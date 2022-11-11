Week 10 Injury Report: Four QBs Questionable, RBs Ready to Rumble

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Injuries to running backs take center stage in fantasy football most weeks, but this time around it's the quarterbacks who demand most of our attention. Four starters enter the weekend listed as questionable, and all appear to truly be that as of Friday evening.
You'll find them listed below in the bottom section, which can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning as inactives come out. First, let's see who's in and who's out for sure...
Good to Go 💯
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) + WRs Allen Lazard (shoulder) & Sammy Watkins (knee)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee) & WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
- RB Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
- WR Mike Evans (ribs/ankle)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- RB Mark Ingram (knee)
- RB Deon Jackson (knee)
- RB Malcom Brown (hamstring)
- WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (ankle)
- WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)
- WR Mecole Hardman (groin)
- WR Josh Reynolds (back)
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
- WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
- WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique) & TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring)
- TE David Njoku (ankle)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
- TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LB Shaquille Leonard (neck)
- DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) + S Amani Hooker (shoulder) + OLB Bud Dupree (hip) + LB Zach Cunningham (elbow)
- OLB Baron Browning (hip)
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee)
- CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) + DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) + S Jordan Poyer (D - elbow) + DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
- CBs Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) & William Jackson (back)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abs) + LB Pete Werner (ankle) + G Andrus Peat (triceps) + C Erik McCoy (calf)
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) + CB Eric Stokes (ankle)
- DL Arik Armstead (foot) + DE Samson Ebukam (quad)
- C Rodney Hudson (knee) + G Max Garcia (shoulder)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) - 9:30 a.m. ET
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) - 9:30 ET
- OLB T.J. Watt (IR - knee) - 1 ET
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - 1 ET
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - MNF
Truly Questionable 🤔
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) & WR Treylon Burks (IR - foot) - 1 ET
- QB Josh Allen (elbow) - 1 ET
- RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee/hammy) - 1 ET
- WRs Brandin Cooks (wrist) & Nico Collins (groin) - 1 ET
- TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) - 1 ET
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) - 4:25 ET
- QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) - 4:25 ET
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) - 4:25 ET
- WR Amari Rodgers (hamstring) - 4:25 ET
- K Matt Prater (illness) - 4:25 ET
- RB J.D. McKissic (neck) - MNF
The four QBs may all be game-time decisions, though in Stafford's case that probably means the Rams will know Saturday, even if they don't make the knowledge public (he needs to clear concussion protocol, i.e., get clearance from both the team medical staff and an independent neurologist).
McKinnon and Elliott are the RBs who appear truly questionable, with potential absences benefitting Clyde Edwards-Helaire / Isiah Pacheco (KC) and Tony Pollard / Malik Davis (DAL).
Cooks is the only big-name WR listed as questionable, and even he would probably be in the 'expected to play' section above if not for missing last week due to frustration with the team. The wrist injury probably won't keep him out, considering he'd been playing through it before missing last Thursday's game.
Collins is also questionable, and missed the past two games. He was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, so he might play. If not, Phillip Dorsett and/or Chris Moore will fill in again.
At tight end, the big news this week is Darren Waller (hamstring) landing on IR. Deep-leaguers and DFS punt-play seekers might consider Kylen Granson if Alie-Cox joins Jelani Woods (O - shoulder) on the inactive list. I would't necessarily advise it, considering the three-man committee has done little outside the red zone this year and Granson is meh.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- DE Marcus Davenport (calf) + S P.J. Williams (illness) + S Marcus Maye (abs) - 1 ET
- LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) - 4:05 ET
- S Budda Baker (ankle) + CB Byron Murphy (back) - 4:25 ET
- CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) - MNF
- LB Cole Holcomb (foot) - MNF