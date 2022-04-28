NFL Draft: Final Two-Round Mock

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

I apologize but I couldn't include pick commentary – feel free to ask any questions about the players or their projected team fit in the comments. There will of course be more but I'm only projecting one trade: Seattle trades No. 9 and No. 109 to CAR for No. 6.

ROUND 1

1. Jacksonville – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2. Detroit – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/OLB, Oregon

3. Houston – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

4. Jets – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

5. Giants – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Seattle (from CAR) – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

7. Giants (from CHI) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

8. Atlanta – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

9. Carolina (from SEA) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. Jets – Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

11. Washington – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

12. Minnesota – Drake London, WR, USC

13. Houston (from CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

14. Baltimore - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

15. Philadelphia (from MIA) – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

16. New Orleans (from IND via PHI) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

17. Detroit (from LAC) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

18. Philadelphia (from NO) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

19. New Orleans (from PHI) – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

20. Pittsburgh – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

21. New England – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

22. Green Bay (from LV) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

23. Arizona – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

24. Dallas – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

25. Buffalo – Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

26. Tennessee – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

27. Tampa Bay – Tyler Smith, G/OT, Tulsa

28. Green Bay – Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

29. Kansas City (from SF via MIA) – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

30. Kansas City – Drake Jackson, DE/OLB, USC

31. Cincinnati – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

32. Chargers (from LAR via DET) – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

ROUND TWO

33. Jacksonville – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

34. Detroit – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

35. Jets – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

36. Giants – Arnold Ebiketie, (3-4) OLB, Penn State

37. Houston – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

38. Jets (from CAR - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

39. Chicago - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

40. Seattle (from DEN) – Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

41. Seattle – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

42. Indianapolis (from WAS) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

43. Atlanta – John Metchie, WR, Alabama

44. Cleveland – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

45. Baltimore – Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma

46. Minnesota – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

47. Washington (from IND) – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

48. Chicago (from LAC) - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

49. New Orleans – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

50. Kansas City (from MIA) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

51. Philadelphia – Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

52. Pittsburgh – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

53. Green Bay (from LV) – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

54. New England – Sam Williams, DE/OLB, Mississippi

55. Arizona – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

56. Dallas – Cade Otton, TE, Washington

57. Buffalo – James Cook, RB, Georgia

58. Atlanta (from TEN) – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

59. Green Bay - Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

60. Tampa Bay – Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

61. San Francisco – Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

62. Kansas City - Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

63. Cincinnati – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

64. Denver (from LAR) – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming