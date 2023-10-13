DraftKings NFL: Week 6 Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Sunday's Week 6 slate features 11 games, with four kicking off in the afternoon. Unlike previous weeks, none has a total higher than 50, which in part means that none stands out the way we've seen on previous slates. I'd argue that gives us more viable stacking options. There are five matchups with totals between 44 and 48.5 and all are appealing in different ways.

It's the type of slate where you can pick your favorite spots without worrying as much about one game or a few players being overly chalky. I expect we'll see the Bengals' offense quite popular after it got back on track last week, but other than that, it's wide open with plenty of good spots that will go overlooked. Remember to prioritize correlation and leverage when building tournament lineups. Good Luck.

Note: All prices listed come from DraftKings, but most of the logic can be applied to other sites across the DFS industry. Discussion is limited to players from the "main slate" of games kicking off at 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The strategy below is meant for large-field tournaments, where payouts typically are limited to ~20 percent of lineups, with the majority concentrated at the very top.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 42.5 Washington Commanders 20 Atlanta Falcons 22.5 44.5 Indianapolis Colts 20.25 Jacksonville Jaguars 24.25 36 San Francisco 49ers 22.75 Cleveland Browns 13.25 44.5 Seattle Seahawks 20.75 Cincinnati Bengals 23.75 42.5 New Orleans Saints 22 Houston Texans 20.5 47.5 Carolina Panthers 16.75 Miami Dolphins 30.75 44 Minnesota Vikings 23.5 Chicago Bears 20.5 41.5 New England Patriots 19.25 Las Vegas Raiders 22.25 48.5 Arizona Cardinals 20.75 Los Angeles Rams 27.75 42.5 Detroit Lions 22.75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19.75 41 Philadelphia Eagles 24 New York Jets 17

Point-Per-Dollar Value

These are the players with the best projections relative to their salaries — good plays both for cash games and large-field tournaments. While we don't want our GPP lineups to look like cash-game lineups top to bottom, there's nothing wrong with using a few chalky plays.

RB Joe Mixon vs. SEA ($6,300)

This week is a bit different in that there are more viable mid-range running backs than ever but not necessarily one that jumps off the page. I count eight players priced $6,100-$7,300 whom I could've creditably highlighted. I chose Mixon because he projects as the best value in the $6K range and will be one of the most popular in that format as a result. It makes sense when you consider that he had 29 touches last week and that the Bengals have a favorable matchup and likely game environment at home against the Seahawks. His numbers look somewhat underwhelming because he has only one TD through five games but that will change if the offense keeps playing like it did last week.

WR Marquise Brown at LAR ($5,300)

Brown has 10 targets in three of his last four games and also has a TD catch in three of his last four. He's still priced too cheaply for a No. 1 WR on a team that has a serviceable QB. You'd expect the Cardinals to rely on him even more now with James Conner out. Christian Kirk ($5,400) might look better than Brown if Zay Jones is out. If you're looking for cheaper value, Josh Downs ($4,100) caught six passes for 97 yards last week and was targeted 12 times in Week 3, Gardner Minshew's only previous start. Robert Woods ($3,800) has seen a lot of targets and that should continue with Tank Dell (concussion) out.

Other Cash-Game Options

QB Justin Fields vs. MIN ($7,300)

QB Matthew Stafford vs. ARI ($6,100)

QB Gardner Minshew at JAX ($5,000)

RB David Montgomery at TB ($7,300)

RB Travis Etienne vs. IND ($7,100)

RB Josh Jacobs vs. NE ($7,000)

RB Alvin Kamara at HOU ($6,800)

RB Kyren Williams vs. ARI ($6,500)

RB Raheem Mostert vs. CAR ($6,400)

RB Joe Mixon vs. SEA ($6,300)

RB D'Andre Swift at NYJ ($6,100)

RB Dameon Pierce vs. NO ($5,100)

RB Roschon Johnson vs. MIN ($4,600)

RB Chuba Hubbard at MIA ($4,300)

WR Tyreek Hill vs. CAR ($9,300)

WR Cooper Kupp vs. ARI ($9,000)

WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. SEA ($8,300)

WR Adam Thielen at MIA ($5,900)

WR Jordan Addison at CHI ($5,700)

WR Christian Kirk vs. IND ($5,400)

WR Marquise Brown at LAR ($5,300)

WR K.J. Osborn at CHI ($4,400)

WR Josh Downs at JAX ($4,100)

WR Robert Woods vs. NO ($3,800)

TE Evan Engram vs. IND ($4,500)

TE Zach Ertz at LAR ($3,600)

TE Dalton Schultz vs. NO ($3,600)

TE Kyle Pitts vs. WAS ($3,500)

TE Logan Thomas at ATL ($3,500)

D/ST Cleveland Browns vs. SF ($2,200)

Passing-Game Stacks

Stacks are the centerpiece of most tournament lineups, seeking to take advantage of positive correlations between players. It rarely makes sense to use a quarterback without one or two of his pass catchers, even if the player in question scores a decent portion of his fantasy points with his legs. Ideally, a stack also includes a pass catcher from the other side of the game, hoping to take advantage of a back-and-forth shootout. (Implied team totals are listed in parentheses.)

Seattle Seahawks (20.75) at Cincinnati Bengals (23.75)

SEAHAWKS

Seattle plays fast, which usually makes its games good for stacking. The Seahawks rank first in situation-neutral pace and fourth in combined plays. Coming off a bye and with no injury concerns, the Seahawks could find themselves in a shootout with rejuvenated Bengals. Geno Smith ($5,700) is underpriced and won't be popular, a great combination. He's cheap and has a little bit of rushing upside, which means you can comfortably pair him with one or two WRs. DK Metcalf ($6,800) is the top option. He continues to be listed as questionable but said he has no problem playing through his rib injury. Tyler Lockett ($5,700) is priced less than $6K for the first time all season and already showed his upside in Week 2 at Detroit with two TDs and 25 fantasy points. Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($3,600) hasn't done it yet but he's drawn at least five targets in three of four games. He'd been recovering from a fractured wrist and should be healthy now following the bye. Kenneth Walker ($6,700) is an intriguing option in Bengals stacks as he'll be less popular than just about every RB around him and would provide easy leverage.

BENGALS

Cincinnati played faster last week than it has all season as its average play clock remaining was more than 10 seconds for the first time. The Bengals pass at the third-highest rate in the league, and Joe Burrow ($6,300) finally looked like his old self after throwing for 317 yards and three TDs at Arizona. I highlighted Ja'Marr Chase ($8,300) in the "High-Priced Heroes" section. He's coming off a career game in the absence of Tee Higgins ($6,400). Even if Higgins plays, I'm not going to trust his workload with Cincinnati on a bye next week. They almost become easier to stack as Higgins being active would also rule out Tyler Boyd ($4,600) for me. If Higgins ends up sitting, I'd have more interest in Trenton Irwin ($3,300), who caught eight of 10 targets last week. Joe Mixon ($6,300) continues to project as one of the best values at RB. I like the idea of using both him and Chase in Geno Smith lineups.

Favorite Seahawks Stack: QB Smith + RB Mixon + WR Metcalf/WR Lockett + WR Chase

QB Smith + RB Mixon + WR Metcalf/WR Lockett + WR Chase Favorite Bengals Stack: QB Burrow + WR Chase + WR Metcalf/WR Lockett or RB Walker

Indianapolis Colts (20.25) at Jacksonville Jaguars (24.25)

COLTS

Colts games have been fruitful for fantasy points all season. They rank second in situation-neutral pace and second in combined plays. With Gardner Minshew ($5,000) under center now, they'll pass at higher rate. Minshew is good enough to start on a few teams and projections agree as he ranks among the top value at QB. Michael Pittman ($6,300) and Josh Downs ($4,100) are his top targets. Pittman caught nine of 11 targets when Minshew started against the Ravens in Week 3. Down is coming off the best game of his young career after catching six balls for 97 yards against the Titans. Alec Pierce ($3,300) is a viable option for the largest field GPPs, considering he drew seven targets in the Week 3 matchup that Minshew started. I'll avoid Jonathan Taylor ($6,600) and Zack Moss ($6,200) as they eat into each other's ceiling potential.

JAGUARS

Jacksonville are back home after two wins in London, the most recent an impressive upset of the Bills. Trevor Lawrence ($6,500) had his best game of the season and his salary has fallen to its lowest point in six games for no apparent reason. Calvin Ridley ($6,700) broke out of a mini slump with seven catches for 122 yards while Christian Kirk ($5,400) caught six for 78 yards. Zay Jones ($4,100) exited with a knee injury after three catches and a TD. His status will be important to monitor as he's yet to practice this week. Evan Engram ($4,500) projects among the top value at TE, which makes sense when you consider he's drawn eight targets in four consecutive games. Travis Etienne ($7,100) has established himself as the bellcow after 26 carries and four catches for 184 scrimmage yards against the Bills. He looks like one of the best RB options on the board this week, and rostering him in a stack is a good way to get exposure.

Favorite Colts Stack: QB Minshew + RB Etienne + WR Pittman and/or WR Downs + TE Engram

QB Minshew + RB Etienne + WR Pittman and/or WR Downs + TE Engram Favorite Jaguars Stack: QB Lawrence + WR Ridley or WR Kirk + WR Downs + TE Engram

Other Stacks to Consider

QB Tua Tagovailoa + WR Tyreek Hill and/or WR Jaylen Waddle + WR Adam Thielen/WR DJ Chark

QB Justin Fields + WR Jordan Addison + WR DJ Moore +/- TE Cole Kmet

QB Justin Fields + WR DJ Moore + TE T.J. Hockenson

QB Kirk Cousins + RB Roschon Johnson + WR Jordan Addison + WR K.J. Osborn/TE T.J. Hockenson

QB Kirk Cousins + WR Jordan Addison + WR DJ Moore + TE T.J. Hockenson

QB Matthew Stafford + WR Cooper Kupp + WR Marquise Brown +/- WR Puka Nacua

QB C.J. Stroud + RB Alvin Kamara + WR Nico Collins or WR Robert Woods + TE Dalton Schultz

High-Priced Heroes

WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. SEA ($8,300)

I recommended Chase in this spot last week and he responded with a whopping 55 fantasy points thanks to 15 catches for 192 yards and three scores. The Bengals get another good matchup this week at home against Seattle, one of the fastest-paced teams in the league. With Burrow back healthy and playing well, Chase is underpriced when compared to Tyreek Hill ($9,300) and Cooper Kupp ($9,000). It seems like Tee Higgins (ribs) is trending toward playing, which wouldn't change my outlook on Chase but might keep others away. Hopefully, that's the case as he projects to be the most popular WR, which is the only thing tempering my interest for GPPs.

WR Cooper Kupp vs. ARI ($9,000)

Kupp played his first game of the season last week after recovering from a hamstring injury and looked like he hadn't missed a beat, catching eight of 12 targets for 118 yards against the Eagles. Sunday's matchup against Arizona is as favorable as it gets. The Cardinals are the only team in the league with two cornerbacks who rank bottom 10 in coverage, per PFF. We just saw Ja'Marr Chase erupt against them and now it's Kupp's turn. It's worth noting that Puka Nacua ($8,000) gets the same great matchup and will be less popular than Kupp and all of the other elite WRs.

Honorable Mentions: WR Tyreek Hill ($9,300); WR Davante Adams ($8,100)

Fading the Field

In some cases it makes sense to fade a player with a strong projection, particularly when there are good alternatives at the same position and price range.

RB Christian McCaffrey at CLE ($9,500)

It's been an incredible season for McCaffrey, and he's far and away the best running back on this slate, but we have to consider more than that. Priced all the way up to $9,500, he's going to need 30-plus points to be optimal when competing with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams. Aside from that, San Francisco's matchup against Cleveland features the lowest total of the 11 games. Not an ideal spot for McCaffrey to hit a ceiling. There are plenty of good mid-range options at RB who can score 20-plus points, and I'd rather spend more of my salary at WR.

The Smash Spot

(Players in favorable spots to significantly outperform their salary.)

WR Jordan Addison at CHI ($5,700)

The Vikings find themselves with a massive hole to fill after Justin Jefferson was placed on IR this week. They drafted Addison in the first round, and he's looked the part so far with three TDs in his first five games. The Vikings have a favorable matchup against the Bears and I expect Addison to see a considerable usage bump in the absence of Jefferson. Similar could be said about T.J. Hockenson ($6,600) and K.J. Osborn ($4,400). While Osborn is the safer option because he's $1,300 cheaper, Addison is the bigger talent with the higher ceiling.

Honorable Mentions: WR Josh Downs ($4,100); WR Robert Woods ($3,800)

The Bargain Bin

QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NE ($5,300)

QB Joshua Dobbs at LAR ($5,200)

QB Gardner Minshew at JAX ($5,000)

RB Rachaad White vs. DET ($5,500)

RB Dameon Pierce vs. NO ($5,100)

RB Roschon Johnson vs. MIN ($4,600)

RB Chuba Hubbard at MIA ($4,300)

WR Drake London vs. WAS ($4,800)

WR K.J. Osborn at CHI ($4,400)

WR Josh Downs at JAX ($4,100)

WR Zay Jones vs. IND ($4,100)

WR DJ Chark at MIA ($4,000)

WR Robert Woods vs. NO ($3,800)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at CIN ($3,600)

WR Jonathan Mingo at MIA ($3,500)

Injuries to Monitor

RB Miles Sanders at MIA

Sanders is out, which means Chuba Hubbard ($4,300) will see the bulk of the work. He's cheap enough where you might consider him in cash games, but I think he makes for a better GPP option, especially if you're rostering Dolphins.

WR Tee Higgins vs. SEA

It looks like Higgins will be a game-time decision as he's still dealing with the rib injury that kept him out last week. If he's out, Tyler Boyd (4,600) and Trenton Irwin ($3,300) become viable tournament options. If he plays, I'll only have exposure to Chase.

Weather

They're expecting 10-15 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 20 in Chicago. Nothing crazy or out of the norm but maybe enough to affect the passing games a little. Not enough to lessen my interest in Justin Fields, however.

