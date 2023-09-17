Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud was respectable in Week 1 at Baltimore. Despite playing in comeback mode, he put up huge numbers (384 yards and two TDs) against the Colts. He had his big game with four starting OL missing.

Baker Mayfield has started the year with a soft schedule. However, he's thrown three TDs and has a 300-yard game already. Running Backs With Cam Akers deactivated, Kyren Williams was a three-down RB vs the 49ers. He produced 98 yards and a TD to go with 10 targets.

Zack Moss (18 carries, four targets) was the clear lead RB for the Colts. He could hold that role until Jonathan Taylor comes back (if or when that happens).

Gus Edwards is averaging nine touches and 5.22 yards per carry. He's seeing less work than Justice Hill. Hill is averaging 11 touches and 2.8 yards per touch. Both have been used in the red zone.

Tyjae Spears played over