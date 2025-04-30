LIV Golf heads to South Korea for the first time as Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, site of the Presidents Cup in 2015, will be the host venue. Let's break down the teams heading into the event, with the teams getting a month off following this week's tournament.

LIV Golf Korea: Team Power Rankings

1. Legion XIII

Legion XIII reclaims their top spot in this week's power rankings following their fourth top-2 finish of the year and first victory since the season-opening event. Captain Jon Rahm is still in search of his first individual win of the year but his consistency has been impressive as he's posted 11 consecutive top-10 finishes on LIV dating back to last year. Tyrrell Hatton is also coming off his best result of the year (T5).

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt

2. Ripper GC

Although Ripper GC was unable to hold onto their 36-hole lead in Mexico City, they were five strokes clear of third place and now have four podium finishes through six tournaments. Lucas Herbert led the way with a T2 result amongst a star-studded top of the leaderboard and is up to fourth in the individual standings. Cameron Smith has posted a better finish in four consecutive events.

Predicted order of Finish: Herbert, Marc Leishman, Smith, Matt Jones

3. Crushers GC

Crushers GC will look to bounce back from a disappointing final round that saw them fall from second to fifth place Sunday. Bryson DeChambeau looked like he might pick up his first victory of the year but stumbled late to share runner-up honors with Herbert. This team has developed more consistency as the season has gone on, with every player finishing in the top-30 in each of the last two events.

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

4. 4Aces GC

The three best finishes this year for 4Aces GC have come over the last three tournaments and it's safe to say that it has been a team effort. Harold Varner III extended his streak of finishes in the top half of the field to six and every player posted a top-20 in Mexico City. Captain Dustin Johnson has certainly done his part as of late with top-10s in two of the last three.

Predicted order of Finish: Patrick Reed, Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Varner III

5. Torque GC

Torque GC is coming off a third place finish last week for their second podium finish of the year. Joaquin Niemann picked up his third victory already as he's putting together a record-breaking campaign. That's overshadowed an impressive season by Sebastian Munoz, who leads the team with four top-10s. If Mito Pereira gets going the ceiling is sky high for this group, but he currently sits in the drop zone.

Predicted order of Finish: Carlos Ortiz, Niemann, Munoz, Pereira

6. Stinger GC

Moving up two spots in this week's rankings we find Stinger GC at six. The group has one runner-up result and outside of that they've been right around the middle of the pack. At age 40, Charl Schwartzel is having a resurgence as his pair of top-10s has already matched last year's total. We also can't forget his countrymate Dean Burmester, who is one spot above him in the individual standings in eighth place.

Predicted order of Finish: Schwartzel, Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace

7. Smash GC

Smash GC is coming off their best finish of the season to give them a slight bump in the rankings, although the team probably has its eyes on better than a sixth place result. Talor Gooch was the catalyst with a second-straight top-15 finish, while Brooks Koepka is looking for more consistent results as he has three finishes outside the top-half of the field. Graeme McDowell bounced back from two subpar efforts for his second top-20 of the year in Mexico City.

Predicted order of Finish: Koepka, Gooch, Jason Kokrak, McDowell

8. Fireballs GC

Falling three spots in this week's power rankings we find Fireballs GC, who continue to be the most difficult team to predict. They're coming off their worst showing of the year in which Sergio Garcia surprisingly bested only three golfers. David Puig continues to chug along with a sixth consecutive top-20 result and that moves him up to seventh in the individual standings. The team has three wins and three finishes of fifth or worse. Talk about feast-or-famine.

Predicted order of Finish: Garcia, Puig, Luis Masaveu, Abraham Ancer

9. RangeGoats GC

It may have only been a ninth place finish for RangeGoats GC last week, but their two-under final round tied for the second best of the day as they look to build momentum heading to Korea. Ben Campbell withdrew due to a wrist injury after Round 1 and was replaced by John Catlin. He's a possible candidate to fill in for Campbell, who is aiming to return in June. Bubba Watson got things going last time out for his first top-10 of the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Peter Uihlein, Watson, Catlin, Matthew Wolff

10. HyFlyers GC

Speaking of momentum, that has been slashed when it comes to HyFlyers GC, whose 10th place showing in Mexico City was their worst since the season opener. Cameron Tringale had a rare off week, while the main culprit has been Andy Ogletree as he's right on the border of the drop zone currently. Phil Mickelson posted yet another finish in the top half of the field which has him 14th in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Tringale, Brendan Steele, Mickelson, Ogletree

11. Cleeks Golf Club

This is the point of the power rankings where the optimism starts to dwindle. Cleeks Golf Club has finished 11th or 12th in five consecutive tournaments. The plus side is they've avoided a last place result, and Richard Bland now has three top-15s while Frederik Kjettrup's T30 last week was his best of the year. The team really needs to Adrian Meronk to find his early season form in order to exceed expectations.

Predicted order of Finish: Meronk, Bland, Martin Kaymer, Kjettrup

12. Iron Heads GC

Iron Heads GC were a distant last by 10 strokes in Mexico City as Danny Lee, Kevin Na and Yubin Jang all finished outside the top-40. Jinichiro Kozuma made his return after missing the first five events and showed little signs of rust with a 21st place result. The team should also benefit from Na and Jang and returning to Korea. That's enough for them to avoid the last spot in the rankings.

Predicted order of Finish: Na, Kozuma, Jang, Lee

13. Majesticks GC

Speaking of which, that's where we find Majesticks GC in the rankings once again, although they did end their three tournament stretch of last place results with a 12th place finish last week. Sam Horsfield leads the team in 29th place in the individual standings, which gives a good sense of where this team is at. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter both currently sit in the drop zone.

Predicted order of Finish: Horsfield, Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Westwood