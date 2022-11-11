Week 10 Injury Report: Four QBs Questionable, RBs Ready to Rumble

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Injuries to running backs take center stage in fantasy football most weeks, but this time around it's the quarterbacks who demand most of our attention. Four starters enter the weekend listed as questionable, and all appear to truly be that as of Friday evening.

You'll find them listed below in the bottom section, which can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning as inactives come out. First, let's see who's in and who's out for sure...

Good to Go 💯

The eight (8) players the #49ers will welcome back Sunday night against the #Chargers: WR Deebo Samuel

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DE Jordan Willis

OL Colton McKivitz November 11, 2022

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Helps Devin Singletary and Gabriel Davis https://t.co/fY7PSZ7Nyt — Scary Jerry (blue-check buyer / Parody account) (@JerryDonabedian) November 11, 2022

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) - 9:30 a.m. ET

Daboll sounded optimistic that the three questionable players will be active. I'm expecting Golladay to have a fairly prominent role https://t.co/co9r6T17lq — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 11, 2022

Today's practice report:

DNP: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and C Tyler Larsen (back) Limited: LB David Mayo (hamstring) Full: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Speaking with local reporters, T.J. Watt says he will play Sunday vs #Saints and doesn't anticipate he'll be on a snap count — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2022

Truly Questionable 🤔

RB J.D. McKissic (neck) - MNF

The four QBs may all be game-time decisions, though in Stafford's case that probably means the Rams will know Saturday, even if they don't make the knowledge public (he needs to clear concussion protocol, i.e., get clearance from both the team medical staff and an independent neurologist).

McKinnon and Elliott are the RBs who appear truly questionable, with potential absences benefitting Clyde Edwards-Helaire / Isiah Pacheco (KC) and Tony Pollard / Malik Davis (DAL).

Cooks is the only big-name WR listed as questionable, and even he would probably be in the 'expected to play' section above if not for missing last week due to frustration with the team. The wrist injury probably won't keep him out, considering he'd been playing through it before missing last Thursday's game.

Collins is also questionable, and missed the past two games. He was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, so he might play. If not, Phillip Dorsett and/or Chris Moore will fill in again.

At tight end, the big news this week is Darren Waller (hamstring) landing on IR. Deep-leaguers and DFS punt-play seekers might consider Kylen Granson if Alie-Cox joins Jelani Woods (O - shoulder) on the inactive list. I would't necessarily advise it, considering the three-man committee has done little outside the red zone this year and Granson is meh.

Cowboys RB coach Skip Peete said last week he feels RB Tony Pollard's "max" is 30 snaps, at which point he loses some of juice. Pollard: "I definitely can do more." He feels that is understood. "I'm pretty he didn't mean exactly a 30-play cutoff." pic.twitter.com/t0rt7MhDoq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 10, 2022

Officially Ezekiel Elliott is questionable for Sunday's game vs. Green Bay with his knee injury. Truly believe this will trend toward game time decision. LB Anthony Barr has been ruled out with hamstring injury. Everybody else is good to go. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 11, 2022

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen