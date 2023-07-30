2023 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New Orleans Saints

For 15 seasons, the Saints had one of the NFL's best offenses under head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees. That changed after Brees retired in March 2021, and the unit only became worse without Payton in 2022. However, there's optimism that free-agent pickup Derek Carr can bring a more consistent foundation at QB. Meanwhile, the team's above average, veteran defense will look to remain healthy enough for New Orleans to retake its spot atop a weak NFC South.

2023 New Orleans Saints Quarterback Room

Carr arrives in New Orleans following a rather messy breakup with the Raiders. Over 127 starts in his first eight regular seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 249.6 yards per game and put together 7.1 yards per attempt and 193 touchdowns versus 85 interceptions.

After agreeing to a three-year extension last offseason, Carr's production took a hit in 2022, including his lowest completion percentage (60.8) and second-lowest YPG (234.8) since his 2014 rookie campaign. He eventually was benched for Las Vegas' final two games, and the team released him in February after he refused to accept a trade.

Carr now will take over the Saints' starting duties from Dalton, who moved on to the Panthers. Taysom Hill has been used in a hybrid offensive role during his time with the Saints, and he'll likely continue to rotate in as a dual-threat QB. Jameis Winston was the team's Week 1 starter in 2021 and 2022, giving him a leg up over Haener for the No. 2 gig.

2023 New Orleans Saints Backfield

The Saints relied heavily on Alvin Kamara in 2022, as the team was plagued by injuries at the skill positions for the second year in a row. Despite missing Weeks 2 and 4 with a rib injury, the 5-10, 215-pounder accounted for 34.9 percent of the team's touches, including just under half of its rushing attempts (223 of 465) and its second-most receptions (57). Likely because Kamara faced criminal charges stemming from a February 2022 incident, to which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in early July, New Orleans prioritized adding depth to the backfield this offseason in the form of Williams and Miller.

As the primary ball carrier for Detroit last season, Williams racked up 262 carries for 1,066 yards and an NFL-high 17 rushing scores, and his physical play style should alleviate some of Kamara's workload. As for Miller, he averaged 6.2 YPC in his final year at TCU, but he's coming off a right MCL sprain suffered Dec. 31. Dwayne Washington and Eno Benjamin are back after combining for 51 offensive snaps for the Saints last season, while rookie UDFA Ellis Merriweather adds further depth.

2023 New Orleans Saints Receiving Corps

The Saints have seen persistent turnover and uncertainty in the receiving corps during the last few seasons, but the entire passing game figures to benefit following the signing of Derek Carr at quarterback.

Two-time All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas has dealt with regular injuries and even trade rumors over the past three campaigns, limiting him to just 10 games during that span. However, the 30-year-old restructured his contract this offseason and was a full participant to begin training camp.

While Thomas looks to return to form, Chris Olave will attempt to build on his 1,042-yard rookie season, leaving fellow second-year wideout Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson to round out the starting receiving corps. Landry, Callaway, Harty and Trautman recorded disappointing 2022s and weren't retained.

As a result, Tre'Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood will vie for primary depth roles against free-agent additions Washington, Edwards and Coutee – all three of whom have recorded exactly one campaign of 400-plus receiving yards. Perry, a rookie wide receiver, and Moreau, a veteran tight end, also are candidates to be productive backups.

2023 New Orleans Saints Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed

The 2022 undrafted free agent spent the first six weeks of his rookie season rehabbing a knee injury, but he popped almost immediately once healthy. On 32 total touches across 12 contests, the 24-year-old generated five plays from scrimmage of 40-plus yards, and he finished fourth on the Saints in both receiving (488) and rushing yards (57). Shaheed's big-play ability, both downfield and after the catch, should help him make the most out of a relatively modest target share.

😴 Super Sleeper: A.T. Perry

Perry recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to cap his career at Wake Forest, including 26 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch, but he unexpectedly slipped to the sixth round of April's draft. The 6-3 wideout also showed an ability to create separation and haul in contested catches with his frame as a prototypical X receiver, making him the perfect understudy for Michael Thomas. If Thomas again misses time with injury, Perry could step in to play inside or outside the hashes.

2023 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Dennis Allen (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael (Year 15) – Air Coryell

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

2023 New Orleans Saints Depth Chart

QB: Derek Carr / Jameis Winston / Jake Haener / Taysom Hill

RB: Alvin Kamara / Jamaal Williams / Kendre Miller / Dwayne Washington / Eno Benjamin

WR1: Chris Olave / Rashid Shaheed / James Washington

WR2: Michael Thomas / A.T. Perry / Bryan Edwards

WR3: Tre'Quan Smith / Keith Kirkwood

TE: Juwan Johnson / Foster Moreau / Taysom Hill / Jimmy Graham

O-Line: LT Trevor Penning / LG Andrus Peat / C Erik McCoy / RG Cesar Ruiz / RT Ryan Ramczyk (RotoWire Rank: No. 23)

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the New Orleans Saints

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 7-10

2022 Points Scored: 330 (22nd)

2022 Points Allowed: 345 (9th)

2022 Point Differential: -15 (17th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 45.8 percent (12th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,015 (T-24th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 29

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 New Orleans Saints Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 at Carolina Panthers 7:15 PM 3 Sep 24 at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 7 Oct 19 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM 8 Oct 29 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 11 Bye 12 Nov 26 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 13 Dec 3 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 14 Dec 10 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 15 Dec 17 New York Giants 1:00 PM 16 Dec 21 at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM 17 Dec 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 18 TBD Atlanta Falcons TBD

New Orleans Saints Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Saints Super Bowl 58 Odds: 40-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:00 PM ET on July 30, 2023.