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 2 overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.

4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Nick Smith averaged 19.5 points in his last six games for Arkansas after returning from a knee injury in mid-February. Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.

* = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Houston's Marcus Sasser, is uncertain as of this posting. For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, go here. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through.

Here's to March Madness.

(Click column headings to sort.)

RANKPTS RANKPLAYERTEAMSEEDMPGPPGRPGAPGSPGBPG
11Zach EdeyPurdue131.622.312.81.50.22.1
25Trayce Jackson-DavisIndiana434.420.810.94.10.92.7
32Jalen WilsonKansas135.420.18.42.31.00.5
46Azuolas TubelisArizona229.919.89.32.01.10.7
54Brandon MillerAlabama133.019.68.32.10.90.9
63Drew TimmeGonzaga331.420.97.33.20.70.9
710Markquis NowellKansas St.336.516.83.57.62.40.1
89Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA233.017.38.12.31.40.6
925Tyler KolekMarquette232.713.34.27.71.80.1
108Keyontae JohnsonKansas St.334.117.77.02.21.10.2
1122Oumar BalloArizona227.614.28.51.60.71.3
1217Colby JonesXavier333.815.25.44.31.40.5
1323Jack NungeXavier329.314.17.82.10.91.1
1411Souley BoumXavier335.016.54.34.41.00.1
1537Kevin McCullar*Kansas130.610.77.12.32.00.7
1612Adama SanogoConnecticut426.716.87.31.30.80.7
177Marcus Sasser*Houston131.117.12.83.21.70.2
1833Osasere IghodaroMarquette231.111.45.93.20.91.6
1913Marcus CarrTexas233.615.93.04.11.80.0
2016Adam FlaglerBaylor333.515.52.54.71.30.1
2141J'Wan RobertsHouston126.110.47.81.10.81.3
2234Jarace WalkerHouston127.011.16.61.71.01.0
2314Keyonte GeorgeBaylor328.915.84.22.81.10.2
2419Julian StrawtherGonzaga330.815.15.91.30.90.4
2520Gradey DickKansas132.714.14.91.61.40.3
2636Anton WatsonGonzaga328.511.35.82.41.80.6
2742Jamal SheadHouston132.510.33.05.41.80.2
2878Dajuan HarrisKansas134.18.72.46.22.10.4
2948Oscar TshiebweKentucky633.416.513.11.61.61.0
3049Noah ClowneyAlabama125.610.18.00.90.51.0
3124Tyger CampbellUCLA231.913.62.64.71.20.0
3245Timmy AllenTexas228.110.55.53.50.90.5
3330Santiago VescoviTennessee432.912.94.63.01.80.1
3418Kameron JonesMarquette229.815.03.52.01.40.1
3558Braden SmithPurdue130.29.84.24.31.20.2
3627Jalen Hood-SchifinoIndiana433.213.54.13.70.80.2
3715Jordan HawkinsConnecticut429.916.13.91.40.80.5
3867Tristen NewtonConnecticut428.710.24.24.61.20.3
3979Reece BeekmanVirginia432.59.43.05.31.80.5
4026Mark SearsAlabama130.012.53.42.61.20.1
41139Andre JacksonConnecticut428.76.76.34.31.00.6
4262Nae'Quan TomlinKansas St.326.910.26.01.21.20.8
4350Kihei ClarkVirginia433.010.92.65.41.10.1
4443Courtney RameyArizona230.910.63.83.51.10.1
4556Jalen BridgesBaylor327.410.35.81.10.91.0
4640K.J. AdamsKansas127.410.44.42.00.70.8
4728Sir'Jabari RiceTexas225.112.63.62.10.90.4
4861Tramon MarkHouston128.99.74.71.91.10.4
4932Jayden GardnerVirginia426.212.15.80.70.90.5
5055Pelle LarssonArizona227.610.24.33.10.80.2
5157Kerr KriisaArizona230.910.12.45.20.60.0
5229Olivier-Max. ProsperMarquette228.912.44.60.70.90.1
5331Armaan FranklinVirginia429.512.54.21.40.90.4
5463Kyle FilipowskiDuke528.915.49.01.61.20.8
5559Olivier NkamhouaTennessee425.610.65.02.00.50.6
5681Norchad OmierMiami528.613.69.71.31.01.3
5744Amari BaileyUCLA226.110.63.72.01.10.3
5821LJ CryerBaylor332.314.52.12.10.50.0
59141Charles BediakoAlabama120.66.15.80.70.61.8
6051Adam KunkelXavier329.910.52.73.01.00.2
6165Josiah-Jordan JamesTennessee424.310.24.71.71.10.1
62112Adem BonaUCLA222.27.55.20.70.61.7
63101Baylor ScheiermanCreighton632.512.88.43.21.10.2
6460Kobe BrownMissouri729.315.86.32.51.50.4
65102Damion BaughTCU634.812.64.55.81.90.3
6664Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton631.815.46.11.20.72.2
6753Tyrese HunterTexas229.510.22.92.50.90.1
6872Alex KarabanConnecticut428.99.74.31.80.50.7
6966Jordan MillerMiami534.615.36.22.71.30.3
7084Julian PhillipsTennessee424.99.05.01.50.60.6
7195Dylan DisuTexas219.28.34.21.10.61.4
7239Boo BuieNorthwestern734.817.13.34.51.20.2
7385Desi SillsKansas St.329.48.73.62.40.90.4
7487Jalen PickettPenn St.1036.517.97.36.71.00.5
7552Isaiah WongMiami533.116.24.33.41.40.4
7669Logan JohnsonSaint Mary's534.414.74.83.71.50.4
77129Donovan ClinganConnecticut413.27.15.70.40.41.8
78115Race ThompsonIndiana422.97.95.01.01.00.9
7994Nolan HickmanGonzaga328.38.42.53.21.00.3
8047Wade TaylorTexas A&M728.716.52.74.01.80.1
8135Fletcher LoyerPurdue128.910.91.72.50.60.1
82118Mitchell SaxenSaint Mary's531.311.67.81.70.81.1
8354Rasir BoltonGonzaga326.310.41.92.60.80.1
84105A.J. HoggardMichigan St.730.412.53.86.00.90.3
8568D'Moi HodgeMissouri728.814.83.81.62.60.5
8691Jahvon QuinerlyAlabama120.68.11.93.80.70.0
8780Chase AudigeNorthwestern734.313.83.42.82.40.7
8877Joey HauserMichigan St.733.814.26.91.90.40.2
89107Emanuel MillerTCU629.612.46.61.80.90.9
9086Malachi SmithGonzaga321.08.73.61.51.00.0
91104Jacob ToppinKentucky631.312.56.92.20.50.5
92119Cason Wallace*Kentucky631.711.63.54.22.00.5
9338Mike Miles Jr.TCU631.517.32.82.61.20.2
9446Max AbmasOral Roberts1236.022.24.44.01.20.2
9596Cedric HendersonArizona223.08.33.51.10.80.4
96121Jaden BradleyAlabama120.46.92.73.10.50.1
9770David JoplinMarquette219.09.33.30.80.60.3
9890Tyrece RadfordTexas A&M731.013.25.42.40.90.3
9975David SingletonUCLA227.99.12.71.11.10.2
100110Ryan NembhardCreighton633.811.94.14.90.70.1
101120Jerome HunterXavier320.27.34.31.30.40.4
10282Trey AlexanderCreighton631.613.64.22.61.10.5
103109Bryce HopkinsProvidence1134.816.18.52.30.80.6
10488Jaren HolmesIowa St.632.013.43.73.31.10.1
105123Stevie MitchellMarquette223.27.02.61.11.70.1
10671Tyson WalkerMichigan St.733.714.62.52.81.20.3
107111Arthur KalumaCreighton629.211.95.91.60.60.5
108113Tolu SmithMississippi St.1127.615.88.51.70.70.7
109130Drew PetersonUSC1035.714.06.24.41.10.8
110146Christian BishopTexas217.66.33.60.90.90.6
111174Kadin ShedrickVirginia417.05.93.50.60.81.3
112124Mason GillisPurdue120.16.73.71.20.50.1
113168Caleb FurstPurdue118.65.64.70.70.40.4
11493Terquavion SmithNC St.1133.617.53.64.21.50.4
115151Connor VanoverOral Roberts1225.612.97.20.80.73.2
11676Tucker DeVriesDrake1233.119.05.61.81.10.2
117100Jarkel JoinerNC St.1135.917.14.83.71.30.1
118216Tamin LipseyIowa St.629.37.43.84.52.20.1
119137Marcus ShaverBoise St.1032.813.56.13.81.60.3
120143Cam CarterKansas St.326.26.43.01.50.90.3
121144David N'GuessanKansas St.319.66.43.80.80.50.5
122116Jamarius BurtonPittsburgh1133.515.64.84.40.90.1
123103Tyreke KeyTennessee424.08.42.61.40.70.0
12498Matt BradleySan Diego St.526.612.93.82.10.70.2
12589Jeremy RoachDuke533.113.32.53.10.90.0
12683Boogie EllisUSC1033.018.03.73.01.40.2
127177J. Tch. TchatchouaBaylor319.55.74.70.50.40.4
128125Kenan BlackshearNevada1132.914.44.14.61.50.3
12992Nijel PackMiami531.313.22.72.51.00.2
130135Trey GallowayIndiana427.26.83.02.00.60.1
131199Flo ThambaBaylor321.85.14.80.60.40.4
132260Kyle BowenSaint Mary's533.45.37.21.81.20.9
133155Adrian BaldwinVCU1235.112.72.95.92.20.1
134142Brandon NewmanPurdue117.86.13.11.10.50.3
13573Aidan MahaneySaint Mary's530.714.52.32.00.90.1
136108Steven AshworthUtah St.1033.116.33.24.51.20.0
137106Alex DucasSaint Mary's531.512.54.20.90.80.4
138114Miller KoppIndiana429.97.92.51.20.70.2
139147Devin CarterProvidence1131.813.14.92.41.81.1
140162Dexter DennisTexas A&M728.49.25.71.20.80.6
141157Roman PennDrake1231.112.64.65.40.90.2
142145Ed CroswellProvidence1128.813.27.60.71.20.9
143153Malik ReneauIndiana415.36.43.90.80.50.2
14499Gabe KalscheurIowa St.633.512.92.51.61.40.2
145117Blake HinsonPittsburgh1131.715.66.21.20.60.5
146207Sahvir Wheeler*Kentucky628.57.72.35.60.90.1
147160Henry ColemanTexas A&M727.19.25.70.90.90.1
148126Seth LundyPenn St.1031.614.46.30.90.70.6
149186Ben GreggGonzaga312.15.53.10.80.50.6
150156Darrion TrammellSan Diego St.527.09.52.23.31.30.1
151138Rylan GriffenAlabama115.96.22.60.70.60.1
152185Ty BerryNorthwestern727.98.54.71.21.40.2
153184Lamont ButlerSan Diego St.525.58.52.63.21.50.1
154140Taylor FunkUtah St.1030.513.35.51.70.80.7
155245Nathan MensahSan Diego St.520.86.25.80.60.71.5
156212Jalen DeLoachVCU1224.710.07.01.11.11.4
15774Antonio ReevesKentucky627.414.42.11.10.40.2
158255Dereck LivelyDuke519.85.45.01.10.52.3
159159Tyrese ProctorDuke529.29.33.23.20.60.1
160122Kendric DavisMemphis834.922.13.75.62.00.2
161169Max ShulgaUtah St.1031.112.14.44.10.80.3
162132Des. CambridgeArizona St.1128.513.73.52.21.80.5
163152Jaden AkinsMichigan St.726.89.63.91.21.10.3
164127Tyson DegenhartBoise St.1034.114.35.41.80.50.4
165165Mark MitchellDuke527.19.14.41.20.60.5
166247Matt NicholsonNorthwestern720.86.05.51.30.61.3
167158Noah CarterMissouri721.49.53.91.70.60.4
168133Kris MurrayIowa834.820.47.92.01.01.2
169251Darrion WilliamsNevada1130.47.67.32.81.50.3
170230Warren WashingtonArizona St.1126.79.26.91.50.51.7
171171Daniel AkinUtah St.1026.912.06.90.90.50.7
172173DeAndre WilliamsMemphis831.117.88.02.91.51.0
173215Frankie CollinsArizona St.1128.49.94.24.41.40.2
174226Jack ClarkNC St.1126.29.36.71.61.70.4
175150Jordan BrownLouisiana1331.719.48.71.80.71.2
176154D.J. BurnsNC St.1123.012.84.81.50.70.9
177231Kobe JohnsonUSC1028.69.04.92.52.20.4
178131Max RiceBoise St.1034.213.94.61.71.00.1
179187Osun OsunniyiIowa St.618.68.54.01.10.41.1
180234Ryan YoungDuke518.46.65.81.40.30.5
181206Brooks BarnhizerNorthwestern723.87.74.91.10.80.4
182134Langston LoveBaylor317.16.62.20.80.40.1
183200Jalen SlawsonFurman1330.815.77.13.21.61.6
184197Ryan LarsonCharleston1228.110.63.34.11.60.1
185198Jaedon LeDeeSan Diego St.518.07.95.11.00.50.3
186182JaKobe ColesTCU616.68.63.91.20.60.6
187164Malik HallMichigan St.725.49.24.21.20.40.4
188243Kareem ThompsonOral Roberts1229.98.65.73.11.30.2
189176Brandon JohnsVCU1228.111.85.30.81.00.8
190128DeAndre GholstonMissouri722.910.72.31.80.70.1
191202Robbie BeranNorthwestern726.67.84.70.70.60.8
192214Aljaz KuncIowa St.625.47.54.21.41.00.3
193205Keshad JohnsonSan Diego St.522.27.75.10.60.50.5
194179Ante BrzovicCharleston1218.811.65.90.90.70.5
195211Nelly Junior JosephIona1331.815.19.41.11.21.5
196190Nisine PoplarMiami523.38.33.31.51.20.3
197136Will BakerNevada1125.213.55.10.80.60.3
19897Jarod LucasNevada1134.617.32.71.40.40.0
199237D.J. JeffriesMississippi St.1130.98.86.21.81.20.4
200148Isaac McKneelyVirginia421.26.62.20.70.40.1
201194Nick HonorMissouri729.78.01.62.91.50.0
202235Darnell BrodieDrake1224.58.87.31.10.21.0
203163Julius MarbleTexas A&M720.99.24.20.40.40.4
204209Naje SmithBoise St.1028.110.15.51.30.71.0
205189Nelly CummingsPittsburgh1131.911.02.64.80.70.0
206210Charles O'BannonTCU621.47.53.41.00.81.0
207219Jamir WatkinsVCU1223.59.65.41.41.20.7
208224Johni BroomeAuburn926.114.08.41.40.92.3
209218Micah PeavyTCU621.07.33.11.31.10.8
210166DJ HorneArizona St.1129.712.13.42.41.20.1
211204Sean BairstowUtah St.1031.410.45.12.60.40.2
212181Joey CalcaterraConnecticut414.55.81.81.30.60.1
213259Cameron MatthewsMississippi St.1127.07.15.62.31.50.6
214221Garrett SturtzDrake1229.69.56.31.11.00.2
215149Tamar BatesIndiana420.46.51.51.20.40.1
216178Sincere CarryKent St.1336.617.63.74.91.70.2
217201Daniss JenkinsIona1333.515.64.44.91.30.6
218240Malique JacobsKent St.1332.613.05.23.62.70.8
219161Dalton BolonCharleston1223.412.34.21.30.80.0
220213Jared BynumProvidence1127.410.02.54.30.90.1
221188Walter Clayton Jr.Iona1330.316.94.33.21.90.5
222183Terrence ShannonIllinois932.017.14.72.91.30.5
223172Issac McBrideOral Roberts1230.811.92.72.60.70.0
224220Shakeel MooreMississippi St.1126.09.63.02.21.70.3
225241Anthony BlackArkansas834.212.85.14.22.00.6
226229Carlos JurgensOral Roberts1225.49.24.12.40.80.4
227208Micah ParrishSan Diego St.521.67.63.40.70.80.3
228191Ajay MitchellUCSB1434.016.42.75.11.40.3
229223Filip RebracaIowa831.414.17.62.10.51.0
230193Jahmir YoungMaryland831.216.14.73.21.30.4
231175Rayshon HarrisonGCU1432.117.74.03.60.60.2
232262Fede FederikoPittsburgh1124.47.05.60.50.41.7
233192Dariq WhiteheadDuke520.08.12.31.00.80.2
234170Mike BothwellFurman1333.718.03.53.00.90.1
235167Andrew FunkPenn St.1034.412.12.91.10.50.1
236227Jayden NunnVCU1228.49.32.41.61.50.6
237222Miles NorrisUCSB1433.514.16.11.21.00.8
238228Wendell Green Jr.Auburn928.213.83.34.21.70.0
239233Terrell BurdenKennesaw St.1430.113.53.14.21.70.4
240263Coleman HawkinsIllinois932.49.96.33.01.01.2
241244Gabe McGlothanGCU1428.912.87.70.90.60.6
242236Drew PemberUNC Asheville1533.521.29.42.30.92.3
243195Pat Robinson IIICharleston1219.410.63.21.00.80.1
244252Julian ReeseMaryland826.811.27.31.00.81.2
245217Chris YoungbloodKennesaw St.1431.114.74.81.91.10.4
246196Ricky CouncilArkansas833.715.93.42.31.20.2
247242Matthew MayerIllinois926.712.85.51.20.81.3
248239Jubrile BeloMontana St.1424.413.06.11.00.71.0
249203Erik StevensonWest Virginia925.915.53.52.51.00.2
250232Johnell DavisFAU925.213.55.21.51.50.1
251271Darius Brown IIMontana St.1429.39.14.54.81.80.0
252246Tony PerkinsIowa829.712.54.12.81.50.4
253238Alijah MartinFAU925.713.25.41.51.10.2
254254Terence Lewis IILouisiana1323.011.07.51.00.80.2
255180RaeQuan BattleMontana St.1429.617.42.91.00.80.5
256250Donta ScottMaryland831.211.55.91.60.60.8
257249Tre MitchellWest Virginia929.711.65.51.80.80.6
258248JP PeguesFurman1331.712.03.84.00.60.2
259266Brandon StroudKennesaw St.1425.59.46.51.61.40.2
260268Themus FulksLouisiana1328.99.42.95.91.00.0
261253Demond RobinsonKennesaw St.1423.011.15.80.80.80.9
262258Vladislav GoldinFAU920.710.66.40.40.41.2
263261Davonte DavisArkansas833.410.54.22.71.40.1
264257Miryne ThomasKent St.1327.210.75.50.81.30.6
265265Andre KellyUCSB1428.09.56.50.90.50.8
266272Tucker RichardsonColgate1534.113.95.25.82.10.3
267225Nick SmithArkansas826.414.01.82.00.90.1
268284Alex LomaxMemphis827.76.93.23.32.40.1
269269Tosan EvbuomwanPrinceton1530.815.06.24.80.80.6
270256Chance McMillianGCU1428.710.73.12.10.70.1
271293Robin DuncanVermont1530.87.87.34.40.90.4
272275Keegan RecordsColgate1523.413.06.01.40.61.2
273267Tajion JonesUNC Asheville1535.115.05.21.21.00.4
274280Isaac MushilaTAMCC1627.114.49.71.21.40.1
275279Braeden SmithColgate1531.411.83.94.51.30.1
276278Finn SullivanVermont1528.911.94.92.31.20.8
277270Phillip RussellSEMO1632.318.22.95.01.50.1
278286Terrion Murdix*TAMCC1627.613.44.35.42.30.2
279287Elijah HawkinsHoward1629.813.03.75.91.70.0
280274Demetre RobertsFDU1634.416.73.04.31.20.1
281264Marques WarrickN. Kentucky1634.319.12.42.71.30.3
282283Matt AlloccoPrinceton1532.511.04.92.10.80.2
283291Caden PiercePrinceton1529.88.37.11.20.70.6
284273Dylan PennVermont1527.313.53.12.20.70.3
285281Grant SingletonFDU1631.714.33.63.31.90.1
286277Chris HarrisSEMO1631.815.44.71.91.00.1
287289Sam VinsonN. Kentucky1632.611.74.22.92.40.2
288282Ansley AlmonorFDU1627.813.94.71.50.50.7
289290Steve SettleHoward1629.411.05.71.11.10.9
290285Davon BarnesTexas Southern1632.313.64.41.90.80.2
291292Nicholas McMullenUNC Asheville1523.38.05.60.60.50.5
292288John WalkerTexas Southern1630.012.64.21.40.61.0
293276Trevian TennysonTAMCC1628.315.72.41.20.70.1

Jason Thornbury
Jason Thornbury
Jason Thornbury
Thornbury is a senior editor at RotoWire. A former newspaper reporter and editor, he has also worked in sports television and radio, including co-hosting RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius XM.
