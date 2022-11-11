Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Week 10 Injury Report: Four QBs Questionable, RBs Ready to Rumble

Week 10 Injury Report: Four QBs Questionable, RBs Ready to Rumble

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 11, 2022

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Injuries to running backs take center stage in fantasy football most weeks, but this time around it's the quarterbacks who demand most of our attention. Four starters enter the weekend listed as questionable, and all appear to truly be that as of Friday evening.

You'll find them listed below in the bottom section, which can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning as inactives come out. First, let's see who's in and who's out for sure...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

     

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable 🤔

     

     

    

The four QBs may all be game-time decisions, though in Stafford's case that probably means the Rams will know Saturday, even if they don't make the knowledge public (he needs to clear concussion protocol, i.e., get clearance from both the team medical staff and an independent neurologist).

McKinnon and Elliott are the RBs who appear truly questionable, with potential absences benefitting Clyde Edwards-Helaire / Isiah Pacheco (KC) and Tony Pollard / Malik Davis (DAL).

Cooks is the only big-name WR listed as questionable, and even he would probably be in the 'expected to play' section above if not for missing last week due to frustration with the team. The wrist injury probably won't keep him out, considering he'd been playing through it before missing last Thursday's game. 

Collins is also questionable, and missed the past two games. He was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, so he might play. If not, Phillip Dorsett and/or Chris Moore will fill in again.

At tight end, the big news this week is Darren Waller (hamstring) landing on IR. Deep-leaguers and DFS punt-play seekers might consider Kylen Granson if Alie-Cox joins Jelani Woods (O - shoulder) on the inactive list. I would't necessarily advise it, considering the three-man committee has done little outside the red zone this year and Granson is meh.

       

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

       

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: San Francisco vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: San Francisco vs. Chargers
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 10
New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 10
Week 10 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent
Week 10 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent
NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 10 at FanDuel Sportsbook
NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 10 at FanDuel Sportsbook