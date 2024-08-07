Backfield Breakdown: 10 Handcuff Targets

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Benson (6-feet, 216 pounds) was the second running back drafted, behind only Jonathon Brooks (Carolina) of the second round, but Benson is both the bigger and faster running back. Benson's 4.39-second 40-yard

This article means to identify handcuff running back targets on 10 NFL teams. In most cases there is a single handcuff running back named, though in three cases multiple runners were identified.

The players are listed in order of their general fantasy ADP.

Blake Corum, LAR

Trey Benson, ARI

Benson (6-feet, 216 pounds) was the second running back drafted, behind only Jonathon Brooks (Carolina) of the second round, but Benson is both the bigger and faster running back. Benson's 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine confirmed that Benson has the wheels to make the same long-distance touchdown runs in the NFL as he did at Florida State. Benson stands out both for his power and his safety-splitting speed, making him a rare big-play threat by either or both of the power and speed methods.

Benson did not take a workhorse workload at Florida State, perhaps in part due to the season-ending knee injury he suffered at Oregon in December of 2020. Not only did that injury occur at the end of the 2020 season, thus giving Benson a challenging recovery time for Week 1 of 2021, but he also suffered a particularly nasty knee injury, tearing the ACL, MCL, meniscus and even part of the hamstring. In that 2021 season Benson was clearly not fully recovered, running for just 22 yards and one touchdown on six carries before transferring to Florida State in 2022.

Benson torched once he did arrive to Florida State, rushing for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns on 310 carries (6.1 YPC, 7.4 percent touchdown rate), so it seems safe to say that functionally the knee injury is behind Benson. James Conner is a beast when healthy, but he has also missed time with injury in every NFL season. Benson should be a high-powered big-play threat off the bench when Conner is healthy, and if Conner were to miss time Benson could thrive as a replacement starter.

Jaylen Wright, MIA

De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert were both outrageously productive for Miami in 2023, and if they're healthy it's difficult to project much usage for Wright. Just the same, Achane and Mostert have shown workload limitations in the NFL, which is a predictable outcome of how small both runners are. The Dolphins might not need Wright going into Week 1, but if they should need him at any point they'll be glad they selected the former Tennessee standout in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wright in particular could stand out for the Dolphins in passing-down situations, as at 210 pounds Wright is quite a lot stronger than Achane (188 pounds) or Mostert (195 pounds) and projects as the best pass blocker of the three. He wasn't extensively tested as a blocker at Tennessee but showed a slight knack and certainly a willingness to get in the face of a blitzer, and Wright showed consistently good hands otherwise. Achane is quite good as a receiver and Mostert is competent, but Wright should prove to be a more effective receiver than Mostert and potentially a better blocker than either. Wright and his 4.38 speed will likely prove explosive on whatever level of volume he might see in 2024.

Ty Chandler, MIN

Chandler showed last year he can produce in a spot start by logging 132 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries plus three catches for 25 yards on four targets against Cincinnati in 2023. He was less explosive outside of that game (329 yards on 79 carries), but throughout his 2023 appearances Chandler showed reliable hands while passing the test as a pass blocker.

Aaron Jones is not a big runner and turns 30 years old in December, so durability is unlikely to be in Jones' favor over the whole course of 2024 if the Vikings overwork him. To keep Jones healthy into the winter the Vikings might want to give Chandler plenty of work especially early in the year, and if Jones were to miss time at any point Chandler would likely log at least 40 snaps as the starter.

Tyler Allgeier, ATL

Allgeier is perhaps a more boom-or-bust variety of the handcuff back, because as much as Allgeier might be overqualified as a backup it's still true that the Falcons need to prioritize a heavy workload for Bijan Robinson. There's a slight chance that the Falcons turn out so good this year that there's usage for both Robinson (establishing the initial lead) and Allgeier (running out the clock, scoring easy short-yardage touchdowns) to provide high-range outcomes, but if games are close it would be difficult to justify giving a high-leverage rep to Allgeier over Robinson.

Even if he doesn't offer much in the way of standalone value, Allgeier has already demonstrated what he's capable of as a starter. If usage should open up for whatever reason, Allgeier has the ability to produce efficiently over heavy volume, and he doesn't need to leave the field in passing situations.

Ray Davis, BUF

Davis certainly doesn't look like an imposing running back at 5-foot-8, 211 pounds, but that build is actually a distinct contrast from starter James Cook, listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. To be 20 pounds heavier than Cook at three inches shorter gives Davis much more density and natural anchor.

Cook was effective as a starter in 2023, especially as a receiver, but as a rookie fourth-round pick Davis is likely better than Cook on power-oriented run designs and can come surprisingly close to matching Cook as a receiver. There's a strong chance that Davis opens the season as Cook's clear backup, playing about 10 snaps to each 20 for Cook. If Davis shows well in that role then it could grow as the season goes along.

If Cook were to miss any time then Davis would scale up to a potential workhorse workload. Davis is built for volume and withstood heavy workloads multiple years in college, including as a receiver. In the event that Cook were out, Davis would likely prove capable of playing around 50 snaps per week, which would be a high-upside return for his price.

Antonio Gibson, NE

Gibson hasn't exactly been reliable in his NFL career, with fumbles and injuries being major problems at various points, but he remains intriguing for the fact that he is both one of the most athletic running backs in the NFL and one of the most capable receivers. As much as Rhamondre Stevenson is the clear starter for the Patriots, the New England offense is built to run often and well, in a way that could result in plenty of work for both Stevenson and Gibson.

If Stevenson were to miss any time, though, then Gibson could have a chance at workhorse usage. That would make Gibson particularly interesting in PPR scoring, as in the last two years Gibson drew 117 targets on 921 snaps, resulting in 94 receptions for 742 yards (80.3 percent catch rate, 6.3 YPT). It's not common to find a combination of pass-catching ability and athleticism (4.38-second 40) like in Gibson's case.

Kendre Miller, NO

Alvin Kamara is the expected workhorse for the Saints but it's not clear whether there will be a set-aside role for Jamaal Williams at this point. It's true that head coach Dennis Allen lamented to the press that Miller needs to stay healthy after Miller left training camp practice with a hamstring injury July 24, and Miller indeed has something to prove there after missing much of his 2023 rookie season with injuries, but a player can only be blamed so much for injury. That's particularly true when you're a talented former third-round pick like Miller, who just turned 22 in June.

That hamstring injury could very well limit Miller early in the season, but the Saints drafted Miller with the expectation that he would eventually be their next starter after Kamara. Williams averaged only 2.9 yards per carry in 2023 and never was able to create from scrimmage. Even if Kamara stays healthy all year, the Saints will likely find themselves in need of a big play in 2024 and it might only be Miller who can provide it in the backfield.

Josh Jacobs is the undisputed lead back in Green Bay and will likely thrive in that role. Jacobs is no stranger to injury, however, so Green Bay's backfield depth could be tested at some point in the 2024 season.

Dillon is the likely RB2 going into the regular season, even after struggling badly in 2023. After averaging 4.3 yards per carry through his first three NFL seasons, Dillon averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in 2024. If Dillon doesn't improve this year it's safe to say he'll lose the RB2 role at some point, but in the meantime the Packers are touting Dillon's improved build as the antidote to his 2023 struggles. Dillon reportedly lost at least five pounds of weight while cutting his body fat in about half, which in theory could make him less sluggish and provide a clear reason for expected improvement in 2024.

If Dillon does not improve, however, then the Packers might make more of an effort to prepare Lloyd as the RB2 behind Jacobs. The Packers envision Lloyd as some sort of eventual lead running back – they wouldn't draft him in the third round to play special teams – and his 4.46 speed certainly makes him stand out at running back. The question is how soon Lloyd might be able to reach that point, and what standards he might be held to before that. Lloyd struggled badly with fumbles in college and also struggled in general on passing downs – both with drops as a receiver and in blitz pickup as a blocker – so it would probably be fair to say that Lloyd is more toolsy than he is polished in the meantime. Lloyd is much more explosive than Dillon, so if Lloyd can put his fumbling in the past and improve on passing downs then he could prove quite explosive indeed.

This backfield is difficult to sort out, due to a combination of injuries and the overqualified credentials of everyone involved. Mitchell already established himself as a starter-level NFL running back his 2021 rookie season, and Mason has done nothing but play well when given the chance the last two years. Meanwhile, Guerendo is one of the most athletic running backs in the NFL and arrives as a rookie fourth-round pick.

As much as Mitchell is the presumed RB2 in San Francisco when healthy, he's currently dealing with a hamstring strain after dealing with a flurry of knee troubles in both 2022 and 2023. Even if Mitchell is the answer to the question of San Francisco's RB2 role, it doesn't guarantee that Mitchell will be healthy enough to be the RB2 in November.

Guerendo (6-feet, 221 pounds) is even faster than Mitchell at about 20 pounds heavier, logging a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With real power and pass-catching ability, Guerendo is about as Five-Tool as a running back could be. The problem in his case is that he's out with a multi-week hamstring injury, and hamstrings wiped out most of two of Guerendo's collegiate seasons in Wisconsin. For Guerendo to suffer a multi-week hamstring injury so early in training camp was doubtlessly a substantial setback.

If Guerendo can't get up to speed by Week 1 and Mitchell is unavailable for whatever reason, then Mason might be a fine candidate to produce off the bench. Although Mason doesn't have the speed or pass-catching abilities of Mitchell or Guerendo, Mason is the most rugged of the three at 5-foot-11, 223 pounds and the one best built for power running. Mason has 83 regular season carries to this point in his career, yielding a highly-efficient 464 yards (5.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.