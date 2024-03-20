Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 89 Ribas vs. Namajunas

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 89 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Mohammed Usman (10-2-0) v. Michael Parkin (8-0-0)

Mohammed Usman - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

Michael Parkin - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: I think this will be a battle of volume, as I do not see a knockout being likely. Parkin throws more and has slightly better striking defense. Without a finish in the first or second, a lower score for DFS is likely.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Parkin

Igor da Silva (8-0-0) v. Andre Lima (7-0-0)

Igor da Silva - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Andre Lima - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a pure GPP fight. Both fighters are making their UFC debuts after a win on the Contender Series. I would give Lima the edge on the feet and da Silva the edge on the mat. I will side with Lima to pull off a close win.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Lima

Montserrat Rendon - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 0 finishes in 6 wins

Darya Zheleznyakova - Height: 5'9" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another close fight. Zheleznyakova is making her debut but looks more aggressive and likely to record a finish. Rendon does not look like she belongs in the UFC and has zero finishes to her name. I like the newcomer to come out on top.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Zheleznyakova

Steven Nguyen (9-1-0) v. Jarno Errens (13-5-1)

Steve Nguyen - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Jarno Errens - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Errens has lost both of his UFC fights convincingly. After winning two consecutive Contender Series fights, Nguyen is finally getting his shot in the UFC. He looks to be better everywhere and should have a successful debut. I like him for all contests.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Nguyen

Miles Johns (13-2-0) v. Cody Gibson (19-9-0)

Miles Johns - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

Cody Gibson - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Though Gibson arguably won his most recent fight, he lost unanimously and moved to 1-4 in the UFC. Johns should win this fight, as he has fought the better competition and is the better overall fighter. However, he likely does not score well without a finish, as he fights defensively and slowly.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Johns

Ricardo Ramos (16-5-0) v. Julian Erosa (28-11-0)

Ricardo Ramos - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

Julian Erosa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 23 finishes in 28 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a potential bonus-earning fight, as a finish is expected. While either could record a knockout or submission, Ramos is better defensively and the better grappler. Ramos makes an excellent play for DFS.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Ramos

Trey Ogden (16-6-0) v. Kurt Holobaugh (20-7-0)

Trey Ogden - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

Kurt Holobaugh - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a low-level fight that I do not expect much from. Each only has one win in the UFC. Holobaugh likely has the edge on the feet, while Ogden has the edge on the mat. The fight should be close, but I will side with Ogden to win with takedowns and control.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Ogden

Luis Pajuelo (8-1-0) v. Fernando Padilla (15-5-0)

Luis Pajuelo - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Fernando Padilla - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Pajuelo is making his UFC debut after a win on the Contender Series. He is scary on the feet and will be live for a knockout throughout. Padilla has fought slightly better competition and is dangerous everywhere. If he gets this to the mat, I would not be surprised to see him submitting Pajuelo.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Padilla

Billy Quarantillo (18-5-0) v. Youssef Zalal (13-5-1)

Billy Quarantillo - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

Youssef Zalal - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Zalal is dangerous everywhere, particularly on the mat. However, Quarantillo has the takedown defense and wrestling to avoid dangerous situations. He also has the volume and cardio to cause issues for Zalal throughout the fight. Quarantillo is one of my favorite plays for the slate.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Quarantillo

Payton Talbott (7-0-0) v. Cameron Saaiman (9-1-0)

Payton Talbott - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

Cameron Saaiman - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a fun striking match, and I would not be surprised to see one of them knocked out. I do not think Talbott has faced the same level of competition, and Saaiman should be the one pressuring forward. Having shares of both fighters for GPP contests is a must.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Saaiman

Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4-0) v. AJ Dobson (7-2-0)

Edmen Shahbazyan - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

AJ Dobson - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Dobson can succeed if he initiates and succeeds with takedowns. However, Shahbazyan should be better everywhere and has made a career of beating guys he should beat. This one is no exception, and I like Shahbazyan for all contests.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Shahbazyan

Karl Williams (9-1-0) v. Justin Tafa (7-3-0)

Karl Williams - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 9 wins

Justin Tafa - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Tafa by knockout or Williams by anything. Tafa should have his takedown defense tested over and over in this one. Williams would be wise to shoot early and often, as he would have a considerable edge on the mat and likely keep Tafa there for several minutes at a time.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Williams

Amanda Ribas (12-4-0) v. Rose Namajunas (11-6-0)

Amanda Ribas - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Rose Namajunas - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a solid fight that likely leads to a close decision. Namajunas looked better in her last fight but still does not seem back to her old self. Ribas scored an excellent knockout over a top prospect in her last fight and appears to be the one rising right now. I like Ribas to keep it going and she will be a part of my lineups for cash and GPPs.

UFC Vegas 89 Pick: Ribas

