NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Pickups

Tyson Bagent , CHI - While he didn't exactly play well in relief of Justin Fields on Sunday, it's important to remember that Bagent is a rookie who had not had a snap all season. Fields is expected to miss at least this week, putting Bagent in line for his first start.

Sam Howell , WAS - Howell has been here multiple times this season, and outside of his matchup against the Bills has had at least 19.9 fantasy points in each game. He is rostered in only 38 percent of Yahoo leagues despite averaging more fantasy points than Dak Prescott , Matthew Stafford , Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow . FAAB: $5-$10

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

There should be some decent waiver action this week with a few significant injuries sidelining quarterbacks and running back for Week 7. And after two teams on bye Week 6, six have a bye this week, so there likely will be heavier activity on the waiver wire this week.

Both the 49ers and Eagles made the '72 Dolphins' week as the two remaining undefeated teams both lost on the road.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Sam Howell, WAS - Howell has been here multiple times this season, and outside of his matchup against the Bills has had at least 19.9 fantasy points in each game. He is rostered in only 38 percent of Yahoo leagues despite averaging more fantasy points than Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow. FAAB: $5-$10

Hail Mary

Tyson Bagent, CHI - While he didn't exactly play well in relief of Justin Fields on Sunday, it's important to remember that Bagent is a rookie who had not had a snap all season. Fields is expected to miss at least this week, putting Bagent in line for his first start. A home matchup against the Raiders is decent and Bagent will get a full week of snaps with the first team. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell, SF - The only certainty in the 49ers' backfield is that Christian McCaffrey likely will miss this week's game against the Vikings. Mitchell had been the top backup until he missed two games with a knee injury, and Mason assumed a bigger role the last three games, including a touchdown in each of the last two. Mason outperformed Mitchell on Sunday in relief of McCaffrey and is the preferred pick, but by only a hair. Unfortunately, most waivers will run before we see who gets more work in practice this week, so it might be worth putting in a bid for both. Also be on the lookout for a timetable on CMC's injury and adjust your bidding accordingly. FAAB: Mason $5-$10, Mitchell $4-$8

Secondary Targets

Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, LAR - Kyren Williams (out) and Ronnie Rivers are both dealing with injuries. Evans is a late sixth-round pick out of Mississippi and played at TCU before transferring. He is something of a gamble considering how potent Kyren Williams has looked running the ball. The Rams have a solid offensive line and the passing attack will keep defenses on their toes. However, veteran Royce Freeman likely will get called up from the practice squad and will get work, especially in passing downs to help pass protect. Expect some sort of committee with Evans being the slightly better target. FAAB: Evans $4-$8, Freeman $3-$6

Latavius Murray, BUF - The three-man backfield committee in Buffalo was reduced to two Sunday night with the injury to Damien Harris. It's uncertain how long Harris will be out, but it's safe to say he won't play this week (the good news is Harris seems to be doing well recovering from his neck injury). His absence led to Murray getting a season-high 12 carries (previous high was six). Murray is a much bigger running back than James Cook, so it would make sense the Bills turn to him for the goal-line work with Harris out. Despite their struggles against the Giants on Sunday night, the Bills remain one of the more potent offenses and have no elite run defenses on their schedule in the near future. FAAB: $4-$8

Keaontay Ingram, ARI - The Cardinals' backfield is a mess with Ingram, Emari Demercado and Damien Williams part of a three-headed monster that is their timeshare. Ingram has emerged to be the fantasy commodity to own, though the committee approach greatly decreases his upside. I wouldn't be thrilled if I was forced to start him this week, but it's a better-than-average matchup against the Seahawks. FAAB: $3-$6

Craig Reynolds, DET - David Montgomery (ribs) looks like he'll miss this week's game, but Jahmyr Gibbs should return from a hamstring injury after missing the last two games. Reynolds had 43 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches (most coming on catches) and should still have a role this week. Hamstring injuries tend to linger for running backs, and it's unlikely Gibbs gets full-time touches this week. FAAB: $3-$6

Devin Singletary, HOU - First, it's important to note that Houston has a bye this week, so this is looking ahead to Week 8. It appears the Texans are going to give Singletary a shot at a larger role with Dameon Pierce struggling to start the season (2.9 yards per carry, one touchdown). Singletary narrowly finished with more touches than Pierce (14 to 13) and appears to have carved out a role in the Houston backfield. FAAB: $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

Rashee Rice, KC - After Thursday's win against the Broncos, Rice has double-digit fantasy points in four of his six games this season. Rice averages 4.7 targets per games, most among the Kansas City wide receivers. The next three matchups against the Chargers (31), Broncos (18) and Dolphins (24) are excellent considering their ranks against wide receivers. The defensive emphasis will be, as always, to slow Travis Kelce, leaving Rice to face softer coverage. FAAB: $6-$12

Curtis Samuel, WAS - It seems like the Commanders do their best to make Samuel a big part of their red-zone game plan, whether rushing or receiving. He's up to three touchdowns this season with three red-zone targets through the passing attack and three red-zone carries as well. His 31 targets equals Jahan Dotson who had a goose egg against the Falcons. The schedule for Samuel and the Washington wide receivers is soft the next five games, facing teams who rank 14th, 21st (Giants twice), 27th and 32nd against wide receivers. FAAB: $6-$12

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Michael Mayer, LV - Rookie Michael Mayer went from a career-high 35 receiving yards to 75 yards this last week and led all Raiders' receivers. He is among the talented rookies at the position who have made an immediate impact and it's likely it just took a few weeks for him to get acclimated to the pro game. Whatever category you consider — snaps, routes run, targets — all have trended upward and it's a matter of time before he finds the end zone. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Taysom Hill, NO - Hill had his best fantasy game of the season Sunday, finishing with an 8-7-49 receiving line while also completing a pass for four yards. The key is Juwan Johnson was out for a third week with a calf injury and did not practice Monday. The Saints played from behind and had to throw 50 times, which is why Hill had so many targets. However, Hill can throw, run and catch the ball in any given week, making him something of a boom-or-bust play. At this position, I think the risk is worth the potential reward. FAAB: $4-$8

DEFENSE

Primary Targets

Cleveland Browns - If the Browns can stifle the 49ers' offense, they can do that to anyone in the league. A poor showing against the Ravens led to them being dropped to a 29 percent ownership on Yahoo, and it's likely it'll never be this low again. This isn't a streaming option; this is a solid option to use on a weekly basis, which is why I'm suggesting a bigger bid in this category than usual. The Seahawks and Raiders (in that order) are good streaming options this week. FAAB: $3-$6