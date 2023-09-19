NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

C.J. Stroud , HOU - C.J. Stroud is probably the best rookie passer and has yet to throw an interception. He doesn't have the flashiest wide receivers (though underrated) but there's upside to Nico Collins (who we've highlighted multiple times) and rookie Tank Dell (more on him later). Stroud has covered for the makeshift offensive line, which was missing four starters Sunday, and the lack of run-blocking could lead

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Just when I thought most of my work here was done for the week, the 2023 curse of Monday night football (first, Aaron Rodgers ) continued in both games last night. Be careful using FAAB for certain running backs as I will discuss below.

If you're 0-2 this season, even though you don't feel great about it, it's not time to press the panic button and make a trade that doesn't benefit you. Instead, it's better first to check the waiver wire for players who could help your underperforming starters. This week once again features two Monday night games, so adjust your rosters accordingly to fill the main positions first and then flex spots with the later-scheduled games.

If you're 0-2 this season, even though you don't feel great about it, it's not time to press the panic button and make a trade that doesn't benefit you. Instead, it's better first to check the waiver wire for players who could help your underperforming starters. This week once again features two Monday night games, so adjust your rosters accordingly to fill the main positions first and then flex spots with the later-scheduled games.

Just when I thought most of my work here was done for the week, the 2023 curse of Monday night football (first, Aaron Rodgers) continued in both games last night. Be careful using FAAB for certain running backs as I will discuss below.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

C.J. Stroud, HOU - C.J. Stroud is probably the best rookie passer and has yet to throw an interception. He doesn't have the flashiest wide receivers (though underrated) but there's upside to Nico Collins (who we've highlighted multiple times) and rookie Tank Dell (more on him later). Stroud has covered for the makeshift offensive line, which was missing four starters Sunday, and the lack of run-blocking could lead to a heavier passing attack. Stroud isn't necessarily a runner, but he is mobile enough to move around in the pocket eluding would-be tacklers, buying himself time to throw downfield. FAAB; $4-$8

Baker Mayfield, TB - Mayfield has exceeded early season expectations and looks like a good fit for the Buccaneers. He's scored 31.4 fantasy points (QB14), though he's had two favorable matchups. A lot of his success is thanks to the Mike Evans-Chris Godwin tandem, which has 22 catches, 346 yards, two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Mayfield likely isn't an option this week with Tampa Bay playing host to the Eagles. FAAB: $4-$6

Matthew Stafford, LAR - The demise of Stafford apparently was premature, and he's found two wide receivers he likes in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Nacua has gotten a ridiculous 35 targets in two games and appears to have taken the role Cooper Kupp left behind. Atwell hasn't gotten nearly as many targets (17) but has been more efficient with almost four more yards per target. Kyren Williams is an adequate pass-catcher and there's still a fair chance Van Jefferson contributes at some point. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Kyren Williams, LAR - Williams is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues. That number likely will be higher than 80 this time next week. No one knew a week ago, but it appears the Cam Akers era has ended in Los Angeles; it's Williams' backfield. The red flag is it remains to be seen if Williams can handle a full workload on a weekly basis. His backup is now Ronnie Rivers, a second-year player out of Fresno State with a similar stature and skill set to Williams. If you've held onto your No. 1 waiver pick until this point, here's where you use it. FAAB: $40-$60

Jerome Ford, CLE - The injury to Nick Chubb leaves the door wide open for Ford to take over as the top running back. It's certain the Browns will add some depth off the street, but while Kareem Hunt makes sense, you have to wonder why the Browns didn't bring him back in the first place. Ford looked good Monday, finishing with 131 yards from scrimmage, and is capable of handling three downs. Pierre Strong, a fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State by the Patriots, is the backup and will look to carve out a role. It's worth putting in a bid for Hun, but I'd let a leaguemate overpay for him. FAAB: $40-$60, Hunt $5-$10

Zack Moss, IND - Moss is another player discussed last week and who seems to be under-appreciated as he's on only 53 percent of Yahoo rosters. Unlike Kyren Williams, who could have the job the rest of the season, Moss will be relegated to backup duty once Jonathan Taylor returns Week 5. It's worth noting that Moss got every running back touch in Sunday's win over the Texans, which is extremely rare. FAAB: $20-$30

Roschon Johnson, CHI - Johnson has likely leapfrogged D'Onta Foreman as the backup to Khalil Herbert and it might be only a matter of time before he's passed by Johnson as well. In a limited sample, Johnson averages 5.8 yards per carry to Herbert's 3.9 and both have had chances in the passing game with Justin Fields running a lot of screens and checking the ball down a lot. For all we know Foreman (a possible trade candidate for the Browns) could be back in the mix this week, but at this point there's an argument for Johnson to be the Chicago back with the most upside the rest of the season. FAAB: $15-$25

SECONDARY TARGETS

Matt Breida, NYG - This is a tough call because Breida is likely a one-week rental. However, while Saquon Barkley apparently avoided a high ankle sprain, his injury could linger longer than just Week 3. Barkley has not been ruled out for Thursday's game; if the game was Sunday, he might play. But i makes sense for the Giants to rest Barkley and turn to Breida, who has had healthy rushing averages throughout his career. The matchup Thursday isn't great with the Giants staying on the west coast to face the 49ers. FAAB: $3-$6

Tony Jones, NO - Jamaal William' status is unclear, but his prospects for playing this week don't look good. Jones had a solid performance in relief of Williams and might appear to be a good add from the waiver wire this week. However, Alvin Kamara will return from suspension Week 4 and will be fresh; it's not like the Saints will limit him as if he was coming off an injury. Kendre Miller is also waiting in the wings, and I'd guess has a good chance to make his professional debut this week coming off a hamstring injury. FAAB: $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

PRIMARY TARGETS

Josh Reynolds, DET - We now have two weeks of positive evidence that Reynolds will be the second receiving option to Amon-Ra St. Brown in a potent Lions' passing attack. Reynolds now has nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns to start the season, and his six and seven targets in the two games shows good consistency. St. Brown ensures Reynolds will see softer coverage and Detroit should be one of the higher scoring offenses this season. He's a good third wide receiver/flex option until Jameson Williams returns from suspension. FAAB: $6-$12

Tutu Atwell, LAR - I talked about Atwell in this space last week yet he remains only 25 percent rostered in Yahoo leagues. He's been incredibly efficient and once the touchdowns start coming, he'll come at a much greater FAAB cost. FAAB: $6-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tank Dell, HOU - One of the more unheralded rookie wide receivers, Dell has probably gone under the radar a bit due to landing in Houston. After a quiet Week 1 when he finished with three catches for 33 yards, Dell finished Week 2 with a solid 10-7-72-1 line. If he hasn't established himself as the second receiving option over Robert Woods, it's likely a matter of time before that happens. This could be a sneaky good passing offense for the rest of the season, and Dell would be a significant reason why. FAAB: $4-$8

TIGHT ENDS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Zach Ertz, ARI - Ertz has established a good rapport with Joshua Dobbs, evidenced by 18 targets. He's parlayed those targets into 12 catches for 77 yards and barely missed a long touchdown in the loss to the Giants on Sunday. There hasn't been a lot of consistency at the position league-wide, and the absences of Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews didn't help either. The Arizona wide receivers aren't elite, which makes expecting 6-8 targets a week for Ertz reasonable. FAAB: $6-$12

DEFENSE

HAIL MARY

Kansas City Chiefs - They're home, have Chris Jones back, are playing the Bears and are heavily favored. In case you haven't been watching, Chicago's offense hasn't lived up to their offseason hype yet. Here's your streaming defense for the week. FAAB: $1-$2