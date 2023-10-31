NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Will Levis , TEN - OK, seven rushes for 11 yards is nothing to get excited about but throwing for four touchdowns is. It's always a smart idea to target DeAndre Hopkins in the red zone and the presence of Derrick Henry helps keep the defense soft for the passing attack. Levis will start Thursday night and there's the opportunity here for him to take the job and run with it even after Ryan Tannehill gets healthy. FAAB: $3-$6

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Last week the waiver wire was fruitful. This week, not so much. I think it's best, generally speaking, to save your FAAB or top waiver-wire priority pick for an upcoming week.

The Chiefs might not be as good as we all think, right? The Panthers finally got into the win column and the battle of New York was an ugly game. My Bills won (thankfully) and I have no idea what's going on with the 49ers. I'd guess Philadelphia looks like the best team in the league and while Washington seems to be their cryptonite to some extent, the Eagles likely won't play them in the playoffs.

The Chiefs might not be as good as we all think, right? The Panthers finally got into the win column and the battle of New York was an ugly game. My Bills won (thankfully) and I have no idea what's going on with the 49ers. I'd guess Philadelphia looks like the best team in the league and while Washington seems to be their cryptonite to some extent, the Eagles likely won't play them in the playoffs.

Last week the waiver wire was fruitful. This week, not so much. I think it's best, generally speaking, to save your FAAB or top waiver-wire priority pick for an upcoming week.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Will Levis, TEN - OK, seven rushes for 11 yards is nothing to get excited about but throwing for four touchdowns is. It's always a smart idea to target DeAndre Hopkins in the red zone and the presence of Derrick Henry helps keep the defense soft for the passing attack. Levis will start Thursday night and there's the opportunity here for him to take the job and run with it even after Ryan Tannehill gets healthy. FAAB: $3-$6

Jaren Hall, Nick Mullens, MIN - It's brutal for the Vikings to lose Kirk Cousins, who played great football this season. Hall should start this week and then hand the reins over to Mullens once he comes off IR. This is a case of the receivers making the quarterbacks relevant and not the other way around. Keep that in mind. FAAB: Hall $2-$4, Mullens $4-$8

Jameis Winston, NO - Does he get dealt Tuesday by the trade deadline and end up in Minnesota? Maybe, maybe not. There's some nice upside if this scenario plays out given the receivers he would have to target. FAAB: $2-$4

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Emari Demercado, ARI - He's only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues but clearly is the top running back for the Cardinals. Any running back who gets 21 touches in a game shouldn't be on waivers, and James Conner doesn't have a concrete timetable to return. The only bad news is Arizona has a bunch of tough games upcoming — Browns, Falcons and Rams in the next four weeks. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Zach Charbonnet, SEA - Charbonnet out-snapped Kenneth Walker on Sunday, 31-24. Walker was probably on a pitch count thanks to his calf injury and will continue to be the lead back, but Charbonnet clearly has a role in the Seattle offense. In a limited sample, Charbonnet averages 5.8 yards per carry and is a capable receiver who has size and speed. He'll likely continue to get modest work, but if Walker remains gimpy (or worse), Charbonnet can step in. FAAB: $4-$8

Devin Singletary, HOU - For the second straight week Singletary had double-digit touches and it seems clear he's in a timeshare with Dameon Pierce. The schedule lines up nicely with the Texans facing teams no better than 20th vs. running backs in four of their next six games. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Leonard Fournette, BUF - Believe it or not, Fournette is only 28 and the Bills still have a decent offense. He's bigger than James Cook and might handle the goal-line work, though Latavius Murray is still in the mix. FAAB: $1-$2

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Rashid Shaheed, NO - Shaheed is a boom-or-bust player who has a low floor but also a high ceiling. He has double-digit fantasy points in four games this season (full point PPR) and is up to three touchdowns on the season. If your league counts kick returns for touchdowns, he has that upside as well. He has two favorable matchups the next two weeks against the Vikings and Bears and should see an uptick in targets after getting three Week 8. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

K.J. Osborn, MIN - Without Justin Jefferson, the three main targets for the Vikings are Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Osborn. Perhaps you need to have a "J" in your first name to be a Vikings' receiver — two is even better. Osborn finished with 10-8-99 on Sunday and proved to be the leading yardage leader for the game. The next few weeks lines up favorably for him as the next four games sees him against teams ranked 12 or worse against wide receivers. Keep in mind Addison is the more desirable wide receiver between the two and that Justin Jefferson guy is slated to come back in a few weeks. FAAB: $1-$2

Marvin Mims, DEN - Let's hope Jerry Jeudy gets dealt before Tuesday's deadline and that brings Mims into a bigger role for the Broncos. This is totally a speculative add, but Mims has upside if Jeudy gets traded. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Taysom Hill, NO - Hill can put up fantasy points in a variety of ways and maybe the Saints are committed to using him even with Juwan Johnson back. He threw two passes for 44 yards, ran for 63 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Saints put up 38 points on the Colts. If he's out there, go get him. FAAB: $8-$16

Trey McBride, ARI - I'll admit I'm probably a week late on McBride, who handled starting duties gainfully with Zach Ertz on IR. McBride profiles as a better receiver than blocker and has probably had a lot of work with Joshua Dobbs with both being backups heading into the season. Tight end has been a tricky position to navigate this season, so I don't mind taking a flyer, especially if you don't have player to count on consistently at the position. FAAB: $5-$10