NFL Draft: Final Two-Round Mock

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.
I apologize but I couldn't include pick commentary – feel free to ask any questions about the players or their projected team fit in the comments. There will of course be more but I'm only projecting one trade: Seattle trades No. 9 and No. 109 to CAR for No. 6.
ROUND 1
1. Jacksonville – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
2. Detroit – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/OLB, Oregon
3. Houston – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
4. Jets – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
5. Giants – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Seattle (from CAR) – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
7. Giants (from CHI) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
8. Atlanta – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
9. Carolina (from SEA) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. Jets – Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State
11. Washington – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
12. Minnesota – Drake London, WR, USC
13. Houston (from CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
14. Baltimore - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
15. Philadelphia (from MIA) – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
16. New Orleans (from IND via PHI) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
17. Detroit (from LAC) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
18. Philadelphia (from NO) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
19. New Orleans (from PHI) – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
20. Pittsburgh – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
21. New England – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
22. Green Bay (from LV) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
23. Arizona – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
24. Dallas – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
25. Buffalo – Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
26. Tennessee – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
27. Tampa Bay – Tyler Smith, G/OT, Tulsa
28. Green Bay – Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
29. Kansas City (from SF via MIA) – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
30. Kansas City – Drake Jackson, DE/OLB, USC
31. Cincinnati – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
32. Chargers (from LAR via DET) – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
ROUND TWO
33. Jacksonville – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
34. Detroit – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
35. Jets – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
36. Giants – Arnold Ebiketie, (3-4) OLB, Penn State
37. Houston – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
38. Jets (from CAR - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
39. Chicago - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
40. Seattle (from DEN) – Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
41. Seattle – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
42. Indianapolis (from WAS) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
43. Atlanta – John Metchie, WR, Alabama
44. Cleveland – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
45. Baltimore – Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma
46. Minnesota – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
47. Washington (from IND) – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
48. Chicago (from LAC) - George Pickens, WR, Georgia
49. New Orleans – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
50. Kansas City (from MIA) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
51. Philadelphia – Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
52. Pittsburgh – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
53. Green Bay (from LV) – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
54. New England – Sam Williams, DE/OLB, Mississippi
55. Arizona – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
56. Dallas – Cade Otton, TE, Washington
57. Buffalo – James Cook, RB, Georgia
58. Atlanta (from TEN) – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
59. Green Bay - Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga
60. Tampa Bay – Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
61. San Francisco – Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
62. Kansas City - Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
63. Cincinnati – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
64. Denver (from LAR) – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming