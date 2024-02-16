RotoWire Joke Strap League Recap: Greg Wilson Gets and Gives the Glory

Dave Williamson, known for recently touring with the legendary For Osos Vodka co-owner Bert Krishner, led "Meat Sweats" with grit and lots of heat that cooked up the best record at 10-4. Jenn Sterger, a former New York Jets girl turned comedian, brought her undeniable charm to the "New Phone, Who This?" squad. Joe Bartnick, a comic who regularly opens for his "Old Dads" co-star, Bill Burr, captained the "AndyReidsTits" team with gusto.

Throughout the season, these comedic talents brought their wits to their weekly lineups, weaving their unique insight into every matchup. From unruly banter in the chat room to playful jabs on social media, the camaraderie among the league's comedians added an extra layer of entertainment to the proceedings.

In case you missed the opening act, let's rewind to our draft, where comedians donned their RotoWire hats for a shot at gridiron glory. Laughs reverberated as teams like Dave Williamson's "Meat Sweats" and Jay Davis' "Funny Freaks" unleashed their comedic prowess, drafted stars like Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey and set the stage for a season of epic roast battles and unforeseen plot twists.

And then there was Jay Davis -- affectionately dubbed "The Godfather of Sunset Strip Comedy" for helping build the careers of many comics, including Dane Cook -- whose "Funny Freaks" squad kept opponents laughing all season long. Monique Marvez, hailed for her unapologetic humor and razor-sharp wit, led "Mo' Winners" through its first season of fantasy football.

National touring comic, Jason Rennebu, regularly opening for Nick Swardson, gave it his all and emerged victorious in the "Toilet Bowl," proving that winning isn't always about finishing first but about never giving up.

All in all, though, it was Greg Wilson from CBS's "The Neighbors", a seasoned comedian and champion both on and off the stage, who emerged victorious. His "Stache Makes Cash" squad not only clinched the championship but also captured hearts with his generous donation of the $3,000 first-place prize to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

As we bid adieu to another season of laughter and upsets, we extend heartfelt gratitude to all the comedians who brought their A-game to the gridiron. And of course, a special thank you to RotoWire for providing the platform for this unique blend of comedy and philanthropy.

Here's to another season of gridiron clashes, punchlines, and above all, making a difference.

Until next year, may your fantasy teams be as strong as your open mic material!

JOKE STRAP SERIES RECAP