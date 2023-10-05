Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 80 Dawson vs. Green

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) v. JJ Aldrich (12-6-0)

Montana De La Rosa - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

JJ Aldrich - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 3 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This is about as close a fight as it gets. Whoever gets the takedown and control first in each round is likely to win that round. Aldrich has struggled against higher levels of competition, and while De La Rosa is 1-3-1 over her last five, she has faced quality opponents and fought well. I expect De La Rosa to control the pace and get the early takedowns to seal each round.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: De La Rosa

Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-3-0) v. Aori Qileng (24-11-0)

Johnny Munoz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Aori Qileng - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a low-level bantamweight fight. Both fighters are 2-3 in their UFC tenures, each coming from a loss. I would give Aori an edge on the feet and Munoz the edge on the mat. If Munoz avoids the knockout, I expect him to find enough success on the mat to win two rounds or record an early submission.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Munoz Jr.

Kanako Murata (12-2-0) v. Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5-0)

Kanako Murata - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

Vanessa Demopoulos - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 59" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Demopoulos's best path to win is to keep this on the feet. However, I do not see her having much success in doing so. I expect Murata to find early success with takedowns and keep Demopoulos controlled on the mat for several minutes, ultimately winning a unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Murata

Nate Maness (14-3-0) v. Mateus Mendonca (10-1-0)

Nate Maness - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Mateus Mendonca - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an entertaining fight for as long as it lasts. Both guys fight at a high pace and love to apply constant pressure. Maness is riding a two-fight losing streak, and it does not get any easier here. Mendonca lost his UFC debut, but it one of the more exciting prospects in the UFC. I expect the grappling to be close, but Mendonca has a considerable edge on the feet, which should be the difference. This is a great fight to target for DFS.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Mendonca

Karolina Kowalkiewicz - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 15 wins

Diana Belbita - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: After losing five in a row with thoughts of retirement, Kowalkiewicz has rattled off three consecutive wins. In her most recent fight, Belbita got herself back in the win column, moving her to 2-3 in the UFC. I expect the fight to primarily take place on the feet, where it should be pretty even. The ground game will likely be the difference in this one, and Belbita should be the stronger of the two on the ground.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Belbita

Philipe Lins (17-5-0) v. Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1)

Philipe Lins - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

Ion Cutelaba - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 15 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Lins is riding a three-fight winning streak, albeit against lower-level competition. In his most recent fight, Cutelaba won just the second of his last eight fights dating back to 2020. I expect Cutelaba to have the edge everywhere, but his cardio is sometimes concerning. If his cardio holds, he should smash his price tag and win handily.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Cutelaba

Bill Algeo (17-7-0) v. Alexander Hernandez (14-6-0)

Bill Algeo - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

Alexander Hernandez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Another fight that should be close and likely goes to the judge's scorecards. Algeo will have an edge in volume and grappling, while Hernandez will have an edge in power and wrestling. I do not see a high score coming out of this fight without a finish. If there is a finish, it will likely come from Hernandez, making him a solid GPP dart throw.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Algeo

Drew Dober (26-12-0) v. Rick Glenn 22-7-2)

Drew Dober - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 26 wins

Rick Glenn - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 16 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Glenn has an outside chance to record a knockout and considerable upset, but I do not see it happening. Dober will be better everywhere and has fought the better competition. I expect Dober to control this fight and win either by knockout or unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Dober

Alex Morono (23-8-0) v. Joaquin Buckley (16-6-0)

Alex Morono - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 23 wins

Joaquin Buckley - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Buckley is always live for an early knockout and recorded one in three of his last four wins. Morono has the power and grappling to record early finishes but sees most of his fights go to a decision. This fight should be close, but if Morono avoids the knockout, I expect him to take a close decision.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Morono

Joe Pyfer - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Abdul Razak Alhassan - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Pyfer gets another step up in competition, but it should not be anything he cannot handle. Alhassan has scary power and is always a threat to end the fight early. However, Pyfer will have the edge everywhere and should handle the challenge. I expect the prospect to continue his rise and record another early finish, making him one of the best plays for DFS.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Pyfer

Grant Dawson - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 20 wins

Bobby Green - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 30 wins

DFS Perspective: While Green is still entertaining at this stage in his career, he has noticeably declined in some areas. However, he is coming off an impressive win in which he submitted Tony Ferguson in Round 3. Dawson continued his winning ways, winning his third in a row, and still has yet to lose in the UFC. The striking will likely be close, but I expect Dawson to get right to his strengths, recording takedowns early and keeping control on the mat. Dawson will likely shatter value and be one of the highest-owned fighters on the slate.

UFC Vegas 80 Pick: Dawson

