Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- C.J. Stroud was respectable in Week 1 at Baltimore. Despite playing in comeback mode, he put up huge numbers (384 yards and two TDs) against the Colts. He had his big game with four starting OL missing.
- Baker Mayfield has started the year with a soft schedule. However, he's thrown three TDs and has a 300-yard game already.
Running Backs
- With Cam Akers deactivated, Kyren Williams was a three-down RB vs the 49ers. He produced 98 yards and a TD to go with 10 targets.
- Zack Moss (18 carries, four targets) was the clear lead RB for the Colts. He could hold that role until Jonathan Taylor comes back (if or when that happens).
- Gus Edwards is averaging nine touches and 5.22 yards per carry. He's seeing less work than Justice Hill. Hill is averaging 11 touches and 2.8 yards per touch. Both have been used in the red zone.
- Tyjae Spears played over
- Tyjae Spears played over half the snaps in Week 1 and had four touches. In Week 2, he had 10 touches for 55 yards. He should retain a role behind Derrick Henry.
- Latavius Murray has 11 touches over two weeks and is slightly ahead of Damien Harris in touches. Murray's averaging 4.36 yards per touch. He's sharing red-zone work with Harris.
- When David Montgomery left the Lions with a knee injury, Craig Reynolds stepped into Montgomery's role. He had three carries and a target.
Wide Receivers
- Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Tank Dell are each seeing significant volume and producing. Despite OL issues, C.J. Stroud has proven to be able to get his WRs the football.
- Josh Reynolds is the primary outside WR for the Lions. He's been targeted six and seven times, and he's averaging 73 yards and a TD.
- Jayden Reed has 13 targets in two games and he scored twice against the Falcons. Just note that Christian Watson and Aaron Jones could be back soon.
- With Darnell Mooney leaving the Week 2 game with a knee injury, Chase Claypool collected eight targets and scored a TD.
- Even though the Falcons don't throw the ball often, Mack Hollins has three catches and at least four targets in each game.
Tight Ends
- Zach Ertz is averaging six receptions, 38.5 yards and nine targets. Both Ertz and WR Marquise Brown are the Cardinals' top options in the passing game.
- Logan Thomas had eight targets in Week 1. He scored and was on his way to another big game before suffering a concussion. His replacement, John Bates had five targets. That could have been a pair of eight-target games for Thomas.
- Tyler Conklin was targeted six times in Zach Wilson's first start of 2023. Conklin caught five passes for 50 yards.
- Dawson Knox is seeing fewer targets than Dalton Kincaid. However, Knox has at least four targets in each game.
- After being targeted three times in the opener, Cade Otton caught all six targets for 41 yards in Week 2.