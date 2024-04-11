UFC 300 DFS Picks for Pereira vs. Hill: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC 300 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 300 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) v. Cody Garbrandt (14-5-0)

Deiveson Figueiredo - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 22 wins

Cody Garbrandt - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: This is an excellent way to kick off UFC 300. Unfortunately for Garbrandt, Figueiredo is a far better all-around fighter. Garbrandt has power and could find a knockout like he did in his most recent fight, but it is unlikely. Figueiredo should put on a dominant display against the former champ and is one of my favorite plays for DFS.

UFC 300 Pick: Figueiredo

Bobby Green (31-15-1) v. Jim Miller (37-17-0)

Bobby Green - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 31 wins

Jim Miller - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 27 finishes in 37 wins

DFS Perspective: Having fought at both UFC 100 and 200, Miller got his wish to fight at UFC 300. He did win both of those fights, so he has that going for him. However, I do not see him winning this fight unless he can get Green into a compromised position. Green is faster and more active with better striking and should be able to avoid any submission attempts Miller throws up. I do not see this fight scoring high for DFS without a finish.

UFC 300 Pick: Green

Jessica Andrade (25-12-0) v. Marina Rodriguez (14-0-0)

Jessica Andrade - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 62" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 25 wins

Marina Rodriguez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: After looking sluggish in a couple of their past fights, these ladies looked rejuvenated in their most recent wins. Rodriguez will have the edge on the feet with her range, but it is likely her only edge. Andrade has much more power and a far better ground game that I expect her to utilize. Andrade should win and score well for DFS.

UFC 300 Pick: Andrade

Jalin Turner (14-7-0) v. Renato Moicano (18-5-1)

Jalin Turner - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

Renato Moicano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Moicano's best weapons are his ground game and ability to find submissions. He will struggle to enact his game plan against the much taller Turner. Turner, who also has a solid ground game, is the far better striker and should have no issue keeping this at range. However, this fight will likely score poorly without a finish, as I expect some of their grappling to cancel out.

UFC 300 Pick: Turner

Sodiq Yusuff (13-3-0) v. Diego Lopes (23-6-0)

Sodiq Yusuff - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Diego Lopes - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: These two are pretty similar on the feet ini terms of power, but Yusuff throws more volume. The biggest difference in this fight will be in Lopes's ground game, where he holds a tremendous advantage. I expect Lopes to get it there early and often, providing a statement win and a solid score for DFS.

UFC 300 Pick: Lopes

Holly Holm (15-6-0) v. Kayla Harrison (16-1-0)

Holly Holm - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 15 wins

Kayla Harrison - Height: 5'8" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Harrison "should" dominate the fight in its entirety. She is a Judo world champ with several other credentials, including the former champ in the PFL promotion. At 43, Holm's game is pretty predictable. She keeps the fight at range or against the cage in the clinch, and I do not see her being able to hold Harrison on the cage for long periods. Look for the UFC newcomer to come out on top.

UFC 300 Pick: Harrison

Calvin Kattar (23-7-0) v. Aljamain Sterling (23-4-0)

Calvin Kattar - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 23 wins

Aljamain Sterling - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: It has been quite a while since Kattar has fought a grappler on the level of Sterling, and it likely will not end well for him. Given his striking pedigree, he will have a considerable chance to record an upset if he can defend the takedowns. However, I expect Sterling to eventually find his way to the mat and give a second consecutive early loss.

UFC 300 Pick: Sterling

Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) v. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3-0)

Jiri Prochazka - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 28 finishes in 29 wins

Aleksandar Rakic - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 88" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: The odds should be flipped for this fight. I am unsure why Rakic is the favorite, but he shouldn't be. His only path to winning is by knockout, as he does not throw a lot of volume and has little ground game. Prochazka is the better fighter and more likely to finish this fight. Prochazka is an excellent play for all contests.

UFC 300 Pick: Prochazka

Bo Nickal (5-0-0) v. Cody Brundage (10-5-0)

Bo Nickal - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

Cody Brundage - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Why is Brundage getting this fight? Nickal by way of complete and utter domination.

UFC 300 Pick: Nickal

Charles Oliveira (34-9-0) v. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3-0)

Charles Oliveira - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 31 finishes in 34 wins

Arman Tsarukyan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another fight where the odds should probably be flipped. Oliveira has fought the best of the best in the division and was the champ for a time. This will be Tsarukyan's toughest fight to date, and while he can win, I am not sure he does. It will be close nearly the entire fight, but I expect Oliveira to pull this one out.

UFC 300 Pick: Oliveira

Justin Gaethje (25-4-0) v. Max Holloway (25-7-0)

Justin Gaethje - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 25 wins

Max Holloway - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: This will likely be the best fight on the card and an absolute banger. I fully expect both guys to give it everywhere. There will be blood. There will be damage. There will be everything. Gaethje has the power edge, but I will ride with Holloway and his volume to get this one done. Target both for GPP contests as the winner should make the optimal.

UFC 300 Pick: Holloway

Weili Zhang (24-3-0) v. Xiaonan Yan (17-3-0)

Zhang Weili - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 63" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 24 wins

Yan Xiaonan - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: I am not sure anyone could challenge and beat this version of Weili. She is arguably the best current female fighter in the world and should have no problem defending her belt in this one.

UFC 300 Pick: Zhang

Alex Pereira (9-2-0) v. Jamahal Hill (12-1-0)

Alex Pereira - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Jamahal Hill - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another fight that should feature a lot of back-and-forth striking. Both guys are loaded with power and volume, making this a solid fight to target for all contests. Hill has not faced a powered sniper like Pereira and will likely have issues finding success, but he has the power to end this at any time. However, I expect Pereira to defend his belt by early knockout.

UFC 300 Pick: Pereira

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.