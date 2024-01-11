Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 84 Ankalaev vs. Walker

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 84 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Felipe Bunes (13-6-0) v. Joshua Van (9-1-0)

Felipe Bunes - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Joshua Van - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Bunes is making his UFC debut after stringing together some wins in the LFA promotion. He is a low-level fighter with a solid ground game but offers little else. Van is taking the fight on short notice but should be more than capable of handling Bunes. His striking will be leagues better, and his grappling should keep him from getting submitted.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Van

Tom Nolan (6-0-0) v. Nikolas Motta (13-5-0)

Tom Nolan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

Nikolas Motta - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Nolan is making his UFC debut as an undefeated fighter and a successful Round 1 finish on the Contender Series. Motta is 1-2 in the UFC and has shown little to show he belongs in the UFC. I expect this to start close, but for Nolan to pull away with volume and potentially end this early.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Nolan

Westin Wilson (16-8-0) v. Jean Silva (11-2-0)

Westin Wilson - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

Jean Silva - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: We did not see much from Wilson in his UFC debut, as he was knocked out in the first round. Silva is making his UFC debut after a win on the Contender Series. The odds should be much closer than they are for this fight, but Silva should be better everywhere except for grappling. I expect this to start close, with Silva taking over as the fight continues, unless Wilson gets this to the mat right away. I do not expect a high score from this fight without a finish.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Silva

Farid Basharat (11-0-0) v. Taylor Lapilus (19-3-0)

Farid Basharat - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

Taylor Lapilus - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Lapilus is a dangerous striker and can make this close on the feet. However, Basharat should be better in every aspect outside of striking. I expect Basharat to get this fight to the mat, where he can suffocate Lapilus with his wrestling and potentially take him out early.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Basharat

Marcus McGhee (8-1-0) v. Gaston Bolanos (7-3-0)

Marcus McGhee - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Gaston Bolanos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: The odds should be closer than they are in this fight. McGhee has two consecutive wins against a low level of competition, though both have ended by finish. Bolanos is an impressive striker and has great power. I expect Bolanos to be the better striker and throw more volume, making him an excellent dog play.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Bolanos

Matthew Semelsberger (11-6-0) v. Preston Parsons (10-4-0)

Matthew Semelsberger - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

Preston Parsons - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Semelsberger is taking the fight on short notice but will have a considerable edge on the feet. Parsons is a decent striker but an excellent grappler and will be looking to get this to the mat as soon as possible. If Parsons cannot get this to the mat, he will get lit up on the feet. Semelsberger has had trouble getting taken down in the past, so I will side with the dog. However, I would not be surprised to see this go the other way.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Parsons

Andrei Arlovski (34-22-0) v. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (10-1-0)

Andrei Arlovski - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 34 wins

Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Arlovski is now 44 and has visibly lost a step. I do not expect much out of him aside from defense. Cortes-Acosta will have a considerable edge in volume and power. His defense is strong enough to avoid getting hit hard by Arlovski, and I expect him to win a lower-scoring decision. There is an outside shot that Cortes-Acosta finishes Arlovski, making him a solid play for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Cortes-Acosta

Phil Hawes (12-5-0) v. Brunno Ferreira (10-1-0)

Phil Hawes - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Brunno Ferreira - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a must-target fight for DFS contests, as both guys have a penchant for getting finished in Round 1. Both fighters have knockout power and an ability to fight on the mat. However, I expect this to remain upright until one of them finds the knockout. Ferreira is ferocious, but his cardio wanes as the fight goes on. Hawes has fought better competition, so I will side with him, but I will not be surprised if it goes the other way.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Hawes

Ricky Simon (20-4-0) v. Mario Bautista (13-2-0)

Ricky Simon - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 20 wins

Mario Bautista - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the more exciting fights on the card. Both guys are well-rounded, but Simon will have the edge in wrestling, while Bautista has the edge in striking. If Simon has his way chaining takedowns, he will crush value. Unless he records an early finish, Bautista will likely score low with a decision. I expect Simon to execute his game plan and get the job done.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Simon

Jim Miller (36-17-0) v. Gabriel Benitez (23-10-0)

Jim Miller - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 26 finishes in 36 wins

Gabriel Benitez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: Miller is now 40 but has won four of his last five fights and appears to have plenty left in the tank. Benitez is now 35 but has only won four of his last six and seems to have lost a step. Combined, their last six wins have all come by early stoppage. Given Miller's newfound power, I would give him the edge everywhere. It is his fight to lose. This is a great fight to target for all contests.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Miller

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) v. Manel Kape (19-6-0)

Matheus Nicolau - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Manel Kape - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a rematch from early-2021. Nicolau had won four-straight before losing his most recent fight, while Kape has ran himself to a four-fight winning streak since his loss to Nicolau. That fight ended in a split decision, but I expect this fight to have a more obvious winner. Kape was still finding his bearings in the UFC and has since done so on his winning streak. I expect him to come out with a vengeance and potentially end this fight early. I do not see a high score coming out of this one without a finish.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Kape

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) v. Johnny Walker (21-7-0)

Magomed Ankalaev - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 17 wins

Johnny Walker - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 82" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: (Rematch after no-contest in October) Ankalaev was robbed of the belt last time out, losing a split decision after 25 minutes. Walker finds himself a win away from a title bout but runs into the division's most complete fighter. Both fighters have solid defensive tendencies and hardly get hit. Walker will have an edge in reach, but I do not see it playing much of a part. The most significant difference in this fight will be Ankalaev's wrestling. If he takes this to the mat, he will find all sorts of success. If he stands and strikes for 15 minutes, it makes this fight much closer.

UFC Vegas 84 Pick: Ankalaev

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC Vegas 84 DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

ESPN BET is officially live as of November 2023. Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for $250 in bonus bets!

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.