Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 83 Song vs. Gutierrez

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 83 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Tatsuro Taira (14-0-0) v. Carlos Hernandez (9-2-0)

Tatsuro Taira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

Carlos Hernandez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Taira should be leagues ahead of Hernandez anywhere the fight goes, particularly on the feet. I would not expect Taira's undefeated streak to end here. He has scored well in all of his wins, making him a solid play for all DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Taira

Stephanie Egger (8-4-0) v. Luana Santos (6-1-0)

Stephanie Egger - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Luana Santos - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Santos made quick work in her UFC debut, recording a first-round knockout. Though Egger presents a slightly different challenge and is a better fighter than Santos's first opponent, I expect Santos's full skill set to be on display and to make quick work again in this one. She could be one of the best plays on the slate if she finishes the fight in the first round again.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Santos

Steve Garcia (14-5-0) v. Melquizael Costa (20-6-0)

Steve Garcia - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Melquizael Costa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Garcia is on a two-fight winning streak and is now 3-2 in the UFC promotion. All three wins are by knockout, and he is as dangerous as it gets on the feet. Costa earned his first UFC win last time out, winning unanimously after a solid 15 minutes. Each fighter has a path to victory. Costa's best bet is to get this to the mat, as striking with Garcia likely wouldn't end well for him. I will lean on Garcia's experience and takedown defense to get this win. This fight makes an excellent choice for GPP lineups.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Garcia

Hyun Sung Park (8-0-0) v. Shannon Ross (13-8-0)

Hyun Sung Park - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Shannon Ross - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Ross has not shown anything worth a damn in the UFC or his Contender Series fight. His two fights in the UFC ended with him being knocked out in under a minute. Park is a tenacious, undefeated fighter, and I expect him to record another early finish here. Park is among the best plays on the slate for all contests and will be a popular pick.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Park

Kenan Song (21-7-0) v. Kevin Jousset (9-2-0)

Song Kenan - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 20 wins

Kevin Jousset - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Song has far more experience than Jousset, but that would be the only advantage I give him. Though he has power, it will quickly be negated by the nasty straight jab that Jousset throws down the pipe. I expect Jousset to record another early finish and crush value at his tag for DFS.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Jousset

Andre Muniz (23-6-0) v. Jun Yong Park (17-5-0)

Andre Muniz - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 78" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 23 wins

Jun Yong Park - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Muniz will always be an active threat for an early submission, particularly by armbar, but I think that will be his only path to victory in this one. Park will be lightyears ahead on the feet and the much better wrestler. I expect Park to take this a bit slower to avoid putting himself in danger, but is a safe play for cash contests.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Park

Nasrat Haqparast (15-5-0) v. Jamie Mullarkey (17-6-0)

Nasrat Haqparast - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Jamie Mullarkey - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Mullarkey will have the edge on the mat if he can get it there. If Haqparast intends to throw more volume, he will have a considerable edge on the feet, particularly with Mullarkey's suspect chin. I expect Haqparast to keep this on the feet and win a lower-scoring decision. Mullarkey is live for GPP contests, given his grappling ability.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Haqparast

Sumudaerji (16-5-0) v. Tim Elliott (19-13-1)

Su Mudaerji - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 72" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

Tim Elliott - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a classic striker vs. grappler fight, with Su having the edge on the feet and Elliott having the edge on the mat. Elliott is also taking this fight on short notice, which is always a concern, but this is a fight he should win. Su has been submitted in all five of his losses, but his chances skyrocket if he can avoid being taken down. Still, I expect Elliott to have the upper hand and edge this one out.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Elliott

Anthony Smith (37-18-0) v. Khalil Rountree Jr. (12-5-0)

Anthony Smith - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 34 finishes in 37 wins

Khalil Rountree Jr. - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Smith is taking this fight on short notice, but he is a veteran of the sport, so I am not too worried about that with him. He will sport a considerable edge on the mat, cardio and technical striking. Rountree is riding a four-fight win streak due to his powerful striking ability. However, his game is generally one-dimensional, and he struggles against willing grapplers. I expect Smith to use his wrestling and grappling to his advantage and get this to the mat early, eventually locking up a submission for the upset win.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Smith

Yadong Song (20-7-1) v. Chris Gutierrez (20-4-2)

Yadong Song - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 20 wins

Chris Gutierrez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Gutierrez is a live dog due to his devastating kicks, but Yadong is better everywhere, mainly if he takes it to the mat. I expect Yadong to like up Gutierrez with strikes and potentially finish him in the championship rounds, where Gutierrez has yet to fight in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 83 Pick: Song

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.